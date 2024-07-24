NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy shut two units at its 160,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Toledo, Ohio, earlier this week, energy research and consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie said on Wednesday.

Production at the refinery's 55,000-bpd fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) and the smaller of its two cokers were affected, it said, without giving a reason for the shutdowns.

Cenovus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FCCs convert gasoil under high heat and pressure into gasoline, while cokers converts residual crude oil from distillation units into either feedstocks to make motor fuels or petroleum coke, which can be a substitute for coal.

