CENTAURUS ENERGY : FORMERLY MADALENA ENERGY INC.) ANNOUNCES “IP30” PRODUCTION TESTS OF HORIZONTAL MULTI-FRAC WELLS CASE-102(h) AT COIRON AMARGO SUR ESTE IN VACA MUERTA FORMATION

CENTAURUS ENERGY INC. (FORMERLY MADALENA ENERGY INC.) ANNOUNCES "IP30" PRODUCTION TESTS

OF HORIZONTAL MULTI-FRAC WELLS CASE-102(h) AT COIRON AMARGO SUR ESTE IN VACA MUERTA

FORMATION

Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 2, 2020 - Centaurus Energy Inc. ("Centaurus" or the "Company") (TSXV: CTA, OTCQB: CTARF) is pleased to announce, that Pan American Energy ("PAE"), Centaurus´ partner in the Coiron Amargo Sur Este ("CASE") block, successfully tested the CASE-102(h) horizontal multi-frac well in the Vaca Muerta Shale Formation at the CASE block in Neuquen, Argentina.

Pan American Energy ("PAE"), Centaurus´ partner, successfully completed and tested the fifth horizontal multi-frac well CASE-102(h) in the Vaca Muerta Shale Formation at the Coiron Amargo Sur Este ("CASE") block in Argentina. The CASE-102(h) was connected to early production facilities on June 6, 2020. CASE-102(h) achieved a 30-day average initial production ("IP30") rate of 1036 barrels of oil per day with an average wellhead pressure of 4876 psi.

This result together with the previous wells confirms a consistent productivity throughout the block.

Previous Wells Production Tests:

CASE-101(h), the first of the five-well program, achieved an IP30 rate of 1,020 barrels of oil per day with an average wellhead pressure of 3,775 psi, a 90 day average initial production ("IP90") rate of 730 barrels of oil per day with an average wellhead pressure of 2,975 psi, a 180 day average initial production ("IP180") rate of 560 barrels of oil per day with an average wellhead pressure of 2,450 psi and a 360 day average initial production ("IP360") of 450 barrels of oil per day with an average wellhead pressure of 2050 psi.

CASE-501(h), the second horizontal multi-frac well of the program, achieved an IP30 rate of 1,003 barrels of oil per day with an average wellhead pressure of 4,885 psi, an IP90 rate of 1,020 barrels of oil per day with an average wellhead pressure of 3,995 psi and an IP180 rate of 970 barrels of oil per day with an average wellhead pressure of 3480 psi.

CASE-401(h), the third horizontal multi-frac well of the program, achieved an IP30 rate of 950 barrels of oil per day with an average wellhead pressure of 4,600 psi, an IP90 rate of 770 barrels of

