CENIT with a very strong half-year result: Group revenues increase compared to previous year by 18.3% to EUR 87,470 k

Stuttgart, August 01, 2023 - Continued strong consulting and service business (vs. prev. yr.: +57.5%) as well as increased recurring sales (vs. prev. yr.: +4.8%) determine the revenues growth (vs. prev. yr. +13,558/+18.3%) in the first six months of 2023. CENIT Group is continuing its positive trend from the prior quarter. Among other things, the consulting and service business contributed significantly to this, increasing by EUR 12,777 k (+57.5%) compared to the previous first half-year, both through acquisitions and due to organically strong demand. In particular, after several years of sideways movement, an organic growth in the PLM area of 6.1% - and thus above general market growth - was also achieved.

After six months, CENIT Group has generated sales revenues of EUR 87,470 k (previous year: EUR 73,912 k/+18.3%). Sales revenues in the CENIT consulting and services segment increased by 57.5% to EUR 35,008 k (previous year: EUR 22,231 k). Sales of third-party software increased by 2.5% to EUR 44,754 k (prior year: EUR 43,654 k). Sales of CENIT's own software decreased primarily due to postponed customer orders in the areas of DFS and EIM from EUR 7,985 k to EUR 7,637 k (-4.4%). The order backlog increased by 18.4% to 59,260 TEUR (previous year 50,050 TEUR).

Gross profit (operating performance less cost of materials) amounted to EUR 52,770 k (previous year: EUR 40,125 k) and thus increased by 31.5%. CENIT achieved EBITDA of EUR 5,746 k (previous year: EUR 3,378 k/70.1%) and EBIT of EUR 2,620 k (previous year: EUR 1,119 k/+134.1%). Earnings per share amounted to Cent 18.5 (previous year:

Cent 4.6).

Asset and Financial Situation

As of the balance sheet date, equity amounted to EUR 42,391 k (Dec. 31, 2022: EUR 44,783 k). The equity ratio amounted to 32.8% (Dec. 31, 2022: 35.3%). Bank balances, cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 19,600 k as of the balance sheet date (Dec. 31, 2022: EUR 19,914 k). The operating cash flow reached EUR 10,304 k (previous year: EUR 9,280 k) due to a project-related increase in receivables.

Employees

As of June 30, 2023, the number of employees in the Group was 862 (previous year: 858). Personnel expenses amounted to EUR 39,737 k in the CENIT Group in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 31,163 k).

Outlook

We confirm also due to the increased order backlog our forecast for the CENIT Group for the current fiscal year 2023, according to which we expect consolidated sales of around EUR 180.0 million and consolidated earnings (EBIT) of around EUR 9.5 million. This forecast is subject to the express proviso that the global economic and industry-specific conditions do not deteriorate significantly in the current fiscal year 2023, particularly with regard to the growing inflation and economic risks.

Please visit CENIT’s homepage for the entire quarterly report as of 30.06.2023:

www.cenit.com/reports

About CENIT:

ENIT is your partner for successful digital transformation. With a broad solutions and services portfolio, CENIT enables clients to optimize their horizontal and vertical business processes. Our solutions are based on innovative technologies in product lifecycle management, the digital factory and enterprise information management. With interdisciplinary knowledge of the processes involved and their considerable expertise in the field, CENIT consultants provide customers with end-to-end advice to ensure that solutions are implemented with an understanding of the entire value chain. With a holistic approach and based on trusted partnerships, CENIT takes responsibility for solutions on behalf of our clients. From the initial consultation to the introduction of innovative IT solutions, right through to ensuring a cost-effective operation. The CENIT team adapts to each client, taking a practical approach, which enables measurable, operational optimizations. CENIT has been helping prestigious customers in key industries to gain competitive advantages for more than 30 years! CENIT has around 900 employees worldwide who work with customers from: automotive, aerospace, industrial equipment, tool and mold manufacturing, financial services, and trade and consumer products industries.

