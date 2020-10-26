Log in
TSX falls on energy weakness as surging virus cases weigh

10/26/2020 | 10:06am EDT

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, dragged by energy stocks as a surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Europe threatened fuel demand, while Libya's fast growing output also weighed on prices.

* The energy sector dropped 3.3% as U.S. crude prices were down 2.4% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 2.3%.

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 118.62 points, or 0.73%, at 16,185.46.

* The financials sector slipped 0.9%, while the industrials sector fell 1.1%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1%. Gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,900.3 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 46 issues were higher, while 171 issues declined for a 3.72-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 17.26 million shares traded.

* Cenovus Energy Inc fell 12.8%, the most on the TSX, after the company agreed to buy Husky Energy Inc and the second biggest decliner was Vermilion Energy Inc , down 5.3%.

* Genworth MI Canada Inc jumped 23.7% to be the largest percentage gainer on the TSX. The company said Brookfield Business Partners will buy the remaining 43% stake it does not hold in the mortgage insurer for about C$1.6 billion ($1.21 billion).

* Its gains were followed by Husky Energy Inc, which rose 7.7% on the Cenovus deal.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc, Husky Energy, and Fission Uranium Corp.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were four new 52-week highs and no new lows, with total volume of 29.42 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P. -0.53% 32.02 Delayed Quote.-22.02%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. -12.70% 4.27 Delayed Quote.-63.03%
FISSION URANIUM CORP. -15.08% 0.2675 Delayed Quote.10.53%
GENWORTH MI CANADA INC. 24.03% 44.15 Delayed Quote.-37.38%
GOLD 0.36% 1906.4 Delayed Quote.25.31%
HUSKY ENERGY INC. 7.89% 3.43 Delayed Quote.-69.58%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.14% 40.62 Delayed Quote.-37.71%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.56% 16207.26 Delayed Quote.-4.45%
VERMILION ENERGY INC. -6.57% 3.625 Delayed Quote.-81.72%
WTI -1.30% 38.66 Delayed Quote.-36.11%
Financials
Sales 2020 13 360 M 10 124 M 10 124 M
Net income 2020 -2 089 M -1 583 M -1 583 M
Net Debt 2020 7 806 M 5 916 M 5 916 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,33x
Yield 2020 1,48%
Capitalization 5 997 M 4 562 M 4 544 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 361
Free-Float 82,9%
