CENOVUS ENERGY INC.

CENOVUS ENERGY INC.

(CVE)
03/31 04:15:02 pm
9.44 CAD   -1.77%
05:43pCenovus completes amalgamation with Husky Energy Inc.
GL
09:19aCOMMODITIES : Recent Oil Action
MT
06:06aCOMMODITIES BRIEF : NY Crude Down 0.4% at Near US$60.30
MT
Cenovus completes amalgamation with Husky Energy Inc.

03/31/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
CALGARY, Alberta, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced today that effective March 31, 2021, its wholly owned subsidiary Husky Energy Inc. (“Husky”) has been amalgamated with Cenovus under the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “amalgamation”). The company will continue to operate as Cenovus Energy Inc.

As a result of the amalgamation, Husky will no longer be required to file reports with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or the United States.

Cenovus is now the obligor under Husky’s existing US$500 million 3.95% notes due 2022, US$750 million 4.00% notes due 2024, C$750 million 3.55% notes due 2025, C$750 million 3.60% notes due 2027, C$1,250 million 3.50% notes due 2028, US$750 million 4.40% notes due 2029, US$387 million 6.80% notes due 2037, and other direct obligations of Husky.

Cenovus Energy Inc.
Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company’s preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

CENOVUS CONTACTS:

Investor Relations
Investor Relations general line
403-766-7711





Media Relations
Media Relations general line
403-766-7751


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 34 004 M 27 059 M 27 059 M
Net income 2021 271 M 216 M 216 M
Net Debt 2021 10 166 M 8 090 M 8 090 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,2x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 19 387 M 15 412 M 15 427 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 2 413
Free-Float 62,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,14 CAD
Last Close Price 9,61 CAD
Spread / Highest target 66,5%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander J. Pourbaix President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Jeffrey R. Hart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith A. J. MacPhail Chairman
Jonathan M. McKenzie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Marcogliese Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENOVUS ENERGY INC.24.00%15 351
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.86%1 868 039
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC17.16%151 263
TOTAL SE14.02%123 913
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.08%113 765
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY32.06%70 754
