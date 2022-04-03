Log in
CENIT AG acquires majority stake in ISR Information Products AG

04/03/2022 | 11:15am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment
CENIT AG acquires majority stake in ISR Information Products AG

03-Apr-2022 / 17:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CENIT AG acquires majority stake in ISR Information Products AG

Stuttgart, April 03, 2022 - CENIT Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005407100) today signed a purchase agreement for the acquisition of 74.9% of the shares in ISR Information Products AG. By this deal both companies intend to combine their competencies in the field of document logistics and information management.

CENIT is going to finance the purchase price of about EUR 28 million partly from existing liquid funds and partly through bank loans. For the remaining 25.1% shares, CENIT had insured a call option as well as preferential purchase rights, and the sellers will be granted put options. The purchase of the shares is subject to reservation of the approval by the Federal Cartel Office.

ISR Information Products AG, headquartered in Braunschweig, offers software products and
IT solutions in the areas of analytics, process digitalization and application management. ISR is present in Germany with six locations, 200 employees and, according to preliminary figures, generated revenues of EUR 22.8 million and EBIT of EUR 3.2 million in the fiscal year 2021. ISR will keep its company name with the addition "a CENIT company".

As a result of the acquisition, CENIT is raising its guidance significantly and now expects sales of approx. EUR 170 million for the 2022 fiscal year with an estimated EBIT of approx. EUR 9 million.

Contact:
CENIT AG
Tanja Marinovic
Investor Relations
Industriestrasse 52-54
D-70565 Stuttgart
Phone:+49 711 78 25-33 20
Fax:+49 711 78 25 44-43 20
E-Mail: aktie@cenit.de

03-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CENIT AG
Industriestraße 52 - 54
70565 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 30
Fax: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000
E-mail: aktie@cenit.de
Internet: www.cenit.com
ISIN: DE0005407100
WKN: 540710
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1318695

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1318695  03-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1318695&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
