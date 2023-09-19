Cenovus Energy Inc. announced the total consideration payable in connection with its previously announced tender offers to purchase for cash: up to $500,000,000 aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the ?Pool 1 Maximum Amount?), of its 5.250% Notes due 2037, 4.450% Notes due 2042, 5.200% Notes due 2043, 4.400% Notes due 2029, 5.400% Notes due 2047 and 4.250% Notes due 2027 (collectively, the ?Pool 1 Notes?) and up to $500,000,000 aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the ?Pool 2 Maximum Amount? and, together with the Pool 1 Maximum Amount, the ?Maximum Amounts?), of its 6.800% Notes due 2037 and 6.750% Notes due 2039 (collectively, the ?Pool 2 Notes? and, together with the Pool 1 Notes, the ?Notes?), subject to prioritized acceptance levels listed in the table below (?Acceptance Priority Levels?) and the terms and conditions of the tender offers.