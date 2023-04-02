In the fiscal year 2022, CENIT AG achieved strong sales of EUR 162.2 million and EBIT of EUR 6.3 million

EQS-News: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

Stuttgart, March 31st, 2023 - 2022 was a good year for the CENIT Group. Despite difficult economic and geopolitical conditions, CENIT was able to increase sales by 10.9% to EUR k 162,152 and achieve an EBIT of EUR k 6,305. CENIT continues to pursue its growth strategy 2025 despite the challenging market environment and consistently takes advantage of growth opportunities.

Results in detail

During the 2022 business year, CENIT group generated sales revenues of EUR k 162,152 (prior year: EUR k 146,071/+11.0%). Sales of CENIT’s proprietary software rose by 0.1% at EUR k 17,710 compared to EUR k 17,688. Sales revenues in CENITs consulting and services segment totaled EUR k 55,719 and thus increased by +39.9% on-year (prior year: EUR k 39,822). This increase is to a significant extent due to the acquisition of the ISR AG shares. Sales of third-party software decreased slightly by around -0.5% to EUR k 88,139 (prior year: EUR k 88,543).

The gross profit (operating output less cost of materials) amounted to EUR k 91,995 (2021: EUR k 79,797), representing an increase of 15.3%.

CENIT achieved EBITDA in amount of EUR k 11,937 (2021: EUR k 11,278/+5.8%) and EBIT of EUR k 6,305 (2021: EUR k 6,234/+1.1%). Earnings per share were EUR 0.75 (2021: EUR 0.51).

Orders Development

During the 2022 business year, orders received by CENIT Group were now at EUR k 167,595 (2021: EUR k 148,845). Orders in hand on December 31, 2022 amounted to EUR k 46,054 (2021: EUR k 40,610). This underlines the strength of CENIT's business model.

Asset and Financial Situation

On the balance-sheet date, the company’s equity capital was EUR k 44,783 (2021: EUR k 43,645), representing an equity ratio of 35.3% (2021: 47.0%). On the balance-sheet date, bank deposits and liquid assets totaled EUR k 19,914 (2021: EUR k 26,361). The operative cash flow was EUR k 11,488 (2021: EUR k 8,236). Furthermore, in 2022, cash and cash equivalents were mainly affected by taking out bank loans of EUR k 23,000 to finance acquisitions in the amount of EUR k -27,927.

Employees

On December 31, 2022, CENIT group employed 861 (2021: 685). Consolidated personnel expenditures during the reporting period were EUR k 67,266 (2021: EUR k 59,686). CENIT currently provides training for 41 young professionals in various vocations. Among the trainees are students of the Baden-Württemberg Dual University (DHBW) in the fields of information technology and business, as well as trainees in the information technology segment.

Dividend

At the Annual General Meeting on May 17th, 2023, the Management and Supervisory Boards will propose to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share from CENIT AG's unappropriated profit of EUR k 8,916.

Outlook

A year of growth and increased productivity is expected for the CENIT Group in the 2023 business year. Before possible acquisition effects, consolidated sales of around 180 mEUR are expected. The EBIT forecast is more than 9.5 mEUR and thus significantly above the previous year's level, equivalent to an increase in the EBIT margin of more than 50%. The forecast is based on the assumption that, given the continuing challenging geopolitical situation, there will be no significant negative economic impact on our industry and our main customer segments.

The complete 2022 Annual Report is available in a German and English version on the CENIT homepage: www.cenit.com/reports.

About CENIT:

CENIT empowers sustainable digitalization. With a broad solutions and services portfolio, CENIT enables clients to optimize their horizontal and vertical business processes. Our solutions are based on innovative technologies in: product lifecycle management, the digital factory and enterprise information management. With interdisciplinary knowledge of the processes involved and their considerable expertise in the field, CENIT consultants provide customers with end-to-end advice to ensure that solutions are implemented with an understanding of the entire value chain. With a holistic approach and based on trusted partnerships, CENIT takes responsibility for solutions on behalf of our clients. From the initial consultation to the introduction of innovative IT solutions, right through to ensuring a cost-effective operation. The CENIT team adapts to each client, taking a practical approach, which enables measurable, operational optimizations. CENIT has been helping prestigious customers in key industries to gain competitive advantages for more than 30 years! CENIT has around 900 employees worldwide who work with customers from: automotive, aerospace, industrial equipment, tool and mold manufacturing, financial services, and trade and consumer products industries.

