Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Cenovus Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVE   CA15135U1093

CENOVUS ENERGY INC.

(CVE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/27 04:40:17 pm EDT
23.27 CAD   +10.34%
06:26aCENOVUS ENERGY : News Release dated April 27, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
04/27Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors
AQ
04/27Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cenovus Energy : News Release dated April 27, 2022 - Form 6-K

04/28/2022 | 06:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News release

Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

Calgary, Alberta (April 27, 2022) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced
that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 27, 2022, each of the 12 nominees
proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 1, 2022
were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee
Votes for
Votes withheld
Number
Percent
Number
Percent
Keith M. Casey
1,609,044,293
99.85
2,397,549
0.15
Canning K.N. Fok
1,083,587,060
67.24
527,850,101
32.76
Jane E. Kinney
1,609,176,907
99.86
2,264,935
0.14
Harold N. Kvisle
1,277,048,365
79.25
334,317,479
20.75
Eva L. Kwok
1,550,853,643
96.24
60,588,199
3.76
Keith A. MacPhail
1,514,158,636
93.96
97,283,206
6.04
Richard J. Marcogliese
1,608,951,311
99.85
2,490,531
0.15
Claude Mongeau
1,608,785,300
99.84
2,656,542
0.16
Alexander J. Pourbaix
1,609,975,871
99.91
1,465,881
0.09
Wayne E. Shaw
1,608,678,194
99.83
2,763,648
0.17
Frank J. Sixt
1,212,579,975
75.25
398,857,186
24.75
Rhonda I. Zygocki
1,548,711,155
96.11
62,730,687
3.89

Cenovus Energy Inc.
Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.
Find Cenovus on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.
Cenovus contacts:
Investors
Media
Investor Relations general line
Media Relations general line
403-766-7711
403-766-7751


Disclaimer

Cenovus Energy Inc. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 10:24:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CENOVUS ENERGY INC.
06:26aCENOVUS ENERGY : News Release dated April 27, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
04/27Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors
AQ
04/27Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
AQ
04/27CENOVUS ENERGY : announces shareholder returns plan, triples dividend - Form 6-K
PU
04/27TRANSCRIPT : Cenovus Energy Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
04/27WTI Crude Oil Edges Up as Russia Suspends Natural-Gas Exports to Poland and Bulgaria, U..
MT
04/27June WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$0.32; Settles at US$102.02 per Barrel
MT
04/27Cenovus Energy reports $1.6B first-quarter profit, triples dividend
AQ
04/27TRANSCRIPT : Cenovus Energy Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
04/27Cenovus Climbs 3.5% as Q1 EPS Beats Forecast; Triples Dividend, to Raise Shareholder Re..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENOVUS ENERGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 62 974 M 49 039 M 49 039 M
Net income 2022 6 797 M 5 293 M 5 293 M
Net Debt 2022 3 292 M 2 564 M 2 564 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,27x
Yield 2022 0,91%
Capitalization 46 140 M 35 931 M 35 931 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 5 938
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart CENOVUS ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Cenovus Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENOVUS ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 23,27 CAD
Average target price 28,03 CAD
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander J. Pourbaix President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Jeffrey R. Hart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith A. J. MacPhail Chairman
Drew Zieglgansberger Executive VP-Natural Gas & Technical Services
Jonathan M. McKenzie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENOVUS ENERGY INC.50.03%35 931
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY23.88%2 363 848
SHELL PLC34.91%200 502
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED7.49%135 409
TOTALENERGIES SE1.12%122 919
EQUINOR ASA39.42%112 823