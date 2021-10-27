Log in
    CVE   CA15135U1093

CENOVUS ENERGY INC.

(CVE)
  Report
Cenovus to hold Q3 conference call and webcast on November 3

10/27/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) (NYSE: CVE) will release its 2021 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 3. The news release will provide consolidated third quarter operating and financial information. Financial statements will be available that day on Cenovus’s website.

Conference call: 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET)
 
To listen live: 888-254-3590 (North America toll-free) or 647-484-0478
 
Access the live audio webcast here.

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company’s preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Cenovus contacts:

InvestorsMedia

Investor Relations general line

403-766-7711
Media Relations general line

403-766-7751

 


© GlobeNewswire 2021
