  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cenkos Securities plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNKS   GB00B1FLHR07

CENKOS SECURITIES PLC

(CNKS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:36:30 2023-05-10 am EDT
36.01 GBX   -5.24%
10:12aCenkos hires finance, operating chief; updates planned finnCap merger
AN
06:53aBOE's Policy Guidance Seen as Key For Sterling
DJ
06:09aUK January 2033 Gilt Trades Cheap Ahead of Auction
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cenkos hires finance, operating chief; updates planned finnCap merger

05/10/2023 | 10:12am EDT
(Alliance News) - Cenkos Securities PLC on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Ben Procter as chief financial officer and chief operating officer, while providing an update on its proposed merger with finnCap Group PLC at its annual general meeting.

Cenkos and finnCap are both London-based stockbrokers.

Effective from the conclusion of its AGM on Wednesday, Cenkos said Ben Procter has joined the board as CFO and COO, as announced in December, subject to approval by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. The FCA approved the appointment in late March.

Procter previously worked as co-head of finance technology, head of service management & billing at UBS in both the UK and the US.

Ahead of the AGM, Cenkos also released a statement saying it is continuing to work on its proposed merger with finnCap.

In late March, both stockbrokers agreed on an all-share merger that will see each set of shareholders equally own the combined company and the existing chief executives Julian Morse and John Farrugia, respectively, becoming co-CEOs.

Cenkos and finnCap shareholders each will own about half of the enlarged company. Cenkos shareholders will receive 3.19 finnCap shares for each Cenkos share, valued at 37.13 pence per share. This gives an equal value to each company of GBP21.1 million.

Cenkos shares were down 3.7% to 36.60 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon, while finnCap shares were up 2.3% to 11.00p each.

On Wednesday, Cenkos said it continues to work on the execution of "this exciting transaction", having posted the scheme document to shareholders in late April. It added it will hold requisite court and general meetings on Wednesday next week.

It also said Cenkos' revenue for the year to date continues to track ahead of the average run-rate for the second half of 2022.

"So far this year we have added six new clients, undertaken nine fundraisings, including the [initial public offering] of Onward Opportunities Ltd, and have a solid pipeline of further potential IPOs, secondary fundraisings and [mergers and acquisitions] transactions being worked on," Cenkos said in a statement.

"As a firm, we remain focused on cost control, growing our market share and providing a first-class service to our clients and remain poised to take advantage of improving market conditions."

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENKOS SECURITIES PLC -5.24% 36.01 Delayed Quote.-13.64%
FINNCAP GROUP PLC 2.33% 11 Delayed Quote.-11.16%
ONWARD OPPORTUNITIES LIMITED -0.47% 105 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 20,1 M 25,3 M 25,3 M
Net income 2022 -2,24 M -2,83 M -2,83 M
Net cash 2022 14,3 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,95x
Yield 2022 3,41%
Capitalization 17,0 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart CENKOS SECURITIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Cenkos Securities plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENKOS SECURITIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,38
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Julian Morse Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ben Procter Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Lisa Jane Gordon Non-Executive Chairman
Leif Powis Head-Natural Resources, Sales & Research
Andrew John Boorman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENKOS SECURITIES PLC-13.64%21
MORGAN STANLEY-0.69%140 907
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-4.91%112 133
CITIGROUP INC.2.50%90 563
CHARLES SCHWAB-42.42%87 189
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED14.21%45 955
