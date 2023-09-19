Cenovus Energy Inc. announced the total consideration payable in connection with its previously announced tender offers to purchase for cash: up to $500,000,000 aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the ?Pool 1 Maximum Amount?), of its 5.250% Notes due 2037, 4.450% Notes due 2042, 5.200% Notes due 2043, 4.400% Notes due 2029, 5.400% Notes due 2047 and 4.250% Notes due 2027 (collectively, the ?Pool 1 Notes?) and up to $500,000,000 aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the ?Pool 2 Maximum Amount? and, together with the Pool 1 Maximum Amount, the ?Maximum Amounts?), of its 6.800% Notes due 2037 and 6.750% Notes due 2039 (collectively, the ?Pool 2 Notes? and, together with the Pool 1 Notes, the ?Notes?), subject to prioritized acceptance levels listed in the table below (?Acceptance Priority Levels?) and the terms and conditions of the tender offers.
Cenovus Energy Inc. Announces Pricing of Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Series of Notes
September 19, 2023 at 05:52 pm EDT
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023