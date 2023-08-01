CENIT GROUP - AT A GLANCE
1 JANUARY TO 30 JUNE 2023 (UNAUDITED)
in EUR k
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Change
H1 2023
H1 2022
Change
in %
in %
Key data
Revenue
44,054
38,514
14.4
87,470
73,912
18.3
Third-party software
22,475
22,181
1.3
44,754
43,654
2.5
from licences
1,293
1,959
-34.0
2,471
3,207
-22.9
from recurring sales*
21,182
20,221
4.8
42,284
40,447
4.5
Proprietary software
4,287
4,358
-1.6
7,637
7,985
-4.4
from licences
1,208
1,528
-20.9
1,570
2,320
-32.3
from recurring sales*
3,079
2,829
8.9
6,067
5,665
7.1
Consulting and services
17,262
11,959
44.3
35,008
22,231
57.5
Merchandise
30
16
80.4
71
42
67.5
EBITDA
4,173
2,654
57.3
5,746
3,378
70.1
EBIT
2,614
1,507
73.5
2,620
1,119
134.1
as % of sales
5.93
3.91
51.6
3.00
1.51
97.9
Net income
1,864
1,065
75.0
1,791
552
224.5
per share in Cents
(basic / undiluted after minority
21.1
11.8
78.6
18.5
4.6
302.2
interests)
Cash flow data
Cash flow from current business
1,610
-1,916
>100.0
10,304
9,280
11.0
activities
Cash flow from
-675
-28,076
97.6
-2,864
-28,234
89.9
investment activity
Cash flow from
-5,966
15,940
>-100.0
-7,747
15,191
>-100.0
financing activity
Balance sheet ratios
30/06/
31/12/
Change
2023
2022
in %
Liquid assets
19,600
19,914
-1.6
Net liquidity
-10,799
-13,775
21.6
Total assets
129,350
127,037
1.8
Equity ratio in %
32.8
35.3
-7.0
Employees on reporting date
862
861
0.0
Key share ratios
Closing share price (Xetra) in EUR
12.90
12.20
5.7
Market capitalization
102,086
5.7
107,944
*Subscription and software maintenance contracts
2
Interim Management Report
Report on assets and financial and earnings situation
Continued strong consulting and service business (vs. previous year: +57.5%) and increased license
sales define sales growth (vs previous year: +EUR 13,558 k, +18.3%) in the first half of 2023
The consulting and service business (vs. previous year: +72.8%), which was already growing strongly in
the first quarter, continued to do so extremely in the second quarter (vs. previous year: +44.3%) and was also boosted by a significant increase in the sale of recurring software licenses (vs previous year: +4.8%).
Against the mentioned background and taking into account increased other operating income (vs. previous year: EUR +710 k), a lower cost of materials ratio due to the product mix (vs. previous year: -5.39 percentage points), however higher operating expenses as a whole (vs. previous year: EUR +12,585 k), consolidated EBIT improved by 134.1% to EUR 2,620 k. The order backlog increased by 18.4% to 59,260 TEUR (previous year 50,050 TEUR).
Acquisition of MIP Management Informations Partner Gesellschaft für EDV - Beratung und Management -Training mbh (MIP) to enhance expertise in the areas of data management and analysis.
As of Janaury 31, 2023, CENIT AG acquired 100% in MIP. With sales of EUR 1,361 k and an EBIT of EUR 181 k, as of June 30, 2023, MIP contributes to the success of CENIT Group.
Sale of 100% of shares in CENIT Japan K.K. and a simultaneous expansion of distribution in the Japa- nese robotics market
With effect from June 01, 2023, CENIT AG has sold 100% of the shares in CENIT Japan K.K. Since then, the Japanese subsidiary has been part of Argo Graphics Inc. (Tokyo) and now acts as a master reseller for CENIT's FASTSUITE E2 software, thus strengthening CENIT's presence in the Japanese robotics mar- ket. In addition, the deconsolidation effect of EUR 871 k had a positive impact on EBIT.
Segments at a glance
The performance of the two segments PLM and EIM for the first half of 2023 was as follows: EIM was able to significantly increase external sales by +108.5% compared to the same period of the previous year - in particular due to inorganic factors - and generate a segment EBIT of EUR 656 k. The PLM area was also able to increase its segment sales by +6.1%, and did improve the segment EBIT disproportionally by EUR 1,474 k to EUR 1,964 k.
In addition to the earning power, the continued positive operating cash flow contributes to the strength of the CENIT Group.
The continued positive cash flow from operating activities (EUR 10,304 k; previous year: EUR 9,280 k) mainly results from a positive change in working capital (EUR 5,940 k) and the decrease in other non- current assets (EUR 1,147 k). The repayment of the acquisition loan of EUR -1,650 k, the dividend paid of EUR -4,184 k and payments for lease liabilities of EUR -1,913 k resulted in a cash flow from financing activities of EUR -7.747 k. The cash flow from investing activities (EUR -2.864 k) is mainly due to the acquisition of shares in fully consolidated companies in the amount of EUR -1,735 k and investments in tangible and intangible assets (EUR -1,053 k). As a result, cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023 decreased by EUR 314 k to EUR 19,600 k compared to December 31, 2022.
Due to the dividend-related decrease in equity and the increase in contractual liabilities, the equity ratio decreased to 32.8%. Net liquidity improved to EUR -10,799 k, mainly due to the decrease in lease liabilities (EUR -1,608 k) and the repayment of the acquisition loan (EUR -1,650 k).
3
The balance sheet total increased by EUR 2,313 k compared to December 31, 2022. On the assets side, this results mainly from the increase in intangible assets due to the capitalisation of the provisionally determined goodwill (EUR 2,789 k) from the acquisition of MIP on January 31, 2023. On the liabilities side, the increase in the balance sheet total is mainly due to the higher short-term contract liabilities from software maintenance contracts during the year (EUR +11,510 k), which is partially offset by the decrease in trade payables (EUR -4,841 k) and the long-term lease liability (EUR -1,199 k).
Events after the end of the interim reporting period
Effective July 6, 2023, the Berlin-based PI Informatik GmbH became a new member of the CENIT Group. PI Informatik is established among customers from industry, logistics and the public sector as a specialist for complex software developments, SAP consulting services and as a long-standing partner for managed services and IT infrastructure solutions. With PI Informatik's expertise, CENIT is able to complement the CENIT Group's product and solution portfolio at key points. The operational cooperation in projects strengthens the ability to deliver and the innovative power in the field of process digitaliza- tion. In addition, the merger opens up access to new customer, industry and partner segments. PI Informatik employs around 30 people and generates annual sales of approximately EUR 3.5 million.
With effect from July 31, 2023, CENIT has acquired 60% of the shares in an SAP consulting company in the D-A-CH region. The comprehensive SAP expertise and the focus on the energy supply, logistics, industry, trade and public sector sectors make the company a sought-after partner. With annual sales of EUR 4.0 million and 12 employees as well as a network of approx. 70 SAP consultants, the company will contribute to CENIT's success from now on, especially in Austria.
Employees
As of June 30, 2023, the CENIT Group had 862 employees (December 31, 2022: 861). CENIT strives to increase the capacity rate of its employees so that, despite the acquisitions and the resulting increase in the number of employees, an adjustment takes place at the same time.
Report on principal transactions with related parties
There have been no material changes to the relevant information since the last consolidated financial statement for the period to December 31, 2022.
Report on opportunities and risks
For information on the principal opportunities and risks for the anticipated development of the CENIT Group, we refer to the relevant comments in the report on expected developments within the Group's management report for the period as of December 31, 2022.
Report on forecasts and other statements regarding anticipated development
Over the course of a year, business activity is subject to certain seasonal fluctuations. In the past, contributions to sales and earnings tended to be lowest in the first quarter and highest in the fourth quar- ter, primarily due to a traditionally strong year-end business for the software industry. Consequently, interim results have only limited value as indicators of results for the whole fiscal year.
For the current year, also due to the increased order backlog, our outlook for the CENIT Group is to reach a revenue of around EUR 180,000 k and earnings (EBIT) of around EUR 9,500 k. This forecast does not include any new acquisition effects.
4
CENIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, STUTTGART
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS) (UNAUDITED)
in EUR k
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
H1 2023
H1 2022
REVENUE
44,054
38,514
87,470
73,912
Other operating income
1,117
520
1,447
737
OPERATING INCOME
45,171
39,034
88,917
74,649
Cost of materials
18,073
17,528
36,147
34,525
Personnel expenses
19,097
15,514
39,737
31,163
Amortisation of intangible assets and depreciation
1,560
1,146
3,126
2.259
of property, plant and equipment
Other operating expenses
3,713
3,351
7,101
5,579
OPERATING EXPENSES
42,442
37,539
86,111
73,526
Impairments on receivables
-115
11
-186
-4
NET OPERATING INCOME (EBIT)
2,613
1,507
2,620
1,119
Interest income
-3
1
3
1
Interest expenses
285
66
535
101
NET PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES (EBT)
2,331
1,442
2,088
1,019
Income taxes
521
377
363
467
NET INCOME CONTINUED OPERATIONS
1,810
1,065
1,725
552
Net Income/Loss discontinued operations
54
0
66
0
NET INCOME
1,864
1,065
1,791
552
Amount attributable to CENIT AG shareholders
1,750
986
1,548
387
Amount attributable to non-controlling interests
114
79
243
165
Earnings per share in cents, basic and diluted
21.1
11.8
18.5
4.6
Items that, under certain circumstances, will be reclassified under the income statement in the Future
Compensation from currency translation for for-
26
178
-26
225
eign subsidiaries
Reclassification of currency differences resulting
27
0
27
0
from deconsolidation
Other comprehensive income after taxes
53
178
1
225
Total comprehensive income
1,917
1,242
1,792
777
Amount attributable to CENIT AG shareholders
1,803
1,163
1,549
612
Amount attributable to minority shareholders
114
79
243
165
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CENIT AG published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 06:01:10 UTC.