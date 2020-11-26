Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  CENIT Aktiengesellschaft    CSH   DE0005407100

CENIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(CSH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CENIT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/26/2020 | 10:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: CENIT AG
CENIT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.11.2020 / 16:40
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: CENIT AG
Street: Industriestraße 52 - 54
Postal code: 70565
City: Stuttgart
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200KYFPOLFJNEWL98

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Allianz Global Investors GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt/Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 Nov 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.97 % 0.00 % 2.97 % 8367758
Previous notification 4.99 % 0.00 % 4.99 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005407100 0 248286 0.00 % 2.97 %
Total 248286 2.97 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Asset Management GmbH % % %
Allianz Global Investors GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
25 Nov 2020


26.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CENIT AG
Industriestraße 52 - 54
70565 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.cenit.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1150964  26.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1150964&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
All news about CENIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
10:41aCENIT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
11/13CENIT AG AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT : Shareholder representatives enable new elections ..
PU
11/13CENIT : New investor strengthens CENIT's growth course
PU
11/12CENIT AG : Shareholder representatives enable new elections to the Supervisory B..
PU
11/12CENIT AG : Shareholder representatives enable new elections to the Supervisory B..
EQ
11/04CENIT 9 MONTHS 2020 : Sales decline by 13% compared to the previous year
EQ
11/04CENIT 9 MONTHS 2020 : Sales decline by 13% compared to the previous year
PU
08/12CENIT : How a digital twin helps you to increase production efficiency
PU
08/04CENIT : in the first half year 2020 with a sales decline of nearly 12% compared ..
EQ
08/04CENIT : in the first half year 2020 with a sales decline of nearly 12% compared ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 145 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2020 1,19 M 1,41 M 1,41 M
Net cash 2020 15,8 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 93,9x
Yield 2020 2,09%
Capitalization 110 M 131 M 131 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 711
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart CENIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
CENIT Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,47 €
Last Close Price 13,15 €
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kurt Bengel Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Oliver Riedel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Schmidt Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Gier Member-Supervisory Board
Ricardo Malta Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-4.01%131
ACCENTURE PLC18.41%157 967
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES24.96%137 380
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.34%110 669
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.80%74 648
INFOSYS LIMITED52.59%64 151
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ