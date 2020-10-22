Log in
Cenovus Energy : to hold conference call and webcast on third-quarter results

10/22/2020 | 05:25pm EDT
Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on third-quarter results

Calgary, Alberta (October 22, 2020) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) will release its third-quarter results on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The news release will provide consolidated third-quarter operating and financial information. Financial statements will be available on Cenovus's website, cenovus.com.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held for the investment community at 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET). To participate, please dial 888-231-8191 (toll-free in North America) or 647-427-7450approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call.

The conference call webcast link will be available at cenovus.com or via the following URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1377045&tp_key=6af03e85b8

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company. It is committed to maximizing value by sustainably developing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into its business plans. Operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, which use specialized methods to drill and pump the oil to the surface using a technique called steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD). The company also has conventional crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids assets in Alberta and British Columbia as well as 50% ownership in two U.S. refineries. Cenovus shares trade under the symbol CVE and are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn,YouTube and Instagram.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
Investor Relations general line
403-766-7711

Media:
Media Relations general line
403-766-7751

