Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Centaurus Energy Inc.    CTA   CA15138B1085

CENTAURUS ENERGY INC.

(CTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CENTAURUS ENERGY : FORMERLY MADALENA ENERGY INC.) ANNOUNCES “IP30” PRODUCTION TESTS OF HORIZONTAL MULTI-FRAC WELLS CASE-102(h) AT COIRON AMARGO SUR ESTE IN VACA MUERTA FORMATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 05:46pm EST

CENTAURUS ENERGY INC. (FORMERLY MADALENA ENERGY INC.) ANNOUNCES "IP30" PRODUCTION TESTS

OF HORIZONTAL MULTI-FRAC WELLS CASE-102(h) AT COIRON AMARGO SUR ESTE IN VACA MUERTA

FORMATION

Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 2, 2020 - Centaurus Energy Inc. ("Centaurus" or the "Company") (TSXV: CTA, OTCQB: CTARF) is pleased to announce, that Pan American Energy ("PAE"), Centaurus´ partner in the Coiron Amargo Sur Este ("CASE") block, successfully tested the CASE-102(h) horizontal multi-frac well in the Vaca Muerta Shale Formation at the CASE block in Neuquen, Argentina.

Pan American Energy ("PAE"), Centaurus´ partner, successfully completed and tested the fifth horizontal multi-frac well CASE-102(h) in the Vaca Muerta Shale Formation at the Coiron Amargo Sur Este ("CASE") block in Argentina. The CASE-102(h) was connected to early production facilities on June 6, 2020. CASE-102(h) achieved a 30-day average initial production ("IP30") rate of 1036 barrels of oil per day with an average wellhead pressure of 4876 psi.

This result together with the previous wells confirms a consistent productivity throughout the block.

Previous Wells Production Tests:

CASE-101(h), the first of the five-well program, achieved an IP30 rate of 1,020 barrels of oil per day with an average wellhead pressure of 3,775 psi, a 90 day average initial production ("IP90") rate of 730 barrels of oil per day with an average wellhead pressure of 2,975 psi, a 180 day average initial production ("IP180") rate of 560 barrels of oil per day with an average wellhead pressure of 2,450 psi and a 360 day average initial production ("IP360") of 450 barrels of oil per day with an average wellhead pressure of 2050 psi.

CASE-501(h), the second horizontal multi-frac well of the program, achieved an IP30 rate of 1,003 barrels of oil per day with an average wellhead pressure of 4,885 psi, an IP90 rate of 1,020 barrels of oil per day with an average wellhead pressure of 3,995 psi and an IP180 rate of 970 barrels of oil per day with an average wellhead pressure of 3480 psi.

CASE-401(h), the third horizontal multi-frac well of the program, achieved an IP30 rate of 950 barrels of oil per day with an average wellhead pressure of 4,600 psi, an IP90 rate of 770 barrels of

{W:/DOCS/8941.001/01/00587888.DOCX /}

oil per day with an average wellhead pressure of 3820 psi and an IP180 rate of 630 barrels of oil per day with an average wellhead pressure of 3200 psi.

CASE- 301(h), the fourth of the five-well program, achieved an IP30 rate of 890 barrels of oil per day with an average wellhead pressure of 4,195 psi and an IP90 rate of 805 barrels of oil per day with an average wellhead pressure of 3520 psi.

The new well CASE-102(h) was drilled to replace CASE-201(h) that was temporarily abandoned due to drilling technical problems.

The CASE-101(h),CASE-501(h),CASE-401h,CASE-301(h),CASE-201(h) and CASE-102(h) are part of the Pilot Program covered by the Loan Facility that Centaurus has with PAE, which will continue to be repaid with the net production proceeds from 100% of Centaurus's interest in the CASE block. Centaurus holds a 35% working interest in the CASE block.

About Centaurus Energy

Centaurus is an independent upstream oil and gas company with both conventional and unconventional oil and gas operations in Argentina. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CTA and on the OTCQB under the symbol CTARF.

For further information please contact:

David Tawil

Interim Chief Executive Officer email: info@ctaurus.comphone: (403) 262-1901

Reader Advisories

Well Test Results

Well test results should be considered as preliminary and not necessarily indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. Neither a pressure transient analysis nor a well-test interpretation has been carried out on the well test data contained herein and therefore the data contained herein should be considered to be preliminary until such analysis or interpretation has been done.

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

The information in this news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, in particular, but not limited to, expectations for the CASE-102(h) well future production, the productivity throughout the block, and the expected or anticipated benefits to the Company contained in this news release either expressly or impliedly. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The

{W:/DOCS/8941.001/01/00587888.DOCX /}

forward-looking statements in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review and consider the additional risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Information Form, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

{W:/DOCS/8941.001/01/00587888.DOCX /}

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Centaurus Energy Inc. published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 22:44:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CENTAURUS ENERGY INC.
05:46pCENTAURUS ENERGY : FORMERLY MADALENA ENERGY INC.) ANNOUNCES “IP30” P..
PU
05:35pCENTAURUS ENERGY : Announces 2020 third quarter financial results and operationa..
PU
10/29CENTAURUS ENERGY : Announces release date for its third quarter 2020 results and..
AQ
10/28CENTAURUS ENERGY : Announces release date for its third quarter 2020 results and..
PU
10/12CENTAURUS ENERGY INC : . Announces 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results and Ope..
AQ
10/09CENTAURUS ENERGY : Announces 2020 second quarter financial results and operation..
PU
10/07CENTAURUS ENERGY : Announces release date for its second quarter 2020 results an..
PU
05/01CENTAURUS ENERGY INC : . Announces 2019 Financial Results and Operational Update
AQ
04/30Centaurus Energy Inc. (Formerly Madalena Energy Inc.) Announces 2019 Financia..
NE
04/24CENTAURUS ENERGY INC : . Announces 'IP30' Production Tests of Horizontal Multi-F..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 28,5 M - -
Net income 2019 -23,3 M - -
Net Debt 2019 17,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,52x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 14,3 M 14,4 M -
EV / Sales 2018 2,08x
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 93
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart CENTAURUS ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Centaurus Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David D. Tawil Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruben Etcheverry Independent Director
Shlomo Azarbad Director
Steve Balsam Director
Douglas T. McCartney Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTAURUS ENERGY INC.-46.15%14
CNOOC LIMITED-45.76%40 532
CONOCOPHILLIPS-55.99%30 702
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-59.12%19 936
ECOPETROL S.A.-45.97%19 099
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-49.52%18 816
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group