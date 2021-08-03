Log in
    CSH   DE0005407100

CENIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(CSH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : CENIT Group EBIT increases by 19.8% compared to the previous year

08/03/2021 | 02:02am EDT
DGAP-News: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report 
CENIT Group EBIT increases by 19.8% compared to the previous year 
2021-08-03 / 08:01 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Stuttgart, August 3, 2021 - After six months, CENIT Group generated sales revenues of EUR 73,928 k (previous year: EUR 
74,689 k/-1.0%). Sales revenues in the CENIT consulting and services segment decreased by -8.2% to EUR 18,698 k 
(previous year: EUR 20,378 k). Sales of third-party software increased by 1.8% to EUR 47,552 k (prior year: EUR 46,701 
k). Sales of CENIT's own software also increased from EUR 7,323 k to EUR 7,665 k (+4.7%). 
Gross profit (operating performance less cost of materials) amounted to EUR 37,620 k (previous year: EUR 36,878 k) and 
thus increased by 2.0%. CENIT achieved EBITDA of EUR 3,520 k (previous year: EUR 3,808 k/-7.6%) and EBIT of EUR 936 k 
(previous year: EUR 781 k/+19.8%). Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.05 (previous year: EUR 0.04). 
Looking at the second quarter of 2021 alone, a consistently positive development can be noticed compared to the second 
quarter of 2020. Thus, consolidated sales increased by 6.3% to EUR 37,706 k (previous year: EUR 35,461 k), EBITDA 
increased by 82.7% to EUR 2,686 k (previous year: EUR 1,470 k) and EBIT amounted to EUR 1,458 k after EUR -24 k in the 
previous year. The development of sales with own software (+11.6%) as well as with third-party software (+4.1%) is also 
particularly pleasing. 
Orders Development 
Incoming orders in the Group amounted to EUR 82,837 k as of June 30, 2021 (previous year: EUR 80,087 k). The order 
backlog amounted to EUR 46,745 k (previous year: EUR 52,620 k). 
Asset and Financial Situation 
As of the balance sheet date, equity amounted to EUR 39,233 k (Dec. 31, 2020: EUR 42,723 k). The equity ratio amounted 
to 45.4% (Dec. 31, 2020: 51.2%). Bank balances and cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 29,524 k as of the balance 
sheet date (Dec. 31, 2020: EUR 26,056 k). The operating cash flow reached EUR 9,714 k (previous year: EUR 9,414 k). 
Employees 
As of June 30, 2021, the number of employees in the Group was 695 (previous year: 717). Personnel expenses amounted to 
EUR 29,767 k in the CENIT Group in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 28,650 k). 
Outlook 
For the current year, the CENIT Group expects sales of around EUR 152,000 k and earnings (EBIT) of around EUR 4,900 k, 
provided that the general conditions do not deteriorate significantly due to the Corona pandemic. 
Please visit CENIT's homepage for the half-year financial report 2021: www.cenit.com/reports. 
 
About CENIT: 
CENIT is your partner for successful digital transformation. With a broad solutions and services portfolio, CENIT 
enables clients to optimize their horizontal and vertical business processes. Our solutions are based on innovative 
technologies in: product lifecycle management, the digital factory and enterprise information management. With 
interdisciplinary knowledge of the processes involved and their considerable expertise in the field, CENIT consultants 
provide customers with end-to-end advice to ensure that solutions are implemented with an understanding of the entire 
value chain. With a holistic approach and based on trusted partnerships, CENIT takes responsibility for solutions on 
behalf of our clients. From the initial consultation to the introduction of innovative IT solutions, right through to 
ensuring a cost-effective operation. The CENIT team adapts to each client, taking a practical approach, which enables 
measurable, operational optimizations. CENIT has been helping prestigious customers in key industries to gain 
competitive advantages for more than 30 years! CENIT has around 750 employees worldwide who work with customers from: 
automotive, aerospace, industrial equipment, tool and mold manufacturing, financial services, and trade and consumer 
products industries. 
Please send queries to: 
CENIT AG 
Tanja Marinovic 
Investor Relations 
Industriestrasse 52-54, D-70565 Stuttgart 
Tel.:+497117825-3320 
Fax:+49711782544-4320 
Email: aktie@cenit.de 
Additional Information: 
This press/ad hoc report may contain future-oriented statements regarding the business, financial and earnings 
situation of, as well as profit projections for, CENIT. Such future-oriented statements are characterized by terms or 
statements such as "the company may" or "the company will", "expects", "assumes", "is considering", "intends to", 
"plans", "believes", "will continue to" and/or "estimates", as well as similar terms and statements. Such statements 
contain no guarantee that the projections will in fact be achieved. Rather, such statements involve risks, 
imponderables and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in addition, are based on assumptions as to future 
events which may prove to be incorrect. For this reason, actual events may diverge significantly from the assumptions 
contained in the respective statement. In a future-oriented statement by which CENIT expresses expectations or 
assumptions with regard to future events, these expectations or assumptions are made in good faith, and it shall be 
assumed that they are made upon an appropriate basis; however, it cannot be guaranteed that the said statements, 
expectations or assumptions shall indeed occur, or be attained or fulfilled. The actual operative result may diverge 
significantly from such future-oriented statements and is subject to certain risks. In this regard, please refer to the 
Business Report of CENIT AG. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-03 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      CENIT AG 
              Industriestraße 52 - 54 
              70565 Stuttgart 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)711 78 25 - 30 
Fax:          +49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000 
E-mail:       aktie@cenit.de 
Internet:     www.cenit.com 
ISIN:         DE0005407100 
WKN:          540710 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1223417 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223417 2021-08-03

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223417&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

