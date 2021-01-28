Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Cenovus Energy Inc.    CVE   CA15135U1093

CENOVUS ENERGY INC.

(CVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cenovus ups 2021 oil production and spending forecast after Husky deal

01/28/2021 | 01:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A warning sign is pictured near well heads that inject steam into the ground and pump oil out at the Cenovus Energy Christina Lake SAGD project south of Fort McMurray

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc on Thursday forecast higher production and spending for 2021 after its purchase of rival Husky Energy but stressed its focus on cutting debt as the oil industry rebounds from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cenovus agreed to buy rival Husky last year to create Canada's No. 3 oil and gas producer, as historically low oil prices caused by a collapse in fuel demand due to COVID-19 and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia forced the industry to consolidate.

The Calgary-based company said it will spend between C$2.3 billion ($1.8 billion) and C$2.7 billion this year, up from a 2020 forecast of C$750 million to C$850 million. The vast majority, C$2.1 billion, of that spending will go toward maintenance capital required to keep existing production flowing.

Forecast production also jumped as a result of the Husky acquisition to between 730,000 and 780,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from a 2020 production forecast of 432,000-486,000 boepd.

Like many of its competitors in the Canadian oil patch, Cenovus will use free cash flow to pay down debt and repair balance sheets that were battered by the oil price rout last year. The company is aiming to reduce net debt to less than C$10 billion from around C$12 billion right after the Husky deal.

"We have been banging one drum here pretty hard and it is balance sheet, balance sheet, balance sheet. That's where our focus is going to be at least until we get comfortably below that C$10 billion number," Cenovus Chief Executive Alex Pourbaix said on a conference call with analysts.

Pourbaix said one of the best ways for Cenovus to accelerate balance sheet recovery would be by divesting assets and the company was "laser focused" on that opportunity.

Cenovus said it expects to achieve synergies - or cost savings - of nearly C$1 billion this year from the acquisition of Husky through steps including cutting 20% to 25% of the combined company's workforce. Most of those layoffs will be in corporate head offices in Calgary.

Cenovus shares were last flat at C$7.36 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

($1 = 1.2805 Canadian dollars)

(Additional reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Steve Orlofsky)

By Nia Williams


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 1.49% 7.47 Delayed Quote.-5.03%
HUSKY ENERGY INC. 5.13% 6.76 Delayed Quote.7.30%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.32% 55.74 Delayed Quote.8.43%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.06% 75.7683 Delayed Quote.1.53%
WTI 0.31% 52.589 Delayed Quote.9.49%
All news about CENOVUS ENERGY INC.
01:44pCenovus ups 2021 oil production and spending forecast after Husky deal
RE
01:37pCENOVUS ENERGY : unveils capital spending plan, confirms up to 2,150 layoffs sti..
AQ
09:50aCenovus Energy Buy Rating Reiterated at TPH Following 2021 Budget Release
MT
07:40aDual-Listed Cenovus Energy Edges Down in US Pre-Mkt as Outlines 2021 Capital ..
MT
06:00a2021 budget to achieve nearly $1 billion of synergies in first year
GL
01/25Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor and Cenovus Started at Outperform By ATB C..
MT
01/25Cenovus Energy Maintains Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs
MT
01/21Cenovus to announce 2021 budget and production forecast
GL
01/15Newfoundland government to fund refinery as search for buyer continues
RE
01/15Cenovus Energy Maintains Buy Rating at TPH Ahead of Fourth-Quarter Results
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 672 M 10 674 M 10 674 M
Net income 2020 -2 322 M -1 813 M -1 813 M
Net Debt 2020 7 681 M 5 996 M 5 996 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,79x
Yield 2020 1,03%
Capitalization 14 847 M 11 622 M 11 591 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 361
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart CENOVUS ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Cenovus Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENOVUS ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 9,79 CAD
Last Close Price 7,36 CAD
Spread / Highest target 83,4%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander J. Pourbaix President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Keith A. J. MacPhail Chairman
Jonathan M. McKenzie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Harbir Singh Chhina Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Richard J. Marcogliese Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENOVUS ENERGY INC.-5.03%11 622
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.71%1 854 023
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC9.14%145 909
TOTAL SE1.49%113 916
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.08%110 352
GAZPROM2.08%67 933
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ