Centaurus Energy : PROVIDES YEAR END RESERVES AND RESOURCES

REPORT ON RESERVES DATA BY INDEPENDENT QUALIFIED RESERVES EVALUATOR OR AUDITOR

The statement of reserves data and other oil and gas information (the "Statement") set forth below is dated March 31, 2022. The effective date of the Statement is December 31, 2021. The preparation date is October 14, 2022.

Disclosure of Reserves Data

The Corporation engaged J@R Consultora to provide an evaluation, as at December 31, 2021, of the Corporation's oil and natural gas reserves attributable to all of Centaurus´ properties, which are located exclusively in Argentina. The J@R CONSULTORA Report also presents the estimated net present value of future net revenue of Centaurus´ properties before and after taxes, at various discount rates.

The reserves data set forth below (the "Reserves Data") is based upon the J@R CONSULTORA Report. The J@R CONSULTORA Report has been prepared in accordance with the standards contained in Resolution No. 324/2006 of the Secretariat of Energy of Argentina. . The report in the form of Form 51-101F2Report on Reserves Data by Independent Qualified Reserves Evaluator or Auditor as provided by J@R CONSULTORA is attached as Schedule "A" hereto. The report in the form of Form 51-101F3Report of Management and Directors on Oil and Gas Disclosure as provided by the management of the Corporation is attached hereto as Schedule "B".

The J@R CONSULTORA Report is based on certain factual data supplied by the Corporation and the opinion of J@R CONSULTORA based on reasonable practices in the industry. The extent and character of ownership and all factual data pertaining to the Corporation's petroleum properties and contracts (except for certain information residing in the public domain) were supplied by the Corporation to J@R CONSULTORA and accepted without any further investigation. J@R CONSULTORA accepted this data as presented and neither title searches nor field inspections were conducted.

The evaluation of future revenue is stated after royalties, development costs, and production costs but before consideration of the deduction of future income tax expenses (unless otherwise noted in the tables), indirect costs such as administrative, overhead, and other miscellaneous expenses. The estimated future net revenue contained in the following tables does not necessarily represent the fair market value of the reserves associated with Centaurus´ assets and properties. There is no assurance that the forecast price and cost assumptions will be attained, and variances could be material. Other assumptions and qualifications relating to costs and other matters are summarized in the notes to the following tables. The recovery and reserves estimates for Centaurus´ assets and properties described herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. The actual reserves for Centaurus´ assets and properties may be greater or inferior to those calculated herein.