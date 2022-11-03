CENIT : QuarterlystatmentQ32022EN

For a better comparability, the previous year figures were adjusted based on the effect resulting from the change of accounting from principal to agent (see notes to the financial statement 2021)
Subscription and software maintenance contracts
Report on assets and financial and earnings situation
Continued strong consulting and service business (vs previous year: +35.4%) and increased license
sales define sales growth (vs previous year: + EUR 11,908 k, +11.5%) in the first nine months of 2022
The consulting and service business (vs previous year: +35.4%), which was already growing strongly in
the first half-year, continued to do so very strongly in the third quarter (vs previous year: +67.3%) and was also boosted by a significant increase in the sale of third-party software licenses (vs previous year: +73.8%) and a general increase in the proprietary software business (vs previous year: +11.4%). Especially ISR Information Products AG, which was acquired on May 30 May, 2022, contributed to the expansion of the consulting and service business, with sales of EUR 7,406 k. In total, ISR Information Products AG has contributed EUR 7,971 k to sales and EUR 997 k to consolidated EBIT since joining the Group.
Against the above-mentioned background and taking into account lower other operating income (vs previous year: EUR -738 k), largely based on declining research allowances, a lower cost of materials ratio driven by the product mix (vs previous year -3.0 percentage points), as well as increased personnel expenses (vs previous year EUR +5,952 k) and increased operating expenses (vs previous year: EUR +2,809 k) mainly due to acquisitions costs, a 6.0% improvement in consolidated EBIT in the amount of EUR 2,582 k (previous year: EUR 2,436 k) was achieved, which corresponds to a Group EBIT margin of 2.2% (previous year: 2.3%). This could be accomplished despite the discontinuation of (expense- reducing) short-time allowance, which amounted to approx. EUR 1.3 million in 2021, and acquisition- related costs of EUR 159 k. This outlines the strength of the CENIT business model.
Segments at a glance
In the first nine months of 2022, the performance of the two segments PLM and EIM differed, with the PLM segment, achieving an increase in segment sales of 4.0%, and in particular due to generally increased costs, achieved an EBIT of EUR 725 k (previous year: EUR 1,753 k). In contrast, EIM was able to boost segment sales by 83.7% year-on-year, mainly due to the acquisition of ISR AG, which contributed EUR 7,971 k to sales in the first four months of Group membership, and thus generated a segment EBIT of EUR 1,857 k as of September 30, 2022 vs EUR 683 k in the same period of 2021.
Financial solidity as a result of an operating cash flow of EUR 11,316 k, as well as cash and cash equivalents of EUR 22,766 k
The permanent positive cash flow from operating activities (EUR 11,316 k, previous year: EUR 8,382 k), mainly results from a positive change in working capital (EUR 7,431 k). To finance acqui- sitions, CENIT took up a loan in the amount of EUR 23,000 k, which, after deduction of the first repayment of EUR 825 k, the dividend paid of EUR 6,276 k to the shareholders of CENIT AG and of EUR 523 k paid to minorities, along with the lease liability payments of EUR 2,431 k, results in a positive cash flow from financing activities of EUR 12,945 k. The cash flow from investing activities (EUR -28,422) is mainly due to the acquisition of shares in fully consolidated companies, amounting to EUR 27,927 k. As a result, cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022, decreased by EUR 3,595 k to EUR 22,764 k compared to December 31, 2021.
Due to the taking up of loans, the equity ratio decreased to 34.0% and net liquidity decreased to EUR -14,455 k.
Compared to December 31, 2021, total assets increased by EUR 19,866 k. With regard to assets, this is mainly due to an increase in intangible assets, resulting from the capitalization of the provisionally determined goodwill (EUR 25,534 k) from the acquisition of 74.9% of the shares in ISR Information Products AG, Braunschweig, which took place on May 30, 2022. With regard to liabilities, the increase
is mainly related to the acquisition loan (EUR 22.2 million) reported under financial liabilities and to increased current contract liabilities from software maintenance agreements (EUR +5,342 k).
Events after the interim report period
In mid-October, Axelle Mazé assumed the position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of CENIT Group, thus replacing Dr. Markus Wesel whose mandate was terminated effective October 15, 2022 by mutual consent.
Employees
As of the reporting date September 30, 2022, the CENIT Group had 858 employees (12/31/2021: 685). Despite the noticeable effects of the pandemic on the labor market, we continue to strive to keep staff turnover as low as possible in order to be able to take advantage of the economic opportunities arising from the recovery of the global economy with a motivated and well-trained staff.
Report on opportunities and risks
For information on the principal opportunities and risks - in particular the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic - for the anticipated development of the CENIT Group, we refer to the relevant comments in the report on expected developments within the Group's management report for the period to 31 December 2021 and to the remarks in this quarterly statement.
Report on forecasts and other statements regarding anticipated development
Over the course of a year, business activity is subject to certain seasonal fluctuations. In the past, contributions to sales and earnings tended to be lowest in the first quarter and, as a result of traditionally strong business at the year-end, highest in the fourth quarter. Consequently, interim results had only limited value as indicators of results for the whole fiscal year.
For the current year 2022, we confirm our forecast for the CENIT Group given at the beginning of the year. We expect consolidated sales up to EUR 170.0 million and consolidated earnings (EBIT) of around EUR 9.0 million. This forecast is subject to the express provision that the global economic and industry- specific conditions do not deteriorate significantly in the current fiscal year 2022, particularly with regard to the growing inflation and economic risks in the context of the war in Ukraine and the continuing effects of the COVID 19 pandemic.
CENIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, STUTTGART
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS) (UNAU- DITED)
in EUR k
Q3 2022
Q3 2021*
01/01 -
01/01 -
30/09/2022
30/09/2021
REVENUE
41,952
34,323
115,863
103,955
Other operating income
76
228
814
1,552
OPERATING INCOME
42,028
34,551
116,677
105,507
Cost of materials
18,052
16,701
52,576
50,326
Personnel expenses
17,793
13,237
48,956
43,004
Amortisation of intangible assets and depreciation
1,290
1,197
3,550
3,781
of property, plant and equipment
Other operating expenses
3,389
2,114
8,968
6,159
OPERATING EXPENSES
40,524
33,249
114,050
103,270
Impairments on receivables
-41
198
-45
199
NET OPERATING INCOME (EBIT)
1,463
1,500
2,582
2,436
Interest income
0
0
1
0
Interest expenses
120
34
221
112
NET PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES (EBT)
1,343
1,466
2,362
2,324
Income taxes
354
216
821
647
NET INCOME
989
1,250
1,541
1,677
Amount attributable to CENIT AG shareholders
842
1,224
1,229
1,625
Amount attributable to non-controlling interests
147
25
312
52
Earnings per share in cents, basic and diluted
10.0
14.6
14.7
19.4
Items that, under certain circumstances, will be reclassified under the income statement in the future
Compensation from currency translation for for-
211
62
436
77
eign subsidiaries
Other comprehensive income after taxes
211
62
436
77
Total comprehensive income
1,200
1,312
1,977
1,754
Amount attributable to CENIT AG shareholders
1,053
1,286
1,665
1,702
Amount attributable to non-controlling interests
147
25
312
52
