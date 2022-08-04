Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Centamin plc
  News
  Summary
    CEY   JE00B5TT1872

CENTAMIN PLC

(CEY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:07 2022-08-04 am EDT
87.52 GBX   +3.77%
02:38aGold miner Centamin's first-half revenue rises on bullion strength
RE
02:11aEarnings Flash (CEY.L) CENTAMIN Reports H1 EPS $0.07
MT
02:11aEarnings Flash (CEY.L) CENTAMIN Reports H1 Revenue $381.8M
MT
Gold miner Centamin's first-half revenue rises on bullion strength

08/04/2022 | 02:38am EDT
(Reuters) - Gold miner Centamin Plc reported a 4% rise in its first-half revenue on Thursday, supported by higher bullion prices and said it expected to reduce its capital expenditure through the second half of the year.

The London-listed company said its revenue from gold sales for the six months ended June 30 was $382 million, compared with $367.4 million a year ago.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
07/21Centamin plc - quarterly report
AQ
07/20FTSE 100 Closes Wednesday Down 0.4%
DJ
07/20Centamin Outperform Rating Maintained by BMO Capital Markets Following Q2 Production Re..
MT
07/20Centamin PLC Announces Quarterly Report
AQ
07/20UK Declining Core Inflation Signals Better Outlook Ahead for Price Growth
DJ
07/20TRANSCRIPT : Centamin plc, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 20, 2022
CI
07/20FTSE 100 Rises as Sterling Falls; Miners Gain on Higher Metals
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on CENTAMIN PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 831 M - -
Net income 2022 108 M - -
Net cash 2022 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 5,57%
Capitalization 1 180 M 1 180 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 388
Free-Float 99,8%
Centamin plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,02 $
Average target price 1,53 $
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
Managers and Directors
Martin Horgan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ross Jerrard Chief Financial & Director
James Edmund Rutherford Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Bankes Independent Non-Executive Director
Ibrahim Fawzy Abdul Wahed Morsi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTAMIN PLC-5.04%1 180
NEWMONT CORPORATION-27.70%35 589
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-16.96%27 514
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-20.55%19 230
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-35.94%18 825
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-20.28%15 206