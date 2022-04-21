Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Cenovus Energy Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CVE   CA15135U1093

CENOVUS ENERGY INC.

(CVE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/20 04:00:00 pm EDT
22.82 CAD   +0.75%
04/20Cenovus to hold first-quarter conference call and webcast; virtual annual meeting of shareholders on April 27
AQ
04/20WTI Crude Edges Higher as a Report Shows an Unexpected Drop in US Inventories
MT
04/20May WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes up US$0.14; Settles at US$102.19 per Barrel
MT
Cenovus Energy : to hold first-quarter conference call and webcast; Virtual annual meeting of shareholders on April 27

04/21/2022 | 04:15am EDT
News advisory

Cenovus to hold first-quarter conference call and webcast; virtual annual meeting of shareholders on April 27

Calgary, Alberta (April 20, 2022) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) (NYSE: CVE) will release its first-quarter results on Wednesday, April 27. The news release will provide consolidated first-quarter operating and financial information. Financial statements will be available on Cenovus's website, cenovus.com.

Conference call: 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET)

To listen live: Dial 888-204-4368 (toll-free in North America) or 647-794-4605.

Access the live audio webcast here.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cenovus's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Shareholders Meeting) will be held on April 27, 2022 starting at 1 p.m. MT (3 p.m. ET) in a virtual-only format. The webcast link to the Shareholders Meeting will be available under Presentations and Events in the Investors section of cenovus.com.

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Cenovus contacts:

Investors

Media

Investor Relations general line

Media Relations general line

403-766-7711

403-766-7751

1

Disclaimer

Cenovus Energy Inc. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 08:14:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
EQUINOR ASA44.13%123 809