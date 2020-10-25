Log in
CENOVUS ENERGY INC.

(CVE)
Cenovus Energy : and Husky combine to create a resilient integrated energy leader

10/25/2020 | 09:05am EDT
Cenovus and Husky Combine to Create a Resilient Integrated Energy Leader Combination of complementary businesses will result in $1.2 billion in cost and capital synergies, enhance free funds flow generation and support investment grade credit profile

Calgary, Alberta (October 25, 2020) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) and Husky Energy Inc. (TSX: HSE) today announced a transaction to create a new integrated Canadian oil and natural gas company with an advantaged upstream and downstream portfolio that is expected to provide enhanced free funds flow generation and superior return opportunities for investors.

The companies have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement under which Cenovus and Husky will combine in an all-stock transaction valued at $23.6 billion, inclusive of debt. The combined company will operate as Cenovus Energy Inc. and remain headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of Cenovus and Husky and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Transaction highlights:

  • Accretive to all shareholders on cash flow and free funds flow per share
  • Anticipated annual run rate synergies of $1.2 billion, largely achieved within the first year, independent of commodity prices
  • Expected free funds flow break-even at West Texas Intermediate (WTI) pricing of US$36 per barrel (bbl) in 2021, and at less than WTI US$33/bbl by 2023
  • Low exposure to Western Canadian Select (WCS) locational differential risk while maintaining healthy exposure to global commodity prices
  • Increased and more stable cash flows support investment grade credit profile
  • Net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio of less than 2x expected to be achieved in 2022
  • Anticipated quarterly dividend of $0.0175 per share (upon Board approval) and positioned for consistent growth
  • Husky shareholders will receive 0.7845 of a Cenovus share plus 0.0651 of a Cenovus share purchase warrant in exchange for each Husky common share
Alex Pourbaix President & Chief Executive Officer

Cenovus Energy Inc. published this content on 25 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2020 13:04:05 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 13 358 M 10 170 M 10 170 M
Net income 2020 -2 089 M -1 590 M -1 590 M
Net Debt 2020 7 800 M 5 938 M 5 938 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,79x
Yield 2020 1,48%
Capitalization 5 997 M 4 562 M 4 565 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 361
Free-Float 82,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander J. Pourbaix President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Keith A. J. MacPhail Chairman
Jonathan M. McKenzie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Harbir Singh Chhina Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Steven F. Leer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENOVUS ENERGY INC.-63.03%4 562
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.14%1 881 513
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-41.18%106 028
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-58.46%97 819
TOTAL SE-42.93%87 375
GAZPROM-35.78%51 064
