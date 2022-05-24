Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Centara Hotels and Resorts Leasehold Property Fund
  News
  Summary
    CTARAF   TH0998010001

CENTARA HOTELS AND RESORTS LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND

(CTARAF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-22
5.500 THB    0.00%
08:59aCENTARA HOTELS AND RESORTS LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND : To notify no dividend payment for the operation period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022 of CTARAF
PU
07:49aCENTARA HOTELS AND RESORTS LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND : Report NAV As of April 30,2022.
PU
05/09Centara Hotels and Resorts Leasehold Property Fund Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Centara Hotels and Resorts Leasehold Property Fund : To notify no dividend payment for the operation period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022 of CTARAF

05/24/2022 | 08:59am EDT
CS. 0367 / 2022

24 May 2022

Re:

To notify no dividend payment for the operation period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022

of Centara Hotels and Resorts Leasehold Property Fund (CTARAF)

To:

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Kasikorn Asset Management Co., Ltd., the management company of Centara Hotels and Resorts Leasehold Property Fund (CTARAF) ("the Property fund"), would like to inform that the Property fund has no dividend payment for the operation period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022. As the fund has deficit retained earnings. The Management Company therefore consider no dividend payment which conforms to the dividend payment policy disclosed in the fund scheme.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

(Ms.Euapun Petcharaporn )

First Senior Vice President

Centara Hotels & Resorts Leasehold Property Fund published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 12:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 184 M 5,38 M 5,38 M
Net income 2021 115 M 3,37 M 3,37 M
Net cash 2021 37,4 M 1,10 M 1,10 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 6,16%
Capitalization 1 760 M 51,5 M 51,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,55x
EV / Sales 2021 9,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart CENTARA HOTELS AND RESORTS LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND
Centara Hotels and Resorts Leasehold Property Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Suradech Kietthanakorn Managing Director & Executive Director
Vasin Vanichvoranun Director
Patchara Samalapa Chairman
Navin Intharasombat Co-Chief Investment Officer
Chajchai Sarit-Apirak Co-Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTARA HOTELS AND RESORTS LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND3.77%52
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.37%35 051
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.28.39%33 044
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.84%32 430
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED6.95%30 384
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.94%28 964