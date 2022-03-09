Centaurus Metals : Corporate Presentation - Euroz Hartleys Conference

Disclaimer

● This presentation does not constitute investment advice. Neither this presentation nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sale of shares in any jurisdiction. This presentation does not take into account any person's particular investment objectives, financial resources or other relevant circumstances and the opinions and recommendations in this presentation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular investments to particular persons. All securities transactions involve risks, which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, the Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of any information, statements, opinions, estimates,

onlyforecasts or other representations contained in this presentation. No responsibility for any errors or omissions from this presentation arising out of negligence or otherwise is accepted.

● This presentation may include forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are outside the control of Centaurus Metals. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include commodity prices, currency fluctuations, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, environmental risks and legislative, fiscal or regulatory developments, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates. Actual values, results or events may be materially different to those expressed or implied in this presentation. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only at the date of issue of this presentation. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law and the ASX Listing Rules, Centaurus Metals does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information or any of the forward l king statements in this presentation or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward looking statement is based.

● The Scoping Study referred to in this presentation has been undertaken for the purpose of initial evaluation of a potential development of the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project. It is a preliminary technical and economic study (±40%) of the potential viability of the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project. The Scoping Study outcomes, Production Target and forecast financial information referred to in this presentation are based on low accuracy level technical and economic assessments that are insufficient to support estimation of Ore Reserves. While each of the modifying factors was considered and applied, there is no certainty of

useventual conversion to Ore Reserves or that the Production Target itself will be realised. Further exploration and evaluation work and appropriate studies are required before Centaurus will be in a position to stimate any Ore Reserves or to provide any assurance of an economic development case.

● Assumptions also include assumptions about the availability of funding. While Centaurus considers that all the material assumptions are based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated by this study will be achieved. To achieve the range of outcomes indicated in the Scoping Study, pre-production funding in the order of US$288M will likely be required. There is no certainty that Centaurus will be able to source that amount of funding when required. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of Centaurus's shares. It is also possible that Centaurus could pursue other value realisation strategies such as a sale, partial sale or joint venture of the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project. This could materially reduce Centaurus's proportionate ownership of the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project.

● The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Roger Fitzhardinge who is a Member of the Australasia Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Fitzhardinge is a permanent employee and shareholder of Centaurus Metals Limited. Mr Fitzhardinge has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr

ersonalFitzhardinge consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

● The information in this report that relates to the December 2021 Jaguar Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Lauritz Barnes (consultant with Trepanier Pty Ltd) and Mr Roger Fitzhardinge (a permanent employee and shareholder of Centaurus Metals Limited). Mr Barnes and Mr Fitzhardinge are both members of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Barnes and Mr Fitzhardinge have sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Specifically, Mr Fitzhardinge is the Competent Person for the database (including all drilling information), the geological and mineralisation models plus completed the site visits. Mr Barnes is the Competent Person for the construction of the 3-D geology / mineralisation model plus the estimation. Mr Barnes and Mr Fitzhardinge consent to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which they appear.

● The company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the competent persons findings have not been materially modified from the original announcement.

● This presentation contains information extracted from the Company's ASX market announcements dated 29 March 2021 and 31 May 2021 which are available on the Company's website at www.centaurus.com.au. The Company confirms that that all material assumptions underpinning the Jaguar Project Scoping Studies as detailed in the ASX market announcements of 29 March 2021 and 31 May 2021 continue to apply and have not materially changed.

