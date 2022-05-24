Centara Hotels and Resorts Leasehold Property Fund : To notify no dividend payment for the operation period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022 of CTARAF

CS. 0367 / 2022

24 May 2022 Re: To notify no dividend payment for the operation period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022 of Centara Hotels and Resorts Leasehold Property Fund (CTARAF) To: The President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Kasikorn Asset Management Co., Ltd., the management company of Centara Hotels and Resorts Leasehold Property Fund (CTARAF) ("the Property fund"), would like to inform that the Property fund has no dividend payment for the operation period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022. As the fund has deficit retained earnings. The Management Company therefore consider no dividend payment which conforms to the dividend payment policy disclosed in the fund scheme.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

(Ms.Euapun Petcharaporn )

First Senior Vice President