Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Centaurus Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTM   AU000000CTM4

CENTAURUS METALS LIMITED

(CTM)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/29 01:10:56 am EDT
1.36 AUD    --.--%
04:14aCENTAURUS METALS : Application for quotation of securities - CTM
PU
03:14aCENTAURUS METALS : Financial Report 31 December 2021
PU
03/23CENTAURUS METALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CTM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Centaurus Metals : Application for quotation of securities - CTM

03/29/2022 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CENTAURUS METALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 29, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

CTM

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

409,483

28/03/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity CENTAURUS METALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code CTM

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 29/3/2022

Registration number 009468099

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:Announcement Date and Time 21-Jan-2022 09:52

Announcement Title

New - Proposed issue of securities - CTM

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request

A placement or other type of issue

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BPlacement Details

only

ASX +security code and description CTM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 28/3/2022

For personal use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

Number of +securities held

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

Number of holdersTotal percentage of +securities held

For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00

%

%

%

%

%

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

409,483

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Payment of discretionary fees in relation to placement completed on 1 February 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Centaurus Metals Limited published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 08:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CENTAURUS METALS LIMITED
04:14aCENTAURUS METALS : Application for quotation of securities - CTM
PU
03:14aCENTAURUS METALS : Financial Report 31 December 2021
PU
03/23CENTAURUS METALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CTM
PU
03/09CENTAURUS METALS : Corporate Presentation - Euroz Hartleys Conference
PU
03/09Centaurus Metals Hits High-Grade Nickel at Jaguar Project in Brazil
MT
03/08CENTAURUS METALS : New High-Grade Results Reinforce Scale and Quality of Jaguar
PU
03/08Centaurus Metals Limited Reports New Results from Ongoing Resource Growth and Developme..
CI
03/06Centaurus Metals Secures Strategic Minerals Project Designation for Nickel Project in B..
MT
02/15CENTAURUS METALS : Corporate Presentation - RIU Explorers Conference
PU
02/14Centaurus Metals Appoints Lead Engineer for Definitive Feasibility Study on Brazil Nick..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -9,00 M -6,74 M -6,74 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -54,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 575 M 431 M 431 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart CENTAURUS METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Centaurus Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTAURUS METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,36 AUD
Average target price 1,70 AUD
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren Peter Gordon Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
John W. Westdorp Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Didier Marcel Murcia Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Foote General Manager-Operations
Bruno R. Scarpelli Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTAURUS METALS LIMITED22.52%431
BHP GROUP LIMITED22.70%192 943
RIO TINTO PLC19.85%128 693
GLENCORE PLC33.24%85 502
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC29.18%61 924
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.32%45 002