Cenovus Energy : to hold first-quarter conference call and webcast; Virtual annual meeting of shareholders on April 27

Cenovus to hold first-quarter conference call and webcast; virtual annual meeting of shareholders on April 27

Calgary, Alberta (April 20, 2022) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) (NYSE: CVE) will release its first-quarter results on Wednesday, April 27. The news release will provide consolidated first-quarter operating and financial information. Financial statements will be available on Cenovus's website, cenovus.com.

Conference call: 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET)

To listen live: Dial 888-204-4368 (toll-free in North America) or 647-794-4605.

Access the live audio webcast here.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cenovus's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Shareholders Meeting) will be held on April 27, 2022 starting at 1 p.m. MT (3 p.m. ET) in a virtual-only format. The webcast link to the Shareholders Meeting will be available under Presentations and Events in the Investors section of cenovus.com.

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Cenovus contacts:

Investors Media Investor Relations general line Media Relations general line 403-766-7711 403-766-7751

