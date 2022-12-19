Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. CENIT AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSH   DE0005407100

CENIT AG

(CSH)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-12-19 am EST
12.00 EUR   -0.41%
01:40pInterview : Sustainable Digitalization. A synonym for strategic planning
PU
12/09Cenit : Japanese Robot manufacturer relies on Digital Twin by CENIT
PU
12/08Interview : Sustainable Digitalization. The Right Step Forward
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interview: Sustainable Digitalization. A synonym for strategic planning

12/19/2022 | 01:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Interview: Sustainable Digitalization. A synonym for strategic planning Part 2 of the interview with CEO Peter Schneck focuses on the strategic aspect of sustainable digitalization <_f3a_variable name="publishedDate" value="12.19.2022"><_f3a_variable name="updatedDate" value="12.19.2022"><_f3a_variable name="publishedDateE" value="19.12.2022"><_f3a_variable name="updatedDateE" value="19.12.2022">
Published 12/19/2022

The second part of the interview with CENIT's CEO Peter Schneck is devoted to the question of how sustainable digitalization helps companies to get ahead of the competition. For Peter Schneck, looking at the strategic aspect of the topic, is crucial.

Mr. Schneck, would you say that your focus on sustainable digitalization is a prerequisite for offering your customers optimal support?

An unequivocal "yes". To some extent, our customers already have these expectations today. I believe that today, no business can risk not having these topics on its radar screen.

Increasingly, businesses find themselves confronted with issues like resource shortages, supply chain disruptions and political upheavals. As I mentioned, reactivity plays an important role in this regard, as of course it does in adapting to ever shorter market cycles.

On top of that, business has to deal with more and more regulation - think of the prospective supply chain legislation and its ESG implications. Or take the electronics industry, which now has to take products back at the end of their lifecycle and ensure proper recycling. If you have ready access to all the data from your product generation and can identify precisely what resources were used how throughout the process, then you can easily arrange a recycling scheme and reintroduce your materials into the value chain - a closed cycle in which digitalization serves conservation interests. That would indeed be the ideal situation - but we're not really there yet.

Looking at your competitors, how would you say you are doing in terms of your increased focus on sustainable digitalization?

At this point, I'd say that we are one of the pioneers. But there are some sharp, smaller-scale competitors who are right on our heels.

Still, we at CENIT are definitely unique in the consistency and continuity of digitalization across all of our five business units and the way in which this connects everyone to our process knowledge. In this, we will remain unique for quite a while. Being able to offer our clients sustainable digitalization across all our solutions, from early-stage simulation to document processing and archiving - that's a true USP, one that no other business on the market can offer today.

Does a digitalization approach that focuses on sustainability actually offer businesses competitive benefits? If so, how do you arrive at that conclusion?

Anyone who wants to get serious about sustainable digitalization can achieve enormous benefits, because the term "sustainable digitalization" is actually just a synonym for "strategic planning".

Peter Schneck
CEO Cenit AG

And in that arena, the technology goal is to interconnect all the information and data generated from product inception to recycling, thereby optimizing added value - and to plan that process throughout an organization. Doing that successfully gives you best-possible resource use and high profitability.

This means that those of us who are involved in this dimension of sustainability are involved in questions of strategic orientation for the coming years. How can I merge the information available to me today in a meaningful way, one that lets me optimize my resource allocation? How do I cut costs? How do I hone my competitive edge? Or, more comprehensively: How do I produce the best possible product at minimum cost and maximum quality while simultaneously eliminating/minimizing risks, securing jobs and bringing my business forward?

In sum, the classic elements of a business strategy. Thus, at the end of the day sustainability is a strategy for best-possible forward motion - also with a view to aspects like sales and EBIT.

Attachments

Disclaimer

CENIT AG published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 16:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CENIT AG
01:40pInterview : Sustainable Digitalization. A synonym for strategic planning
PU
12/09Cenit : Japanese Robot manufacturer relies on Digital Twin by CENIT
PU
12/08Interview : Sustainable Digitalization. The Right Step Forward
PU
11/24Cenit Ag : Weaker Q4 2022 expected - adjusted forecast for fiscal year 2022 despite the st..
EQ
11/03CENIT Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
11/03Cenit : QuarterlystatmentQ32022EN
PU
11/03Cenit Keeps On Growing : Group revenues increase by around 11.5% to EUR 115,863 k EUR comp..
EQ
10/31Cenit : Change of management at CENIT Switzerland AG
PU
10/12CENIT Appoints Successor To Outgoing CFO
MT
10/12CENIT appoints Axelle Mazé as CFO
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 166 M 176 M 176 M
Net income 2022 4,41 M 4,67 M 4,67 M
Net cash 2022 3,40 M 3,61 M 3,61 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 4,56%
Capitalization 101 M 107 M 107 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 858
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart CENIT AG
Duration : Period :
CENIT AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,05 €
Average target price 16,85 €
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Schneck Chief Executive Officer
Axelle Mazé Chief Financial Officer
Rainer-Christian Koppitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ricardo Malta Member-Supervisory Board
Isabell M. Welpe Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENIT AG-13.00%107
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.24%1 824 532
SYNOPSYS INC.-10.69%50 164
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.69%47 626
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-12.42%44 768
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-61.38%37 628