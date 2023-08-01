CENIT GROUP - AT A GLANCE

1 JANUARY TO 30 JUNE 2023 (UNAUDITED)

in EUR k

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

Change

H1 2023

H1 2022

Change

in %

in %

Key data

Revenue

44,054

38,514

14.4

87,470

73,912

18.3

Third-party software

22,475

22,181

1.3

44,754

43,654

2.5

from licences

1,293

1,959

-34.0

2,471

3,207

-22.9

from recurring sales*

21,182

20,221

4.8

42,284

40,447

4.5

Proprietary software

4,287

4,358

-1.6

7,637

7,985

-4.4

from licences

1,208

1,528

-20.9

1,570

2,320

-32.3

from recurring sales*

3,079

2,829

8.9

6,067

5,665

7.1

Consulting and services

17,262

11,959

44.3

35,008

22,231

57.5

Merchandise

30

16

80.4

71

42

67.5

EBITDA

4,173

2,654

57.3

5,746

3,378

70.1

EBIT

2,614

1,507

73.5

2,620

1,119

134.1

as % of sales

5.93

3.91

51.6

3.00

1.51

97.9

Net income

1,864

1,065

75.0

1,791

552

224.5

per share in Cents

(basic / undiluted after minority

21.1

11.8

78.6

18.5

4.6

302.2

interests)

Cash flow data

Cash flow from current business

1,610

-1,916

>100.0

10,304

9,280

11.0

activities

Cash flow from

-675

-28,076

97.6

-2,864

-28,234

89.9

investment activity

Cash flow from

-5,966

15,940

>-100.0

-7,747

15,191

>-100.0

financing activity

Balance sheet ratios

30/06/

31/12/

Change

2023

2022

in %

Liquid assets

19,600

19,914

-1.6

Net liquidity

-10,799

-13,775

21.6

Total assets

129,350

127,037

1.8

Equity ratio in %

32.8

35.3

-7.0

Employees on reporting date

862

861

0.0

Key share ratios

Closing share price (Xetra) in EUR

12.90

12.20

5.7

Market capitalization

102,086

5.7

107,944

*Subscription and software maintenance contracts

Interim Management Report

Report on assets and financial and earnings situation

Continued strong consulting and service business (vs. previous year: +57.5%) and increased license

sales define sales growth (vs previous year: +EUR 13,558 k, +18.3%) in the first half of 2023

The consulting and service business (vs. previous year: +72.8%), which was already growing strongly in

the first quarter, continued to do so extremely in the second quarter (vs. previous year: +44.3%) and was also boosted by a significant increase in the sale of recurring software licenses (vs previous year: +4.8%).

Against the mentioned background and taking into account increased other operating income (vs. previous year: EUR +710 k), a lower cost of materials ratio due to the product mix (vs. previous year: -5.39 percentage points), however higher operating expenses as a whole (vs. previous year: EUR +12,585 k), consolidated EBIT improved by 134.1% to EUR 2,620 k. The order backlog increased by 18.4% to 59,260 TEUR (previous year 50,050 TEUR).

Acquisition of MIP Management Informations Partner Gesellschaft für EDV - Beratung und Management -Training mbh (MIP) to enhance expertise in the areas of data management and analysis.

As of Janaury 31, 2023, CENIT AG acquired 100% in MIP. With sales of EUR 1,361 k and an EBIT of EUR 181 k, as of June 30, 2023, MIP contributes to the success of CENIT Group.

Sale of 100% of shares in CENIT Japan K.K. and a simultaneous expansion of distribution in the Japa- nese robotics market

With effect from June 01, 2023, CENIT AG has sold 100% of the shares in CENIT Japan K.K. Since then, the Japanese subsidiary has been part of Argo Graphics Inc. (Tokyo) and now acts as a master reseller for CENIT's FASTSUITE E2 software, thus strengthening CENIT's presence in the Japanese robotics mar- ket. In addition, the deconsolidation effect of EUR 871 k had a positive impact on EBIT.

Segments at a glance

The performance of the two segments PLM and EIM for the first half of 2023 was as follows: EIM was able to significantly increase external sales by +108.5% compared to the same period of the previous year - in particular due to inorganic factors - and generate a segment EBIT of EUR 656 k. The PLM area was also able to increase its segment sales by +6.1%, and did improve the segment EBIT disproportionally by EUR 1,474 k to EUR 1,964 k.

In addition to the earning power, the continued positive operating cash flow contributes to the strength of the CENIT Group.

The continued positive cash flow from operating activities (EUR 10,304 k; previous year: EUR 9,280 k) mainly results from a positive change in working capital (EUR 5,940 k) and the decrease in other non- current assets (EUR 1,147 k). The repayment of the acquisition loan of EUR -1,650 k, the dividend paid of EUR -4,184 k and payments for lease liabilities of EUR -1,913 k resulted in a cash flow from financing activities of EUR -7.747 k. The cash flow from investing activities (EUR -2.864 k) is mainly due to the acquisition of shares in fully consolidated companies in the amount of EUR -1,735 k and investments in tangible and intangible assets (EUR -1,053 k). As a result, cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023 decreased by EUR 314 k to EUR 19,600 k compared to December 31, 2022.

Due to the dividend-related decrease in equity and the increase in contractual liabilities, the equity ratio decreased to 32.8%. Net liquidity improved to EUR -10,799 k, mainly due to the decrease in lease liabilities (EUR -1,608 k) and the repayment of the acquisition loan (EUR -1,650 k).

The balance sheet total increased by EUR 2,313 k compared to December 31, 2022. On the assets side, this results mainly from the increase in intangible assets due to the capitalisation of the provisionally determined goodwill (EUR 2,789 k) from the acquisition of MIP on January 31, 2023. On the liabilities side, the increase in the balance sheet total is mainly due to the higher short-term contract liabilities from software maintenance contracts during the year (EUR +11,510 k), which is partially offset by the decrease in trade payables (EUR -4,841 k) and the long-term lease liability (EUR -1,199 k).

Events after the end of the interim reporting period

Effective July 6, 2023, the Berlin-based PI Informatik GmbH became a new member of the CENIT Group. PI Informatik is established among customers from industry, logistics and the public sector as a specialist for complex software developments, SAP consulting services and as a long-standing partner for managed services and IT infrastructure solutions. With PI Informatik's expertise, CENIT is able to complement the CENIT Group's product and solution portfolio at key points. The operational cooperation in projects strengthens the ability to deliver and the innovative power in the field of process digitaliza- tion. In addition, the merger opens up access to new customer, industry and partner segments. PI Informatik employs around 30 people and generates annual sales of approximately EUR 3.5 million.

With effect from July 31, 2023, CENIT has acquired 60% of the shares in an SAP consulting company in the D-A-CH region. The comprehensive SAP expertise and the focus on the energy supply, logistics, industry, trade and public sector sectors make the company a sought-after partner. With annual sales of EUR 4.0 million and 12 employees as well as a network of approx. 70 SAP consultants, the company will contribute to CENIT's success from now on, especially in Austria.

Employees

As of June 30, 2023, the CENIT Group had 862 employees (December 31, 2022: 861). CENIT strives to increase the capacity rate of its employees so that, despite the acquisitions and the resulting increase in the number of employees, an adjustment takes place at the same time.

Report on principal transactions with related parties

There have been no material changes to the relevant information since the last consolidated financial statement for the period to December 31, 2022.

Report on opportunities and risks

For information on the principal opportunities and risks for the anticipated development of the CENIT Group, we refer to the relevant comments in the report on expected developments within the Group's management report for the period as of December 31, 2022.

Report on forecasts and other statements regarding anticipated development

Over the course of a year, business activity is subject to certain seasonal fluctuations. In the past, contributions to sales and earnings tended to be lowest in the first quarter and highest in the fourth quar- ter, primarily due to a traditionally strong year-end business for the software industry. Consequently, interim results have only limited value as indicators of results for the whole fiscal year.

For the current year, also due to the increased order backlog, our outlook for the CENIT Group is to reach a revenue of around EUR 180,000 k and earnings (EBIT) of around EUR 9,500 k. This forecast does not include any new acquisition effects.

CENIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, STUTTGART

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS) (UNAUDITED)

in EUR k

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

H1 2023

H1 2022

REVENUE

44,054

38,514

87,470

73,912

Other operating income

1,117

520

1,447

737

OPERATING INCOME

45,171

39,034

88,917

74,649

Cost of materials

18,073

17,528

36,147

34,525

Personnel expenses

19,097

15,514

39,737

31,163

Amortisation of intangible assets and depreciation

1,560

1,146

3,126

2.259

of property, plant and equipment

Other operating expenses

3,713

3,351

7,101

5,579

OPERATING EXPENSES

42,442

37,539

86,111

73,526

Impairments on receivables

-115

11

-186

-4

NET OPERATING INCOME (EBIT)

2,613

1,507

2,620

1,119

Interest income

-3

1

3

1

Interest expenses

285

66

535

101

NET PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES (EBT)

2,331

1,442

2,088

1,019

Income taxes

521

377

363

467

NET INCOME CONTINUED OPERATIONS

1,810

1,065

1,725

552

Net Income/Loss discontinued operations

54

0

66

0

NET INCOME

1,864

1,065

1,791

552

Amount attributable to CENIT AG shareholders

1,750

986

1,548

387

Amount attributable to non-controlling interests

114

79

243

165

Earnings per share in cents, basic and diluted

21.1

11.8

18.5

4.6

Items that, under certain circumstances, will be reclassified under the income statement in the Future

Compensation from currency translation for for-

26

178

-26

225

eign subsidiaries

Reclassification of currency differences resulting

27

0

27

0

from deconsolidation

Other comprehensive income after taxes

53

178

1

225

Total comprehensive income

1,917

1,242

1,792

777

Amount attributable to CENIT AG shareholders

1,803

1,163

1,549

612

Amount attributable to minority shareholders

114

79

243

165

