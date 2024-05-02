Cenovus reports voting results of annual meeting of shareholders
May 01, 2024 at 07:21 pm EDT
CALGARY, Alberta, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) held its annual meeting of shareholders on May 1, 2024. Each matter voted on is described in greater detail in the Corporation’s 2024 Management Information Circular dated March 6, 2024.
Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:
Appointment of Auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation.
Votes for
Votes withheld
Number
Percent
Number
Percent
1,488,986,088
99.65
5,218,342
0.35
Election of Directors Each of the following thirteen nominees proposed by management were elected directors of the Corporation:
Nominee
Votes for
Votes against
Number
Percent
Number
Percent
Stephen E. Bradley
1,457,070,734
99.83
2,503,482
0.17
Keith M. Casey
1,453,207,929
99.56
6,366,286
0.44
Michael J. Crothers
1,455,760,732
99.74
3,813,485
0.26
James D. Girgulis
1,081,360,201
74.09
378,214,014
25.91
Jane E. Kinney
1,451,313,033
99.43
8,254,047
0.57
Eva L. Kwok
1,397,978,373
95.78
61,587,456
4.22
Melanie A. Little
1,456,542,516
99.79
3,022,565
0.21
Richard J. Marcogliese
1,445,438,842
99.03
14,135,274
0.97
Jonathan M. McKenzie
1,457,327,836
99.85
2,246,379
0.15
Claude Mongeau
1,377,177,335
94.35
82,394,644
5.65
Alexander J. Pourbaix
1,426,261,125
97.72
33,312,853
2.28
Frank J. Sixt
1,173,365,475
80.39
286,208,403
19.61
Rhonda I. Zygocki
1,395,277,673
95.60
64,287,348
4.40
Cenovus welcomes Stephen E. Bradley to the Board of Directors. Mr. Bradley is a Director of CK Asset Holdings Limited, a publicly traded global property investment, development, management and utility infrastructure company, and Power Asset Holdings Limited, a publicly traded global energy investment company.
Cenovus would like to extend its sincere thanks and best wishes to Hal Kvisle and Wayne Shaw, who decided not to stand for re-election. Mr. Kvisle had been a Director of Cenovus since 2018 and Mr. Shaw joined the Board following the Husky transaction in 2021.
Non-Binding Advisory Vote on the Corporation’s Approach to Executive Compensation An advisory resolution was passed to accept the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation.
Votes for
Votes against
Number
Percent
Number
Percent
1,427,463,152
97.80
32,183,535
2.20
Shareholder Rights Plan A resolution was passed to amend and reconfirm the Corporation’s shareholder rights plan.
Votes for
Votes against
Number
Percent
Number
Percent
1,409,329,267
96.55
50,316,622
3.45
Cenovus Energy Inc.
Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company’s preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.
