Cenovus Energy : October 25, 2020 — Cenovus and Husky transaction presentation

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CREATING A RESILIENT INTEGRATED ENERGY LEADER (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) (TSX: HSE) Leadership and Governance Leadership Alex Pourbaix Jeff Hart Jon McKenzie Track record of operational excellence, capital discipline, cost management and strong safety performance Other senior executives will be selected from top talent of both companies President & CEO EVP & CFO EVP & COO Board Keith MacPhail Board of Directors will consist of a majority of independent directors

Board will initially consist of 12 directors

8 directors selected by Cenovus (1 management director and 7 independent directors) 4 directors selected from Husky (must include at least 1 independent)

Independent Board Chair Note: See advisory 2 Benefits of the combination Combination creates a resilient integrated energy leader that delivers value accretion for all shareholders Accretive on day 1 Accretive to cash flow per share, free funds flow Quarterly dividend reinstated $0.0175/share (subject to Board approval) Synergies & Balanced Cost Structure Portfolio Annual synergies Integrated across $1.2 billion value chain Free funds flow WTI Future heavy oil break-even of margin enhancement US$36/bbl in 2021 opportunities ~$600 million in cash High netback Asia flow savings (including Pacific natural gas workforce optimization) assets Credit Profile Support for investment grade credit profile Accelerated path to <2x net debt to EBITDA within 24 months Combined committed credit capacity of $8.5 billion Note: See advisory 3 Transaction summary Transaction All share transaction Structured as a plan of arrangement Combined business valued at $23.6 billion, inclusive of debt Expected to close in early 2021 subject to approvals Each Husky preferred share to be exchanged for an equivalent Cenovus preferred share Consideration Husky common shareholders to receive for each common share 0.7845 Cenovus shares 0.0651 warrants to acquire a Cenovus share with a 5 year term and $6.54 strike price 21% premium(1) for Husky common shareholders Ownership Pro forma equity ownership 61% Cenovus 39% Husky 27% held by Hutchison Whampoa Europe Investments S.à r.l. and L.F. Investments S.à r.l. ("Husky's Significant Shareholders") Pro forma share count of ~2,017 million shares Conditions & approvals Unanimously approved by each of Cenovus's and Husky's Board of Directors Subject to Cenovus and Husky shareholder approvals, customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals Husky's Significant Shareholders have each provided hard lock-up to vote Husky shares in favour (~70% in total) Note: (1) Premium based on 5 day volume weighted average price from Oct. 19 - 23, 2020; Excludes value for warrants 4 Integrated portfolio of high-quality assets Combining high-quality,low-cost heavy oil assets with extensive midstream / downstream infrastructure Top-tier heavy oil assets FCCL - best-in-class oil sands assets with low SOR, low sustaining capital and long-life reserves

best-in-class oil sands assets with low SOR, low sustaining capital and long-life reserves Lloyd Thermal - repeatable, profitable development opportunities, backstopped by low decline, stable operations at Sunrise & Tucker

Extensive resource portfolio to sustain current production at low cost for 33+ years Extensive midstream & downstream network Combined pipeline, rail, storage and refining platform enhances ability to capture margin

Strategically located assets, including in-basin refining and upgrading complex at Lloydminster, storage / blending operations at Hardisty, and large U.S. refining footprint in

PADD II & III

in-basin refining and upgrading complex at Lloydminster, storage / blending operations at Hardisty, and large U.S. refining footprint in PADD II & III Retail and commercial fuels business Diversified offshore production Attractive margin short-cycle development opportunities Long-term, contracted, high netback gas production in Asia Pacific

contracted, high netback gas production in Asia Pacific Investment options including future China and Indonesia developments and West White Rose Note: See advisory Attractive ROIC development opportunities including liquids-rich Montney, Deep Basin gas / liquids and Marten Hills Clearwater oil

liquids-rich Montney, Deep Basin gas / liquids and Marten Hills Clearwater oil Opportunity to high-grade investments and drive cost efficiency 5 High-quality, diverse & integrated portfolio Complementary assets provide geographic diversification, physical integration and market access coupled with long-life 2P reserves of ~9.0 Bboe (RLI of ~33 years) Rainbow Sunrise Marten HillsChristina Lake Foster Creek Deep Basin Tucker Lloyd Upgrader & Refinery Lloyd Thermal Bruderheim Hardisty Terminal Terminal Asia Pacific China Liwan Thailand Philippines Madura PSC Indonesia Borger Refinery Note: See advisory Superior Refinery Toledo Refinery Lima Refinery Wood River Refinery Legend Cenovus Assets Husky Assets Conventional Thermal Oil Offshore Refineries Midstream Crude Export Pipelines 2020 YTD Production Asia Atlantic Atlantic Pacific Canada 3% 6% Conventional 12% Sunrise & Tucker~750 FCCL 5% Mboe/d 51% Lloyd Thermal 10% Conventional 13% Refining / Upgrading Superior 7% Lloyd U&R 17% Toledo 12% ~660 Mbbls/d WRB 38% Lima 26% 6 Balanced integrated heavy oil value chain Creates a resilient company with reduced exposure to Alberta heavy oil price differentials Heavy oil blend vs. processing and export capacity Reduced exposure to 900 Alberta WCS prices Canada 800 700 (Mbbls/d) 600 500 PADD II 400 300 PADD IV PADD I 200 PADD V 100 - Cenovus Husky Pro forma PADD III WCSB heavy oil blend Exposed to AB WCS Prices Current Pipeline Capacity(1) Crude Storage Capacity WCSB heavy upgrading & refining capacity(2) U.S. heavy oil refining capacity Cenovus 135 Mbbls/d Cenovus ~10 MMbbls Husky 130 Mbbls/d Husky ~6 MMbbls Flexible rail capacity Pro forma 265 Mbbls/d Pro forma 16 MMbbls Available Mainline verification capacity Notes: (1) Includes available Mainline verification capacity WCSB egress pipeline capacity (2) Barrels are refined and upgraded in WCSB and don't require use of pipeline or U.S. refining capacity. See Advisory 7 Enhanced operating scale Combined company will be one of the largest Canadian integrated oil and gas producers 2021E production Downstream capacity(1) 1,400 2019 2P reserves 18 1,200 Upgrading capacity 1,200 2021E production 16 Refining capacity 1,000 14 1,000 12 Reserves- Bboe 800 (Mboe/d) (Mbbls/d) 800 6 400 10 600 600 8 400 4 2P 200 200 2 - - - CNQ SU Pro CVE IMO HSE SU Pro CNQ IMO HSE CVE forma forma Source: Consensus estimates and company disclosure. Note: (1) See advisory Downstream refining capacity includes Superior Refinery capacity (45 Mbbls/d gross, ~25 Mbbls/d heavy refining capacity) which is currently being re-built. See advisory 8 $1.2 billion per year in run-rate synergies ~$900 million of the run-rate synergies expected to be achieved within first year, ~$600 million within the first 6 months ($MM per year) $600 $1,200 A Workforce reductions, operating & other cost synergies • Management and corporate support • Overlapping positions across asset teams and operations • FCCL operating strategies applied to Husky's SAGD assets • IT and procurement and commercial savings C • Combined Deep Basin portfolio $600 A Total annual synergies B B Sustaining capital allocation synergies • Optimize sustaining capital allocation to highest quality assets without impacting volumes • Drive down break-evens and sustaining capital requirements C Longer-term opportunities (in addition to $1.2 billion) • Potential optimization through the physical integration between FCCL and the Lloyd complex • Future portfolio optimization Note: See advisory 9 Lloydminster refinery & upgrading complex synergy There is strong industrial logic to physically integrate FCCL's low-cost production with the Lloyd Complex, however this is not included in the $600 million of cash flow synergies Physical integration of FCCL's low cost production with the Lloyd Complex and pipe infrastructure provides compelling potential for further synergies Lower priced, higher diluent feedstock via FCCL

Reduced exposure to condensate prices and shortened value chain

Improved capital allocation options by displacing current production feed Future opportunities include: Optimizing the complex with FCCL's crude slate to reduce the feedstock cost and maximize margin

Expanding the complex with a diluent recovery unit, adding a second train and vacuum tower 10 Efficiencies through returns-focused sustaining capital allocation The combined company will be positioned to more efficiently allocate capital across the combined portfolio on a returns-focused basis, significantly reducing sustaining capital ($MM per year) $1,800 $3,000 $2,400 ($600) $1,200 Cenovus Husky Combined Capital Pro forma Synergies Upstream Downstream Note: See advisory Sustaining capital requirements to be reduced by ~20% All $600 million of annual capital synergies to be realized within the upstream assets, by pivoting capital to higher margin production and development opportunities Corporate sustaining capital for both companies allocated between upstream and downstream segments 11 Accretive on free funds flow break-even Forecasted break-even reductions anticipated through 2022 from optimization of cost structure and shortening heavy oil value chain Illustrative free cash flow break-even $37  $36 WTI (US$/bbl) $35  $34 $33 $32 $31 2021E 2022E 2023E WTI break-even lowered relative to both Cenovus and Husky through an optimized portfolio of capital allocation and synergies US$36/bbl break-even combines Cenovus's low capital cost structure in FCCL assets, steady cash flows from high netback production in Asia Pacific along with combined capital and operational synergies Note: Break-evens calculated using a US$13.00/bbl WTI-WCS differential, US$13.00/bbl Chicago 3-2-1 Crack, 0.69-0.75 CAD/USD exchange rate depending on WTI. Pro forma break- even excludes one-time transaction related costs. See advisory 12 Combined assets provide cash flow stability Reduced locational differential risk while maintaining healthy exposure to global pricing Balances net asset value (illustrative sensitivity)(1) Husky Cenovus Pro forma Implied net asset value per share Rail economics Pipe economics Narrow Wide WCS differential (US$/bbl) AFF Sensitivity to US$1/bbl change(2) 10% 5% +$1 WTI - -$1 WTI (5%) (10%) 10% 5% - -$1 WCS diff +$1 WCS diff (5%) (10%) Cenovus Pro forma Notes: (1) Implied NAV is an indicative estimate based on assumptions of Cenovus management and does not represent a valuation/appraisal (2) Sensitivity to adjusted funds flow. Calculations based on Aug.20, 2020 forward strip commodity price assumptions. See Advisory 13 Positioned for free funds flow across the cycle More stable revenue profile leads to more predictable funds flow relative to Cenovus standalone business ($ billions) Illustrative 2021 free funds flow and free funds flow yield (1) $5.0 FFF One-time integration cost Adjusted FFF yield 50% $4.0 40% $3.0 30% $2.0 20% $1.0 10% - - US$40 WTI US$45 WTI US$50 WTI US$55 WTI Lower break-evens and corporate sustaining costs drive ability to generate substantial funds flow in a low price commodity environment

break-evens and corporate sustaining costs drive ability to generate substantial funds flow in a low price commodity environment Low volatility in cash flows along with best-in-class cost structure provides increased free funds flow to support dividends and continue to delever the balance sheet

best-in-class cost structure provides increased free funds flow to support dividends and continue to delever the balance sheet One-time integration costs of ~$500 million expected to be largely realized in 2021 Note: (1) Illustrative 2021 free funds flow is calculated pre-dividend and assumes sustaining capital (~$2.4 billion) and no other capital, US$10.00/bbl WTI-WCS differential (in US$40 WTI case), US$13.00/bbl WTI-WCS differential (in all other WTI cases), US$11-$13/bbl Chicago 3-2-1 Crack, and 0.75 CAD/USD exchange rate. Adjusted free funds flow yield excludes one-time integration costs. See advisory 14 Balance sheet supports investment grade credit profile Cenovus will continue its commitment to balance sheet strength and prioritization of an investment grade credit rating Net debt & net debt/LTM EBITDA (1) Attractive debt maturity profile(2) Net debt ($ billions) $20 Net debt Net debt/LTM EBITDA $16 $12 $8 $4 5.0 (x) 4.0 EBITDA 3.0 / LTM 2.0 debt 1.0 Net outstanding (US$ billions) $2.5 $2.0 $1.5 $1.0 $0.5 US$ maturities C$ maturities - 2021E 2022E 2023E - Principal - 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2037 2039 2042 2043 2047 At closing, the combined company will have $8.5 billion in committed credit facilities from a broad banking syndicate Notes: (1) Net debt forecast based on Aug. 20, 2020 forward strip commodity price assumptions (2) C$ maturities converted to US$ using 0.75 CAD/USD exchange rate. See Advisory No debt maturities until 2022

Free cash flow profile provides opportunities in the near term to repay outstanding debt 15 Disciplined capital allocation priorities Prioritize investment grade credit rating Committed capital Discretionary capital Safe & reliable operations / sustaining capital ~$2.4 billion per year Base dividend $0.07/share annualized ($0.0175/share paid quarterly) 1 Target net debt <2x adjusted EBITDA at low commodity cycle prices 2 Incremental shareholder returns dividend increases / share repurchases 3 Reinvestment in the business focused on full-cycle earnings and returns Capital allocation principles Maintain strong balance sheet

Support a low cost structure

