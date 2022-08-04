Gold miner Centamin's first-half revenue rises on bullion strength
08/04/2022 | 02:38am EDT
(Reuters) - Gold miner Centamin Plc reported a 4% rise in its first-half revenue on Thursday, supported by higher bullion prices and said it expected to reduce its capital expenditure through the second half of the year.
The London-listed company said its revenue from gold sales for the six months ended June 30 was $382 million, compared with $367.4 million a year ago.
(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)