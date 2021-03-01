Log in
CENTAURUS ENERGY INC.

Centaurus Announces Termination of Term Sheet with Crown Point Energy Inc.

03/01/2021 | 08:35am EST
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: CTA) (OTCQB: CTARF) ("Centaurus" or the "Company") announces that the non-binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") with Crown Point Energy Inc. previously announced on January 7, 2021 has been terminated.

Centaurus continues to seek opportunities to partner with other Argentina-focused oil and gas, exploration and production companies.

About Centaurus Energy

Centaurus is an independent upstream oil and gas company with both conventional and unconventional oil and gas operations in Argentina. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CTA and on the OTCQB under the symbol CTARF.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
David Tawil, Chief Executive Officer
email: info@ctaurus.com
phone: (403) 262-1901

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75696


© Newsfilecorp 2021
