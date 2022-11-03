CENIT : QuarterlystatmentQ32022EN

For a better comparability, the previous year figures were adjusted based on the effect resulting from the change of accounting from principal to agent (see notes to the financial statement 2021)

Report on assets and financial and earnings situation

Continued strong consulting and service business (vs previous year: +35.4%) and increased license

sales define sales growth (vs previous year: + EUR 11,908 k, +11.5%) in the first nine months of 2022

The consulting and service business (vs previous year: +35.4%), which was already growing strongly in

the first half-year, continued to do so very strongly in the third quarter (vs previous year: +67.3%) and was also boosted by a significant increase in the sale of third-party software licenses (vs previous year: +73.8%) and a general increase in the proprietary software business (vs previous year: +11.4%). Especially ISR Information Products AG, which was acquired on May 30 May, 2022, contributed to the expansion of the consulting and service business, with sales of EUR 7,406 k. In total, ISR Information Products AG has contributed EUR 7,971 k to sales and EUR 997 k to consolidated EBIT since joining the Group.

Against the above-mentioned background and taking into account lower other operating income (vs previous year: EUR -738 k), largely based on declining research allowances, a lower cost of materials ratio driven by the product mix (vs previous year -3.0 percentage points), as well as increased personnel expenses (vs previous year EUR +5,952 k) and increased operating expenses (vs previous year: EUR +2,809 k) mainly due to acquisitions costs, a 6.0% improvement in consolidated EBIT in the amount of EUR 2,582 k (previous year: EUR 2,436 k) was achieved, which corresponds to a Group EBIT margin of 2.2% (previous year: 2.3%). This could be accomplished despite the discontinuation of (expense- reducing) short-time allowance, which amounted to approx. EUR 1.3 million in 2021, and acquisition- related costs of EUR 159 k. This outlines the strength of the CENIT business model.

Segments at a glance

In the first nine months of 2022, the performance of the two segments PLM and EIM differed, with the PLM segment, achieving an increase in segment sales of 4.0%, and in particular due to generally increased costs, achieved an EBIT of EUR 725 k (previous year: EUR 1,753 k). In contrast, EIM was able to boost segment sales by 83.7% year-on-year, mainly due to the acquisition of ISR AG, which contributed EUR 7,971 k to sales in the first four months of Group membership, and thus generated a segment EBIT of EUR 1,857 k as of September 30, 2022 vs EUR 683 k in the same period of 2021.

Financial solidity as a result of an operating cash flow of EUR 11,316 k, as well as cash and cash equivalents of EUR 22,766 k

The permanent positive cash flow from operating activities (EUR 11,316 k, previous year: EUR 8,382 k), mainly results from a positive change in working capital (EUR 7,431 k). To finance acqui- sitions, CENIT took up a loan in the amount of EUR 23,000 k, which, after deduction of the first repayment of EUR 825 k, the dividend paid of EUR 6,276 k to the shareholders of CENIT AG and of EUR 523 k paid to minorities, along with the lease liability payments of EUR 2,431 k, results in a positive cash flow from financing activities of EUR 12,945 k. The cash flow from investing activities (EUR -28,422) is mainly due to the acquisition of shares in fully consolidated companies, amounting to EUR 27,927 k. As a result, cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022, decreased by EUR 3,595 k to EUR 22,764 k compared to December 31, 2021.

Due to the taking up of loans, the equity ratio decreased to 34.0% and net liquidity decreased to EUR -14,455 k.

Compared to December 31, 2021, total assets increased by EUR 19,866 k. With regard to assets, this is mainly due to an increase in intangible assets, resulting from the capitalization of the provisionally determined goodwill (EUR 25,534 k) from the acquisition of 74.9% of the shares in ISR Information Products AG, Braunschweig, which took place on May 30, 2022. With regard to liabilities, the increase

3