Interview: Sustainable Digitalization. The Right Step Forward

A three-part interview with Peter Schneck sheds light on what CENIT means by sustainable digitization. In Part one, Peter Schneck talks about his vision for CENIT, his view of the current market opportunities and which tasks he sees the company ahead of.

Peter Schneck is the new man at the helm of CENIT AG. Since assuming the position of CEO in January of 2022, Mr. Schneck has pursued an active growth strategy for the international IT and software provider. Growth - but not at any cost, that's his motto. What, then, is CENIT's idea of sustainable digitalization?

Mr. Schneck, you have officially been CEO of CENIT since January, 2022. Ever since you took on the position, you have been orienting your growth strategy more strongly on sustainability. What dimensions are you focusing on?

We plan to achieve a mindset shift - first internally, and later with our external target groups - in which we fully penetrate the issues of sustainability and sustainable digitalization, rather than just reducing them to environmental aspects.

Sustainability is often associated with aspects like power and water consumption, waste reduction, etc. But a business approach to sustainable digitalization must also include the ambition to add quality by improving processes, achieve greater efficiency in production and abbreviate or entirely avoid prototyping cycles. Imagine being able to simulate product generation so effectively that you can seamlessly hand it over to manufacturing via a 3D product "printout".

Our thinking revolves around optimal generation, utilization and integration of data and information from the entire product lifecycle, end to end.

This intelligently connected information helps us - and then our clients - to gain a better understanding of their products and thereby maximize the added value they can derive from them. That's sustainability - a sustainable use of resources and information.

But for me, the concept of sustainability also means creating sustainable jobs for your employees. I look at it from the perspective of the "war for talent": In the years to come, how do we develop our human resources in line with market needs, ensure that they remain loyal to us and stay at the cutting edge in all our disciplines? And how do we deploy them optimally?

In addition, sustainability extends to diversity considerations and social responsibility.

And that's where we come full circle: We mean to change the mindset of our employees and customers so that together we can develop sustainable products that give us a competitive edge and serve the value chain in all respects. It's the only way to ensure that sustainable digitalization becomes our own "solution product", and it's why we have to focus on all these dimensions, now and in future.