Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. CENIT AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSH   DE0005407100

CENIT AG

(CSH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:30 2022-11-03 am EDT
13.75 EUR   -0.36%
03:25aCenit : QuarterlystatmentQ32022EN
PU
03:02aCenit Keeps On Growing : Group revenues increase by around 11.5% to EUR 115,863 k EUR compared to previous year
EQ
10/31Cenit : Change of management at CENIT Switzerland AG
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CENIT : QuarterlystatmentQ32022EN

11/03/2022 | 03:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CENIT GROUP - AT A GLANCE

1 JANUARY TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 (UNAUDITED)

in EUR k

Q3 2022

Q3 2021*

Change

01/01-

01/01-

Change

in %

30/09/22

30/09/21

in %

Key data

Revenue

41,952

34,323

22.2

115,863

103,955

11.5

Third-party software

21,696

20,986

3.4

65,351

64,242

1.7

from licences

1,175

677

73.5

4,382

3,854

13.7

from recurring sales*

20,521

20,309

1.0

60,968

60,388

1.0

Proprietary software

4,122

3,699

11.4

12,105

11,364

6.5

from licences

1,233

1,033

19.4

3,552

3,398

4.6

from recurring sales*

2,889

2,666

8.4

8,553

7,965

7.4

Consulting and services

16,121

9,635

67.3

38,352

28,334

35.4

Merchandise

13

3

>100.0

55

15

>100.0

EBITDA

2,754

2,697

2.1

6,132

6,217

-1.4

EBIT

1,463

1,500

-2.5

2,582

2,436

6.0

as % of sales

3,49

4,37

-20.1

2,23

2,34

-4.7

Net income

989

1,250

-20.9

1,541

1,677

-8.1

per share in EUR

(basic and undiluted after minority

10.0

14.6

-31.2

14.7

19.4

-24.3

interests)

Cash flow data

Cash flow from current business ac-

2,036

-1,332

>-100.0

11,316

8,382

35.0

tivities

Cash flow from

-188

-93

>100.0

-28,422

-756

>100.0

investment activity

Cash flow from

-2,246

-768

>100.0

12,945

-6,351

>-100.0

financing activity

Balance sheet ratios

30/09/

31/12/

Change

2022

2021

in %

Liquid assets

22,766

26,361

-13.6

Net liquidity / Net debt

-14,455

17,363

>-100.0

Total assets

112,672

92,805

21.4

Equity ratio in %

34.0

47.0

-27.8

Employees on reporting date

858

685

25.3

Key share ratios

Closing share price (Xetra) in EUR

12.90

13.70

-5.8

Market capitalization

107,944

114,638

-5.8

  • For a better comparability, the previous year figures were adjusted based on the effect resulting from the change of accounting from principal to agent (see notes to the financial statement 2021)
  • Subscription and software maintenance contracts

2

Report on assets and financial and earnings situation

Continued strong consulting and service business (vs previous year: +35.4%) and increased license

sales define sales growth (vs previous year: + EUR 11,908 k, +11.5%) in the first nine months of 2022

The consulting and service business (vs previous year: +35.4%), which was already growing strongly in

the first half-year, continued to do so very strongly in the third quarter (vs previous year: +67.3%) and was also boosted by a significant increase in the sale of third-party software licenses (vs previous year: +73.8%) and a general increase in the proprietary software business (vs previous year: +11.4%). Especially ISR Information Products AG, which was acquired on May 30 May, 2022, contributed to the expansion of the consulting and service business, with sales of EUR 7,406 k. In total, ISR Information Products AG has contributed EUR 7,971 k to sales and EUR 997 k to consolidated EBIT since joining the Group.

Against the above-mentioned background and taking into account lower other operating income (vs previous year: EUR -738 k), largely based on declining research allowances, a lower cost of materials ratio driven by the product mix (vs previous year -3.0 percentage points), as well as increased personnel expenses (vs previous year EUR +5,952 k) and increased operating expenses (vs previous year: EUR +2,809 k) mainly due to acquisitions costs, a 6.0% improvement in consolidated EBIT in the amount of EUR 2,582 k (previous year: EUR 2,436 k) was achieved, which corresponds to a Group EBIT margin of 2.2% (previous year: 2.3%). This could be accomplished despite the discontinuation of (expense- reducing) short-time allowance, which amounted to approx. EUR 1.3 million in 2021, and acquisition- related costs of EUR 159 k. This outlines the strength of the CENIT business model.

Segments at a glance

In the first nine months of 2022, the performance of the two segments PLM and EIM differed, with the PLM segment, achieving an increase in segment sales of 4.0%, and in particular due to generally increased costs, achieved an EBIT of EUR 725 k (previous year: EUR 1,753 k). In contrast, EIM was able to boost segment sales by 83.7% year-on-year, mainly due to the acquisition of ISR AG, which contributed EUR 7,971 k to sales in the first four months of Group membership, and thus generated a segment EBIT of EUR 1,857 k as of September 30, 2022 vs EUR 683 k in the same period of 2021.

Financial solidity as a result of an operating cash flow of EUR 11,316 k, as well as cash and cash equivalents of EUR 22,766 k

The permanent positive cash flow from operating activities (EUR 11,316 k, previous year: EUR 8,382 k), mainly results from a positive change in working capital (EUR 7,431 k). To finance acqui- sitions, CENIT took up a loan in the amount of EUR 23,000 k, which, after deduction of the first repayment of EUR 825 k, the dividend paid of EUR 6,276 k to the shareholders of CENIT AG and of EUR 523 k paid to minorities, along with the lease liability payments of EUR 2,431 k, results in a positive cash flow from financing activities of EUR 12,945 k. The cash flow from investing activities (EUR -28,422) is mainly due to the acquisition of shares in fully consolidated companies, amounting to EUR 27,927 k. As a result, cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022, decreased by EUR 3,595 k to EUR 22,764 k compared to December 31, 2021.

Due to the taking up of loans, the equity ratio decreased to 34.0% and net liquidity decreased to EUR -14,455 k.

Compared to December 31, 2021, total assets increased by EUR 19,866 k. With regard to assets, this is mainly due to an increase in intangible assets, resulting from the capitalization of the provisionally determined goodwill (EUR 25,534 k) from the acquisition of 74.9% of the shares in ISR Information Products AG, Braunschweig, which took place on May 30, 2022. With regard to liabilities, the increase

3

is mainly related to the acquisition loan (EUR 22.2 million) reported under financial liabilities and to increased current contract liabilities from software maintenance agreements (EUR +5,342 k).

Events after the interim report period

In mid-October, Axelle Mazé assumed the position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of CENIT Group, thus replacing Dr. Markus Wesel whose mandate was terminated effective October 15, 2022 by mutual consent.

Employees

As of the reporting date September 30, 2022, the CENIT Group had 858 employees (12/31/2021: 685). Despite the noticeable effects of the pandemic on the labor market, we continue to strive to keep staff turnover as low as possible in order to be able to take advantage of the economic opportunities arising from the recovery of the global economy with a motivated and well-trained staff.

Report on opportunities and risks

For information on the principal opportunities and risks - in particular the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic - for the anticipated development of the CENIT Group, we refer to the relevant comments in the report on expected developments within the Group's management report for the period to 31 December 2021 and to the remarks in this quarterly statement.

Report on forecasts and other statements regarding anticipated development

Over the course of a year, business activity is subject to certain seasonal fluctuations. In the past, contributions to sales and earnings tended to be lowest in the first quarter and, as a result of traditionally strong business at the year-end, highest in the fourth quarter. Consequently, interim results had only limited value as indicators of results for the whole fiscal year.

For the current year 2022, we confirm our forecast for the CENIT Group given at the beginning of the year. We expect consolidated sales up to EUR 170.0 million and consolidated earnings (EBIT) of around EUR 9.0 million. This forecast is subject to the express provision that the global economic and industry- specific conditions do not deteriorate significantly in the current fiscal year 2022, particularly with regard to the growing inflation and economic risks in the context of the war in Ukraine and the continuing effects of the COVID 19 pandemic.

4

CENIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, STUTTGART

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS) (UNAU- DITED)

in EUR k

Q3 2022

Q3 2021*

01/01 -

01/01 -

30/09/2022

30/09/2021

REVENUE

41,952

34,323

115,863

103,955

Other operating income

76

228

814

1,552

OPERATING INCOME

42,028

34,551

116,677

105,507

Cost of materials

18,052

16,701

52,576

50,326

Personnel expenses

17,793

13,237

48,956

43,004

Amortisation of intangible assets and depreciation

1,290

1,197

3,550

3,781

of property, plant and equipment

Other operating expenses

3,389

2,114

8,968

6,159

OPERATING EXPENSES

40,524

33,249

114,050

103,270

Impairments on receivables

-41

198

-45

199

NET OPERATING INCOME (EBIT)

1,463

1,500

2,582

2,436

Interest income

0

0

1

0

Interest expenses

120

34

221

112

NET PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES (EBT)

1,343

1,466

2,362

2,324

Income taxes

354

216

821

647

NET INCOME

989

1,250

1,541

1,677

Amount attributable to CENIT AG shareholders

842

1,224

1,229

1,625

Amount attributable to non-controlling interests

147

25

312

52

Earnings per share in cents, basic and diluted

10.0

14.6

14.7

19.4

Items that, under certain circumstances, will be reclassified under the income statement in the future

Compensation from currency translation for for-

211

62

436

77

eign subsidiaries

Other comprehensive income after taxes

211

62

436

77

Total comprehensive income

1,200

1,312

1,977

1,754

Amount attributable to CENIT AG shareholders

1,053

1,286

1,665

1,702

Amount attributable to non-controlling interests

147

25

312

52

*For a better comparability, the previous year figures were adjusted based on the effect resulting from the change of accounting from principal to agent (see notes to financial statement 2021)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CENIT AG published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 07:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CENIT AG
03:25aCenit : QuarterlystatmentQ32022EN
PU
03:02aCenit Keeps On Growing : Group revenues increase by around 11.5% to EUR 115,863 k EUR comp..
EQ
10/31Cenit : Change of management at CENIT Switzerland AG
PU
10/12CENIT Appoints Successor To Outgoing CFO
MT
10/12CENIT appoints Axelle Mazé as CFO
EQ
10/05Cenit : Halfyearfinancialreport22EN01
PU
08/09Amb 2022 : All-digital production, live and on location
PU
08/02CENIT Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
08/02Cenit : Half year financial report 22
PU
08/02Cenit With A Strong Half-year Result : Group revenues increase by 6.2% compared to previou..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 172 M 170 M 170 M
Net income 2022 6,05 M 5,96 M 5,96 M
Net Debt 2022 4,90 M 4,83 M 4,83 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 3,38%
Capitalization 115 M 114 M 114 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 858
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart CENIT AG
Duration : Period :
CENIT AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 13,80 €
Average target price 17,68 €
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Schneck Chief Executive Officer
Axelle Mazé Chief Financial Officer
Rainer-Christian Koppitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ricardo Malta Member-Supervisory Board
Isabell M. Welpe Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENIT AG-0.36%114
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-34.56%1 700 887
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-54.79%48 883
SYNOPSYS INC.-23.72%44 523
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-36.24%43 273
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-22.14%41 335