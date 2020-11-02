CENTAURUS ENERGY : ANNOUNCES 2020 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE

CENTAURUS ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES 2020 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE (All dollar figures are expressed in United States Dollars) Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 2, 2020 - Centaurus Energy Inc. ("Centaurus" or the "Company") (TSXV: CTA, OTCQB: CTARF) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Centaurus' CEO David Tawil commented: "Centaurus Energy's' oil production, revenue and EBITDA recovered solidly in the third-quarter. The Company has its leanest cost structure in its history. And, the results from the fifth production-well in Coiron Amargo Sur Este are as good or better than the previous four wells drilled in CASE. We are looking forward to continuing with the progress made." CONFERENCE CALL The Company will hold an investor conference call to discuss the Company's operating and financial results on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. MDT (10:00 a.m. EDT). Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers: Local Dial-in Number: (+1) 416 764 8688 Toll Free Dial-in Number North America: (+1) 888 390 0546 Toll Free Dial-in Number United Kingdom: 0800 652 2435 Toll Free Dial-in Number Argentina: 0800 444 8221 SUMMARY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS Selected information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with Centaurus' unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and the associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), which are available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.ctaurus.com

Three months ended September 30 2020 2019 Financial - ($000s, except per share amounts) Oil and gas revenue 6,895 7,849 Funds flow from (used in) continuing operations(1) 374 (1,052) Per share - basic & diluted(1) 0,001 (0,002) Net loss from continuing operations (3,758) (2,167) Per share - basic & diluted(1) (0,01) (0,00) Capital expenditures (3) 2,273 8,574 Working capital (deficiency) (1) (20,981) (6,608) EBITDA 1,058 (968) Common shares outstanding - 000s 544,060 544,060 Operating Average Daily Sales 1,903 Crude oil and Ngls - Bbls/d 2,154 Natural gas - Mcf/d 1,029 1,433 Total - Boe /d 2,325 2,142 Average Sales Prices 42.24 Crude oil and Ngls - $/Bbl 33.63 Natural gas - $/Mcf 2.44 3.44 Total - $/Boe 32.23 39.83 Operating Netbacks(2) - $/Boe 7.89 3.66 This table contains the term "funds flow from continuing operations" and "working capital", which are non-GAAP measures and should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than "cash flows from operating activities" as determined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as an indicator of the Company's performance. Working capital, funds flow from operations and funds flow from operations per share (basic and diluted) do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. Management uses funds flow from continuing operations to analyze operating performance and considers funds flow from continuing operations to be a key measure as it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate the cash necessary to fund future capital investment. The reconciliation between funds flow from continuing operations and cash flows from operating activities can be found in the MD&A. Funds flow from continuing operations per share is calculated using the basic and diluted weighted average number of shares for the period, consistent with the calculations of earnings (loss) per share. Working capital is computed as current assets less current liabilities. Management uses working capital to measure liquidity and to evaluate financial resources.

Operating netback is a non-GAAP measure calculated as the average per boe of the Company's oil and gas sales, less royalties and operating costs. Includes non-cash additions related to CASE $2,240. Operations Update Production September production was approximately 2,209 barrels of oil equivalent ("boe/d") (92% crude oil). CASE 102(h) horizontal multi-frac well CASE- 102(h), the fifth of the five-well program, achieved a 30 day average initial production ("IP30") rate of 1036 barrels of oil per day with an average wellhead pressure of 4,876 psi. This result, together with the results of the previously drilled wells, confirms consistent productivity throughout the block. Short-term oil prices and capital controls Oil pricing in Argentina is tied to international Brent pricing, and consequently, was affected due to significant commodity price volatility due to the COVID-19 pandemic and potential increased production supply from OPEC and Russia. As previously announced, Argentina's Government in September, 2019 announced currency controls aimed at reducing market volatility and containing the impact of fluctuations of financial flows on the economy. The controls remain in place and have required increased communication with customers and suppliers and some increased administrative activities for our finance teams, but the measures do not restrict trade and are not expected in any material way to adversely affect Centaurus' ability to carry out operations in its normal course of business. On May 19, 2020, the National Executive Branch implemented a series of measures related to the hydrocarbon industry to mitigate the impact of the drop in international oil prices and in oil demand as a consequence of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). Decree No. 488/2020 ("Executive Order") sets a reference price for local transactions (Barril Criollo). The reference price for "Medanito" crude oil is set on USD 45/bbl ("Reference Price") from May 19 to December 31, 2020 ("Term"). The Reference Price will apply for local crude oil delivery transactions invoiced by oil producing companies and paid by the refiners. This price will be adjusted for each type of crude oil by quality and by port of loading, using the same reference, in accordance with the usual practice in the local market. This price will apply for the calculation of hydrocarbon royalties payable to the oil producing Provinces. Refiners have alleged that they are unable to pay the Reference Price on account of a freeze placed on prices charged to final consumers in local currency terms and the absence of any demand from industry due to the obligatory quarantine imposed by Decree 297/2020. Refiners have instead paid a price representing a major commercial discount to the Reference Price. As a

result, the average price received by the Company for its oil for the Quarter was $33.63/bbl, lower than the $42.24/bbl realized in Q3-2019. On August 26, 2020, after exceeding the price of Brent oil above USD 45 for ten consecutive days, decree No. 488/2020, which set a reference value for local crude oil, was no longer valid. About Centaurus Energy Centaurus is an independent upstream oil and gas company with both conventional and unconventional oil and gas operations in Argentina. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CTA and on the OTCQB under the symbol CTARF. For further information please contact: David Tawil Chief Executive Officer email: info@ctaurus.comphone: (403) 262-1901 Reader Advisories Forward Looking Information The information in this news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and operations (and the duration of the impacts thereof). the inability of the Company to meet its commitments in Curamhuele or to reach an agreement with the government of the Neuquen Province to revise the commitment schedule, the impact of general economic conditions; industry conditions; changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced; fluctuations in commodity prices and foreign exchange and interest rates; stock market volatility and market valuations; volatility in market prices for oil and natural gas; liabilities inherent in oil and natural gas operations; uncertainties associated with estimating oil and natural gas reserves, changes in income tax laws or changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the oil and gas industry; geological, technical, drilling and processing problems and other difficulties in producing petroleum reserves; and obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review

