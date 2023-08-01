Interim Management Report

Report on assets and financial and earnings situation

Continued strong consulting and service business (vs. previous year: +57.5%) and increased license

sales define sales growth (vs previous year: +EUR 13,558 k, +18.3%) in the first half of 2023

The consulting and service business (vs. previous year: +72.8%), which was already growing strongly in

the first quarter, continued to do so extremely in the second quarter (vs. previous year: +44.3%) and was also boosted by a significant increase in the sale of recurring software licenses (vs previous year: +4.8%).

Against the mentioned background and taking into account increased other operating income (vs. previous year: EUR +710 k), a lower cost of materials ratio due to the product mix (vs. previous year: -5.39 percentage points), however higher operating expenses as a whole (vs. previous year: EUR +12,585 k), consolidated EBIT improved by 134.1% to EUR 2,620 k. The order backlog increased by 18.4% to 59,260 TEUR (previous year 50,050 TEUR).

Acquisition of MIP Management Informations Partner Gesellschaft für EDV - Beratung und Management -Training mbh (MIP) to enhance expertise in the areas of data management and analysis.

As of Janaury 31, 2023, CENIT AG acquired 100% in MIP. With sales of EUR 1,361 k and an EBIT of EUR 181 k, as of June 30, 2023, MIP contributes to the success of CENIT Group.

Sale of 100% of shares in CENIT Japan K.K. and a simultaneous expansion of distribution in the Japa- nese robotics market

With effect from June 01, 2023, CENIT AG has sold 100% of the shares in CENIT Japan K.K. Since then, the Japanese subsidiary has been part of Argo Graphics Inc. (Tokyo) and now acts as a master reseller for CENIT's FASTSUITE E2 software, thus strengthening CENIT's presence in the Japanese robotics mar- ket. In addition, the deconsolidation effect of EUR 871 k had a positive impact on EBIT.

Segments at a glance

The performance of the two segments PLM and EIM for the first half of 2023 was as follows: EIM was able to significantly increase external sales by +108.5% compared to the same period of the previous year - in particular due to inorganic factors - and generate a segment EBIT of EUR 656 k. The PLM area was also able to increase its segment sales by +6.1%, and did improve the segment EBIT disproportionally by EUR 1,474 k to EUR 1,964 k.

In addition to the earning power, the continued positive operating cash flow contributes to the strength of the CENIT Group.

The continued positive cash flow from operating activities (EUR 10,304 k; previous year: EUR 9,280 k) mainly results from a positive change in working capital (EUR 5,940 k) and the decrease in other non- current assets (EUR 1,147 k). The repayment of the acquisition loan of EUR -1,650 k, the dividend paid of EUR -4,184 k and payments for lease liabilities of EUR -1,913 k resulted in a cash flow from financing activities of EUR -7.747 k. The cash flow from investing activities (EUR -2.864 k) is mainly due to the acquisition of shares in fully consolidated companies in the amount of EUR -1,735 k and investments in tangible and intangible assets (EUR -1,053 k). As a result, cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023 decreased by EUR 314 k to EUR 19,600 k compared to December 31, 2022.

Due to the dividend-related decrease in equity and the increase in contractual liabilities, the equity ratio decreased to 32.8%. Net liquidity improved to EUR -10,799 k, mainly due to the decrease in lease liabilities (EUR -1,608 k) and the repayment of the acquisition loan (EUR -1,650 k).

