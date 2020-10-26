TSX falls on energy weakness as surging virus cases weigh

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday,
dragged by energy stocks as a surge in coronavirus cases in the
U.S. and Europe threatened fuel demand, while Libya's fast
growing output also weighed on prices.
* The energy sector dropped 3.3% as U.S. crude
prices were down 2.4% a barrel, while Brent crude
lost 2.3%.
* At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 118.62 points, or
0.73%, at 16,185.46.
* The financials sector slipped 0.9%, while the
industrials sector fell 1.1%.
* The materials sector, which includes precious
and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1%.
Gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,900.3 an ounce.
* On the TSX, 46 issues were higher, while 171 issues
declined for a 3.72-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 17.26
million shares traded.
* Cenovus Energy Inc fell 12.8%, the most on the
TSX, after the company agreed to buy Husky Energy Inc
and the second biggest decliner was Vermilion Energy Inc
, down 5.3%.
* Genworth MI Canada Inc jumped 23.7% to be the
largest percentage gainer on the TSX. The company said
Brookfield Business Partners will buy the remaining
43% stake it does not hold in the mortgage insurer for about
C$1.6 billion ($1.21 billion).
* Its gains were followed by Husky Energy Inc,
which rose 7.7% on the Cenovus deal.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus
Energy Inc, Husky Energy, and Fission Uranium
Corp.
* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new lows.
* Across all Canadian issues there were four new 52-week
highs and no new lows, with total volume of 29.42 million
shares.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)