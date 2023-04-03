Advanced search
CENIT to increase sales in Japanese robotics market
EQ
04/02In the fiscal year 2022, CENIT AG achieved strong sales of EUR 162.2 million and EBIT of EUR 6.3 million
EQ
03/31Transcript : CENIT Aktiengesellschaft, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 31, 2023
CI
CENIT to increase sales in Japanese robotics market

04/03/2023
EQS-News: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
CENIT to increase sales in Japanese robotics market

03.04.2023 / 10:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Partnership with Japanese technology company aimed at boosting sales of CENIT robot programming software

Stuttgart, March 30, 2023 – CENIT’s Japanese subsidiary is set to become part of Argo Graphics Inc. (Tokyo) and will henceforth operate as master reseller of CENIT’s FASTUITE E2 software. The move is aimed at giving both companies a stronger presence on the Japanese robotics market.

Japan’s robotics market is on the up and up: According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), Japan boasted almost 394,000 installed robot units in 2021, the world’s second largest robot pool after China. Japan is also an international leader in robot production: In 2021, exports of Japanese industrial robots totaled 186,102 units, a new record.

“We want to exploit the momentum of the Japanese robotics market to further expand our presence as a provider of high-performance robot programming software in Japan”, says Peter Schneck, CEO of CENIT AG. Since 2011, the internationally active software maker has maintained a subsidiary in Japan which focuses on activities related to CENIT’s FASTSUITE E2 solution – a software for the digital factory as well as offline and robot programming.

Partnership with Argo Graphics – boosting FASTSUITE sales

To accelerate growth target attainment, CENIT will join in a groundbreaking partnership with Argo Graphics on March 29, 2023. By this agreement, Argo Graphics, a Tokyo-based company with about 1,000 employees, will assume full ownership of CENIT’s Japanese subsidiary; the latter will trade under a new name from July 1, 2023. Following the acquisition, the new unit will act as master reseller for CENIT, with a special focus on the FASTSUITE software.

“It’s a win-win situation”, says CEO Peter Schneck. “The combination of CENIT’s strong software and robotics expertise on the one hand and Argo Graphics’ broad customer base, their local market knowhow, and their stronger sales power on the other. This will create considerable synergy effects and boost FASTSUITE sales, to the benefit of both our companies”, he explains.

Argo Graphics Inc. is a listed company that has been active as a provider of solutions in the sphere of product lifecycle management, high-performance computing and IT services since 1985. The partnership offers benefits for both sides from a technology perspective as well: “Our goal is to play a lead role in digitalizing manufacturing in Japan. To reach that goal, we must widen our software expertise. CENIT is just the right partner for this”, says Yoshimaro Fujisawa, CEO of Argo Graphics Inc.

In the medium and long term, plans are to further increase the reach of FASTUITE sales in Japan and beyond by expanding the existing distributor network.

 

 

Press Contact
CENIT AG
Swetlana Isaak
Manager Communications
Industriestraße 52-54
70565 Stuttgart, Germany
Tel.: +49 711 7825-3200
Email: s.isaak@cenit.com

  

CENIT
CENIT empowers sustainable digitalization. With a broad solutions and services portfolio, CENIT enables clients to optimize their horizontal and vertical business processes. Our solutions are based on innovative technologies in: product lifecycle management, the digital factory, and enterprise information management. With interdisciplinary knowledge of the processes involved and their considerable expertise in the field, CENIT consultants provide customers with end-to-end advice to ensure that solutions are implemented with an understanding of the entire value chain.

With a holistic approach and based on trusted partnerships, CENIT takes responsibility for solutions on behalf of our clients. From the initial consultation to the introduction of innovative IT solutions, right through to ensuring a cost-effective operation. The CENIT team adapts to each client, taking a practical approach, which enables measurable operational optimizations. CENIT has been helping prestigious customers in key industries to gain competitive advantages for 30 years.

CENIT has round 900 employees worldwide who work with customers from: automotive, aerospace, industrial equipment, tool and mold manufacturing, financial services, and trade and consumer products industries. www.cenit.com

 


03.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CENIT AG
Industriestraße 52 - 54
70565 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 30
Fax: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000
E-mail: aktie@cenit.de
Internet: www.cenit.com
ISIN: DE0005407100
WKN: 540710
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1599305

 
End of News EQS News Service

1599305  03.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1599305&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
