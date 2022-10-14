Advanced search
    CTA   CA15138B1085

CENTAURUS ENERGY INC.

(CTA)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:17 2022-10-13 pm EDT
0.005000 CAD   -33.33%
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centaurus Energy : PROVIDES YEAR END RESERVES AND RESOURCES

10/14/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
STATEMENT OF RESERVES DATA AND OTHER OIL & GAS INFORMATION

Year Ended December 31, 2021

October 14, 2022

2

REPORT ON RESERVES DATA BY INDEPENDENT QUALIFIED RESERVES EVALUATOR OR AUDITOR

The statement of reserves data and other oil and gas information (the "Statement") set forth below is dated March 31, 2022. The effective date of the Statement is December 31, 2021. The preparation date is October 14, 2022.

Disclosure of Reserves Data

The Corporation engaged J@R Consultora to provide an evaluation, as at December 31, 2021, of the Corporation's oil and natural gas reserves attributable to all of Centaurus´ properties, which are located exclusively in Argentina. The J@R CONSULTORA Report also presents the estimated net present value of future net revenue of Centaurus´ properties before and after taxes, at various discount rates.

The reserves data set forth below (the "Reserves Data") is based upon the J@R CONSULTORA Report. The J@R CONSULTORA Report has been prepared in accordance with the standards contained in Resolution No. 324/2006 of the Secretariat of Energy of Argentina. . The report in the form of Form 51-101F2Report on Reserves Data by Independent Qualified Reserves Evaluator or Auditor as provided by J@R CONSULTORA is attached as Schedule "A" hereto. The report in the form of Form 51-101F3Report of Management and Directors on Oil and Gas Disclosure as provided by the management of the Corporation is attached hereto as Schedule "B".

The J@R CONSULTORA Report is based on certain factual data supplied by the Corporation and the opinion of J@R CONSULTORA based on reasonable practices in the industry. The extent and character of ownership and all factual data pertaining to the Corporation's petroleum properties and contracts (except for certain information residing in the public domain) were supplied by the Corporation to J@R CONSULTORA and accepted without any further investigation. J@R CONSULTORA accepted this data as presented and neither title searches nor field inspections were conducted.

The evaluation of future revenue is stated after royalties, development costs, and production costs but before consideration of the deduction of future income tax expenses (unless otherwise noted in the tables), indirect costs such as administrative, overhead, and other miscellaneous expenses. The estimated future net revenue contained in the following tables does not necessarily represent the fair market value of the reserves associated with Centaurus´ assets and properties. There is no assurance that the forecast price and cost assumptions will be attained, and variances could be material. Other assumptions and qualifications relating to costs and other matters are summarized in the notes to the following tables. The recovery and reserves estimates for Centaurus´ assets and properties described herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. The actual reserves for Centaurus´ assets and properties may be greater or inferior to those calculated herein.

3

Reserves Data (Forecast Prices and Costs)

The following tables provide a summary of the Corporation's oil and gas reserves and net present value of future net revenue at December 31, 2021 using forecast prices and costs. Amounts shown are in USD.

Summary of Oil and Gas Reserves

and Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue

at December 31, 2021

Forecast Prices and Costs USD

Reserves

Light/Medium

Conventional

Crude Oil

Tight Oil(1)

Natural Gas

Shale Gas(1)

Total Reserves

Gross

Net

Gross

Net

Gross

Net

Gross

Net

Gross

Net

(Mm3)

(Mm3)

(Mm3)

(Mm3)

(MMm3)

(MMm3)

MMm3)

(MMm3)

(Mboe)

(Mboe)

Proved

82

74

-

-

50

49

-

-

810

754

Developed Producing

60

60

-

-

119

119

-

-

1,078

1,078

Developed Non-Producing

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Undeveloped

Total Proved

141

133

-

-

170

169

-

-

1,889

1,832

85

77

-

-

58

57

-

-

880

818

Probable

Total Proved Plus Probable

227

210

-

-

228

225

-

-

2,768

2,650

85

85

-

-

167

167

-

-

1,517

1,517

Possible(3)

Total Proved Plus Probable

312

295

-

-

395

392

-

-

4,286

4,168

Plus Possible(3)

Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue USD

Before Income Taxes

After Income Taxes

Unit Value

Discounted at (%/year)

Discounted at (%/year)

Before tax

Discounted at

Reserves Category

10%(2)

0%

5%

10%

15%

20%

0%

5%

10%

15%

20%

$/BOE

MM

MM

MM

MM

MM

MM

MM

MM

MM

MM

Proved

Developed Producing

6.1

5.1

4.4

3.9

3.5

4.0

3.3

2.9

2.5

2.3

5.8

Developed Non-Producing

Undeveloped

5.7

4.9

4.2

3.7

3.2

3.7

3.2

2.7

2.4

2.1

3.9

Total Proved

11.8

10.0

8.6

7.6

6.7

7.7

6.5

5.6

4.9

4.4

4.7

Probable

11.5

9.9

8.5

7.4

6.5

7.5

6.4

5.5

4.8

4.2

10.4

Total Proved Plus Probable

23.3

19.9

17.1

15.0

13.2

15.1

12.9

11.1

9.8

8.6

6.5

Possible(3)

10.1

7.8

6.1

4.8

3.9

6.6

5.1

4.0

3.1

2.5

4.0

Total Proved Plus Probable

33.4

27.7

23.2

19.8

17.1

21.7

18.0

15.1

12.9

11.1

5.6

Plus Possible(3)

Notes:

  1. There are no unconventional Vaca Muerta Shale reserves because Centaurus has sold its remaining working interest (29%) in the CASE block (the Company previously sold 6% of its interest to PAE), with an effective date of January 1, 2021. The costs incurred to December 31, 2021 are included in Property, plant and equipment in the Corporation's consolidated financial statements.
  2. Unit values are based on Corporation Net Reserves.
  3. Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves.

4

Total Future Net Revenue

(Undiscounted)

at December 31, 2021

Forecast Prices and Costs USD

Future

Future

Well

Net

Net

Abandonment

Revenue

Revenue

and

Before

After

Operating

Developmen

Reclamation

Income

Income

Income

Revenue

Royalties

Costs

t Costs

Costs

Taxes

Taxes

Taxes

Reserves Category

MM

MM

MM

MM

MM

MM

MM

MM

Total Proved Reserves

61.6

11.1

38.7

0

0

11.8

4.1

7.7

Total Proved Plus Probable

Reserves

94.7

16.6

49.2

5.6

0

23.3

8.2

15.1

Total Proved Plus Probable Plus

Possible Reserves(1)

128.4

22.2

60.2

12.6

0

33.4

11.7

21.7

Note:

  1. Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves.

Pricing Assumptions

The forecast cost and price assumptions relating to the Argentine reserves assume no increases in wellhead selling prices of 2021 and don't take into account inflation with respect to future operating and capital costs.

J@R CONSULTORA employed the following pricing, exchange rate and inflation rate assumptions as of December 31, 2021 in the J@R CONSULTORA Report in estimating reserves data using forecast prices and costs. J@R CONSULTORA is independent of the Corporation.

Summary of Pricing Assumptions

at December 31, 2021

Forecast Prices and Costs

Argentina

Argentina

Medanito

Domestic

Oil Price

Gas Price USD/

Year

USD/bbl

MCF

2022 ................................................

52.00

2.97

2023 ................................................

52.00

2.97

2024 ................................................

52.00

2.97

2025 ................................................

52.00

2.97

2026 ................................................

52.00

2.97

2027 ................................................

52.00

2.97

2028 ................................................

52.00

2.97

2029 ................................................

52.00

2.97

2030 ................................................

52.00

2.97

2031 ................................................

52.00

2.97

2032 ................................................

52.00

2.97

2033 ................................................

52.00

2.97

2034 ................................................

52.00

2.97

2035 ................................................

52.00

2.97

Notes:

  1. The price forecast used for this evaluation is based on 2021 actual sales prices.
  2. J@R CONSULTORA has assumed that the Argentine crude oil and condensate price in different Basins will be correlated to Argentine Medanito prices, with adjustments for quality and transportation.
  3. Gas price represents industrial contract prices received. Weighted average historical prices realized by the Corporation for year ended December 31, 2021 from its oil and gas properties was $53.03/bbl for crude oil and $2.62/Mcf for natural gas.
  4. Well abandonment and reclamation costs for all existing wells and future wells associated with properties have not been included in this analysis.
  5. The extent and character of all factual data supplied to J@R CONSULTORA were accepted by J@R CONSULTORA as represented. No field inspection was conducted.

5

Reconciliation of Changes in Reserves

The following tables set out the reconciliation of the Corporation's gross reserves as at December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 based on forecast prices and costs by principal product type.

FACTORS

--------------

Light and Medium Crude Oil --------------

-------------------- Tight Crude Oil

----------------------

Proved Plus

Proved Plus

Proved

Probable

Probable

Proved

Probable

Probable

(Mm3)

(Mm3)

(Mm3)

(Mm3)

(Mm3)

(Mm3)

December 31, 2020

134

530

663

705

2005

2710

Discoveries

-

-

-

-

-

-

Extensions(1)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Infill Drilling(1)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Improved Recovery(1)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Technical Revisions

20

1

21

-

-

-

Acquisitions

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dispositions (2)

-

-

-

(705)

(2005)

(2710)

Economic Factors

(445)

(445)

-

-

-

Production

(12)

-

(12)

-

-

-

December 31, 2021

141

85

227

-

-

-

FACTORS

----------------------------

NGLs ----------------------------

------------- Conventional Natural Gas ---------------

Proved Plus

Proved Plus

Proved

Probable

Probable

Proved

Probable

Probable

(Mbbl)

(Mbbl)

(Mbbl)

(MMm3)

(MMm3)

(MMm3)

December 31, 2020

-

-

-

21

135

4

Discoveries

-

-

-

-

-

-

Extensions(1)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Infill Drilling(1)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Improved Recovery(1)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Technical Revisions

-

-

-

117

(10)

108

Acquisitions

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dispositions (2)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Economic Factors

-

-

-

46

(67)

130

Production

-

-

-

(14)

-

(14)

December 31, 2021

-

-

-

170

58

228

FACTORS

-------------------------------------------------------

Shale Gas ------------------------------------------------------

Proved (MMm3)

Probable (MMm3)

Proved Plus Probable (MMm3)

December 31, 2020

6

77

83

Discoveries

-

-

-

Extensions(1)

-

-

-

Infill Drilling(1)

-

-

-

Improved Recovery(1)

-

-

-

Technical Revisions

-

-

-

Acquisitions

-

-

-

Dispositions (2)

(6)

(77)

(83)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Centaurus Energy Inc. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 21:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
