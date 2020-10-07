CENTAURUS ENERGY : ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE FOR ITS SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

CENTAURUS ENERGY INC.

ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE FOR ITS SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

Second Quarter 2020 Results Will be Release After Market on Thursday, Oct 8, 2020,

Followed by a Conference Call on Friday, Oct 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. MDT.

Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct 6, 2020 - Centaurus Energy Inc. ("Centaurus" or the "Company") (TSXV: CTA, OTCQX: CTARF) is pleased to announce that the Company plans to hold an investor conference call to discuss the Company´s second quarter 2020 operating and financial results on Friday Oct 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. MDT (10:00 a.m. EDT). The Company expects to announce second quarter 2020 results after market on Thursday, Oct 8, 2020.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Local Dial-in Number: (+1) 416 764 8688

Toll Free Dial-in Number North America: (+1) 888 390 0546

Toll Free Dial-in Number United Kingdom: 0800 652 2435

Toll Free Dial-in Number Argentina: 0800 444 8221

About Centaurus Energy

Centaurus is an independent upstream oil and gas company with both conventional and unconventional oil and gas operations in Argentina. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CTA and on the OTCQB under the symbol CTARF.