  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Centamin plc
  News
  Summary
    CEY   JE00B5TT1872

CENTAMIN PLC

(CEY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:16 2022-11-29 am EST
103.70 GBX   -2.49%
06:08aCentamin confirms increased "resource confidence" at Doropo project
AN
11/22LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Credit Suisse cuts Vodafone; Citi likes BP
AN
11/15IN BRIEF: Centamin notes potential to expand Sukari gold mine in Egypt
AN
Centamin confirms increased "resource confidence" at Doropo project

11/29/2022 | 06:08am EST
(Alliance News) - Centamin PLC on Tuesday said it had increased resource confidence for its Doropo project as it issued an update on its pre-feasibility study.

Centamin is a London-based gold producer with interests in Egypt, Burkina Faso and the Ivory Coast. The Doropo project is based in the Ivory Coast.

Centamin said infill drilling had added 2.4 million ounces of indicated resources for a total of 2.52Moz at a grade of 1.52 grams per tonne.

The indicated resource figures represent a 22% increase in grade versus the 2021 preliminary economic assessment average grade of 1.25g/t of gold.

In addition, Centamin said the potential for "significant capital and operating cost savings" are under investigation as part of the pre-feasibility study. It said there had been "encouraging initial metallurgical test work results" which suggests an opportunity to simplify the processing circuit.

However, as a result of these additional tests, the pre-feasibility study has been delayed until the first half of 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Martin Horgan said: "The Doropo PFS workstreams are advancing well and delivering positive results. Following the completion of an extensive infill drilling programme through 2021 and 2022, we have now delivered the first mineral resource estimate constrained in pit shells, with 2.5Moz in the Indicated category eligible to be assessed for inclusion in the maiden reserves estimate."

Shares in Centamin were trading 2.7% lower at 103.50 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on CENTAMIN PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 803 M - -
Net income 2022 137 M - -
Net cash 2022 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 4,38%
Capitalization 1 476 M 1 476 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 4 388
Free-Float 99,8%
Centamin plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CENTAMIN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,28 $
Average target price 1,51 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Horgan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ross Jerrard Chief Financial & Director
James Edmund Rutherford Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Bankes Independent Non-Executive Director
Ibrahim Fawzy Abdul Wahed Morsi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTAMIN PLC19.74%1 476
NEWMONT CORPORATION-26.07%35 179
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-12.93%27 428
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-6.15%22 035
POLYUS-35.94%18 655
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-7.07%16 951