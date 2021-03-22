Log in
CENTAMIN PLC

CENTAMIN PLC

(CEY)
Centamin : profit soars on strong gold prices during pandemic

03/22/2021 | 03:52am EDT
(Reuters) - Centamin's annual pretax profit nearly doubled as gold prices surged during the COVID-19 crisis, prompting the miner to declare a 2020 dividend and promise at least $105 million in payouts for the current year.

Centamin, which operates the Sukari Gold Mine in Egypt, said profit before tax jumped to $315 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, from $173 million reported a year earlier, and proposed a final dividend of 3 cents per share.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTAMIN PLC 0.24% 104.8 Delayed Quote.-15.28%
GOLD -0.51% 1729.045 Delayed Quote.-8.06%
