Centenary United : Interim Report 2020

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields (incorporate in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) Stock code : 1959 Interim Report 2020 CONTENTS 2 CORPORATE INFORMATION MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OTHER INFORMATION INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION CORPORATE INFORMATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Executive Directors Mr. Chang Eric Jackson (Chairman) (retired on 20 May 2020) Mr. Law Hau Kit Mr. Hui Chun Tak (Chairman) (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) (appointed on 20 May 2020) Mr. Chen Shaoxing Mr. Chen Shaoxing Ms. Li Huifang Mr. Li Wai Keung Non-Executive Director Mr. Woo King Hang (Vice Chairman) (appointed on 20 May 2020) Independent Non-Executive Directors Mr. Li Wai Keung Mr. Chang Eric Jackson (retired on 20 May 2020) Mr. Hui Chun Tak (appointed on 20 May 2020) Ms. Yan Fei AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES Mr. Law Hau Kit Mr. Chan Ngai Fan JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY Mr. Chan Ngai Fan Ms. Liang Jiexin AUDIT COMMITTEE Mr. Li Wai Keung (Chairman) Mr. Chang Eric Jackson (retired on 20 May 2020) Mr. Hui Chun Tak (appointed on 20 May 2020) Ms. Yan Fei NOMINATION COMMITTEE Mr. Law Hau Kit (Chairman) Mr. Chang Eric Jackson (retired on 20 May 2020) Mr. Hui Chun Tak (appointed on 20 May 2020) Ms. Yan Fei REGISTERED OFFICE Cricket Square Hutchins Drive PO Box 2681 Grand Cayman, KY1-1111 Cayman Islands HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN PRC No.40, Rainbow Road Western District Zhongshan, Guangdong Province PRC PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG Unit 1426, 14/F., Solo Building 41-43 Carnarvon Road Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon Hong Kong 2 Centenary United Holdings Limited AUDITOR Ernst & Young Certified Public Accountants 22/F CITIC Tower 1 Tim Mei Avenue Central, Hong Kong CAYMAN ISLANDS SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive PO Box 2681 Grand Cayman, KY1-1111 Cayman Islands HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE Tricor Investor Services Limited Level 54, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong CORPORATE INFORMATION PRINCIPAL BANKERS Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Zhongshan North Branch) No. 4, Ganglong South Road ICBC Building Zhongshan, Guangdong Province PRC China Construction Bank (Zhongshan Shalang Branch) No. 2, Jinhua South Road Zhongshan, Guangdong Province PRC STOCK CODE 1959 COMPANY'S WEBSITE www.car2000.com.cn Interim Report 2020 3 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS INDUSTRY OVERVIEW In the first half of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had made a big and substantial impact on China's and the world's economy, causing unprecedented blows to many industries, especially in the consumer industry. With the broken global supply chain and blocked supply of raw materials, the global automobile manufacturing industry, including auto dealers, are not immune to the impact and are facing many challenges. According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the total profit of China's automobile manufacturing industry fell by 79.6% year-on-year ("YoY") for the first half of 2020 with production and sales basically suspended in the first quarter due to the pandemic. We are grateful for the orderly implementation of the central government's anti-epidemic measures, the auto spending suppressed in the first quarter regained momentum in the second quarter, bringing auto sales growth back to the positive territory. From the perspective of market segmentation, sales performance varied between high, mid and low-end cars. Sales increased among high-end cars, shrank among the low-end cars, and showed resilience among mid-range cars. Luxury auto brands maintained their leading position in the sluggish auto market in the first half of the year. Their number of cars sold in the retail market reached 1.05 million in the first half of this year, representing an 1% YoY increase, although the growth rate was down by 12% over the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Previous Period"), according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). CPCA's data also shows that in the first half of 2020, the share of high-end cars priced over RMB200,000 surpassed that of low-end cars priced below RMB100,000 for the very first time. The sales of the latter were only 886,000 units, representing a YoY decline of nearly 40%. With the recovery in the second quarter, the sales of mid-to-high-end passenger cars in China will enter the stable situation, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). The market share of mainstream mid-rangejoint-venture brands still reached 52.2% in the first half of the year despite an expected drop in sales, among which German and Japanese brands still account for over half of joint-venture car brands, and the Japanese brands are more resilient. Owing to the central government's effective anti-epidemic policy, China's economy has gradually recovered and consumer confidence has rebounded. Several measures have been in place to support the auto industry, with a view to offset the negative impact of the epidemic and boost confidence in the auto market. On 31 March 2020, the Standing Committee of the State Council implemented three major measures to stimulate auto consumption, including 1) extending new energy vehicle (NEV) purchase subsidies and purchase tax exemption policy by two years to the end of 2022; 2) providing rewards instead of subsidies to encourage the elimination of diesel trucks of National III emission standards and below in key areas like the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region; and 3) selling used vehicles by used car dealers and levying a value-added tax (VAT) of 0.5% decreased, by 1.5% from the original 2% on used vehicle sales from 1 May 2020 to the end of 2023. At the end of 2019, the number of private cars nationwide has reached 140 million, representing an increase of more than 10 million over last year, indicating a hidden and high demand for one-stop auto services. The global epidemic has prevented Chinese people from travelling abroad, so they choose domestic self-driving tours instead, leading to an increase in demand for car maintenance and insurance. 4 Centenary United Holdings Limited MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS BUSINESS REVIEW For the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Reporting Period"), Centenary United Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") recorded revenue of approximately RMB705.0 million, representing a decline of 24.2% compared to the Previous Period, and the profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 46.5% to RMB8.3 million. The sales volume of new cars amounted to 5,272 units in the Reporting Period, representing a decrease of 34.5% from 8,046 units in the Previous Period. Gross profit fell by 25.9% from approximately RMB84.4 million in the Previous Period to approximately RMB62.5 million during the Reporting Period. The Group is based in Zhongshan City of Guangdong Province, one of the important hub cities in the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area (Greater Bay Area). The Group has established long-term, stable relationship with many leading mid-to-high-end passenger car manufacturers and owns significant market share in Zhongshan City. As at 30 June 2020, we had more than ten authorised brands, mainly including Jaguar and Land Rover, FAW-Volkswagen, Buick, Chevrolet, FAW Toyota, Dongfeng Nissan, Dongfeng Qichen, Cadillac, Beijing Hyundai and Volkswagen New Jetta. We have opened a total of 16 outlets of 4S dealership, including our first Cadillac dealership outlet and first Volkswagen New Jetta brand dealership outlet newly opened in Zhongshan City during the Reporting Period. Excluding the abovesaid newly opened two outlets, our 4S dealership outlets had been operating for approximately 9 years on average. The Group also owns an insurance agency company, six quick fix service points, and two used vehicle trading centre (one of which is located in Minzhong Town of Zhongshan City and will be completed in the fourth quarter of this year). Sales of motor vehicles During the Reporting Period, the sales of motor vehicles (comprising new vehicles and used vehicles) were approximately RMB596.4 million, down by 26.4% from RMB810.3 million in the Previous Period. Sales of new vehicles In the first half of 2020, the Group sold 5,272 new cars for approximately RMB586.5 million, representing a decrease of 26.9% from 8,046 cars for approximately RMB802.1 million in the Previous Period. The newly added Cadillac and Volkswagen New Jetta brands recorded revenue of RMB3.5 million. Luxury car brands such as Jaguar and Land Rover sold 53 new cars for approximately RMB23.2 million, which were introduced in June 2019. As for Japanese cars, one of consistently best sellers, 3,403 new cars were sold for approximately RMB374.0 million during the Reporting Period, representing a decrease of 29.3% from 5,187 units for approximately RMB529.3 million in the Previous Period. During the epidemic, the West District Government of Zhongshan City issued a subsidy of RMB6 million to the public, so as to promote local auto consumption. As the largest 4S dealership group in Zhongshan City, the Company has also been benefited from the policy. Thanks to various anti-epidemic measures implemented appropriately in China, COVID-19 was gradually under control and the business environment in general and the consumption propensity in particular have been improving gradually. Interim Report 2020 5 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Sales of used vehicles As the epidemic drives up the demand for using cars, many consumers turn to the second-hand car market for its price advantage during economic turmoil. The Group's base of sales of used vehicles is relatively small compared to the sales of new vehicles. A total of 244 used vehicles (Previous Period: 230) were sold, and their sales amounted to RMB10.0 million during the Reporting Period, representing an increase of 22.0% from RMB8.2 million in the Previous Period. Notably, since March 2020, the Group's first trade center for used vehicles provided used car transfer services for self-sell used cars and other used car from dealership other than the Group. As of 30 June 2020, a total of over 1,000 vehicles received transfer services. This business generated revenue for the Group since the second quarter, and with the scale in Zhongshan and the strength of possessing two trade centers for used cars, the Group will be expected to receive stable revenue. The Group believes that the used vehicle business and other integrated auto services will create stronger synergistic effect, which, apart from earning the price differences, can drive after-sale service demand for repairs, accessory sales and vehicle insurance as well as broaden the base of client data. Other integrated auto services As a 4S dealership group providing one-stop car services, the Group offers a series of hassle-free services such as after-sales services and feedback in addition to car sales. Other integrated auto services provided by the Group include repair services, the sales of accessories, insurance agency services and other services. During the Reporting Period, the revenue of integrated auto services was approximately RMB108.6 million, representing a decrease of 9.7% from RMB120.2 million in the Previous Period. The decrease was mainly attributable to a decline in revenue in the first quarter arising from the restriction on traveling as caused by the epidemic. To expand its sales network and after-sales services, the Group has developed the Centenary United Big Data Intelligence System ("CUBDIS"), a large database integrating data from its own sales platform and after-sales service platform and service sales platforms that are in cooperation with it to help improve its internal management mechanisms and strengthen compliance management capabilities. The dynamic analysis of user experience has been made possible with the big data system. The Group is committed to providing and promoting seamlessly integrated automotive services through the system to improve customers' stickiness and loyalty and the overall business profitability for a sustainable closed service ecosystem. The Group has more than 200,000 customers in Zhongshan and more than 50,000 followers on internet platforms. Repair services The Group's repair services are comprised of repair and maintenance services, the sales of spare parts, car care services and used vehicle warranty services. The Group offers complex repair services and standard maintenance and car care services at its 4S dealership outlets, and quick fix services and standard maintenance and car care services at its quick fix auto centre and quick fix service points. 6 Centenary United Holdings Limited MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS During the Reporting Period, revenue from repair services amounted to approximately RMB79.7 million (Previous Period: approximately RMB84.1 million), accounting for approximately 11.3% of total revenue (Previous Period: approximately 9.0%), with a gross profit margin of approximately 34.3% (Previous Period: approximately 28.3%). Sales of accessories While selling cars, the Group will also arrange practitioners who have extensive product marketing knowledge to accurately and quickly find the spare parts customers need. During the Reporting Period, the revenue from the Group's sales of accessories amounted to approximately RMB15.8 million (Previous Period: approximately RMB25.2 million), with a gross profit of approximately RMB9.8 million (Previous Period: approximately RMB16.0 million), accounting for 15.7% (Previous Period: 19.0%) of the total gross profit. Insurance agency services During the Reporting Period, the Group acted as a business insurance agent for insurance companies in the PRC for promoting and handling motor vehicle insurance, including but not limited to compulsory third-party liability vehicle insurance and commercial vehicle insurance. The Group also provided insurance agency services for insurance companies in the PRC in relation to other non-motor vehicle insurance products including personal insurance and property insurance products. In the Reporting Period, the revenue from insurance agency services amounted to approximately RMB9.6 million (Previous Period: approximately RMB7.5 million), with a gross profit of approximately RMB9.2 million (Previous Period: approximately RMB7.0 million), representing an increase of 31.4%, accounting for approximately 14.7% (Previous Period: approximately 8.3%) of the total gross profit. Other services The gross profit of other services (mainly comprising vehicle licensing registration services and registration of title transfer of used vehicles) was approximately RMB3.1 million during the Reporting Period, representing an increase of 14.8% over the Previous Period (Previous Period: approximately RMB2.7 million). Dividends The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") has recommended to declare an interim dividend of HK2 cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2020 on 27 August 2020. The interim dividend will be payable on or around 6 November 2020 to the shareholders on the register of members of the Company on 28 October 2020 in the amount of HK$10 million out of the share premium account of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming extraordinary general meeting. Interim Report 2020 7 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS PROSPECTS Looking forward, uncertainty remains in the second half of 2020 and even the future amid a rise in Sino-US tensions and a turbulent global economy if the repeated global COVID-19 pandemic is not fundamentally controlled. The domestic economy, however, is experiencing a sustainable recovery with a rebound in supply and demand of the manufacturing industry and an increasingly improved consumer market. As a mass consumer product, automobiles are believed to be supported by more government policies. China's automobile market will step into a relatively steady development stage thanks to supportive macroeconomic policies and local policies to promote auto consumption. The domestic demand for automobiles is expected to increase, and a further recovery in auto sales volume shown in the second quarter will sustain throughout the year. According to the statistics of CAAM, the sales volume of passenger cars in China in July increased by 7.7% YoY to 1.59 million units, achieving the positive growth for the fourth consecutive month. In the same month, the retail sales of mainstream joint-venture brands increased by 4% YoY. As a national pillar industry, the automobile industry continued to receive policy support during the epidemic. In addition to the aforesaid favourable policies, there are also many local stimulus policies. The Group can benefit from the re-launch of the policy of "bringing automobiles to the countryside" in Guangdong Province to promote rural car consumption. The West District Government of Zhongshan City has issued another subsidy of RMB6 million to boost car sales. In terms of used vehicle sales, the implementation of the VAT reduction policy for used vehicles will bring new opportunities for the development of the industry by reducing the burden on used car dealers, promoting healthy competition among car dealers, and further promoting domestic car consumption. The prosperity of the second-hand car market will also drive demand for other integrated used vehicle services. Therefore, the Group believes that the automotive aftermarket will have huge growth potential and become a hot, profitable market. The Group will open a used vehicle trading centre in Minzhong Town of Zhongshan City to expand used vehicle sales and other integrated used vehicle services. The Group's used vehicle sales and after-sales service businesses are expected to benefit from this, and they are expected to be a major revenue source of the Group. In the future, Minzhong Town will be built into another important automobile trading center in Zhongshan City, which will include a transfer qualification and service centre for the second-hand market trading. To seize the opportunity, the Group plans to strengthen the one-stop comprehensive automotive service ecosystem and expand its automotive sales and maintenance networks mainly through mergers and acquisitions supplemented by organic growth. According to the Group's data for the first half of 2020, compared with the Previous Period, the sales of motor vehicles decreased by 26.4%, and the sales of other integrated auto services declined only by 9.7%, which shows the potential of integrated auto services, and the gross profit margin of integrated auto services was far higher than that of motor vehicle sales, which could more effectively make up for the shortfall in earnings caused by the pandemic. The Group will identify opportunities in integrated auto services and work to improve and expand the one-stop integrated auto services to increase earnings in business. 8 Centenary United Holdings Limited MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Meanwhile, the Group will proactively promote the CUBDIS to improve management and efficiency. Through the promotion of the Group and 4S outlets, various businesses such as sales, after-sales and derivative businesses will be integrated on the platform to achieve control over various business scenarios, processes and efficiency and enhance the Group's management of diversified businesses. At the same time, this digital system will shorten the time spent on the financial settlement of businesses and allow for more timely and accurate management and business decisions. CUBDIS is also a cross-brand platform for the Group to integrate potential customers and retain customers. By pooling customer resources together, the Group will maximise the utilisation of resources to lay a solid foundation for the accurate delivery of subsequent derivative businesses and set up an integrated standard service system. As the sales volume of luxury cars continues to be strong, the Group will use its self-owned database to expand cooperation networks with mid-to-high-end passenger car manufacturers to deal in more brands, especially luxury car brands and new energy vehicle brands. Since the sales of electric vehicles will be a key market trend in the coming years and the Greater Bay Area has become an important base for the production and sales of such vehicles, there will be more new energy-saving vehicles in the market. The Group will also coordinate and plan consulting services, customer service systems, service evaluation systems, appointments, and other services through the online system of CUBDIS to obtain timely feedback on customer experience and help the Group make right decisions, improve customer journey, and provide the most efficient services in response to the huge demand for sales and after-sales of new energy-saving vehicles. Through the implementation of the CUBDIS, all the businesses related to customers will be concentrated in the Group's APP, official account, and mini-program to improve engagement with customers and build a benign interaction system with customers. Although the Group was unexpectedly hit by the epidemic within less than one year after its listing, it will be undoubtedly capable of expanding its presence, improving consumer satisfaction, and bringing greatest return to stakeholders given its solid foundation established from our over 20 years of experience in the industry and under the collaborated efforts of the management team. The Group expects that there will be no material changes to the future development of the Group's business, except for the impact of the outbreak of COVID-19. Save as disclosed, no other factors have changed materially from the information disclosed in the most recent published annual report. Interim Report 2020 9 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FINANCIAL REVIEW Revenue For the Reporting Period, the Group recorded a revenue of approximately RMB705.0 million, representing a decline of approximately RMB225.5 million or 24.2% from that of approximately RMB930.5 million for the Previous Period. Sales of motor vehicles contributed approximately RMB596.4 million for the Reporting Period (Previous Period: approximately RMB810.3 million) of the Group's total revenue whereas other integrated auto services brought in revenue of approximately RMB108.6 million for the Reporting Period (Previous Period: approximately RMB120.2 million), representing approximately 84.6% (Previous Period: approximately 87.1%) and 15.4% (Previous Period: approximately 12.9%) of the Group's total revenue, respectively. The decline of the revenue mainly derived from decreased of sales of motor vehicles. Since January 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 has adversely affected the business environment, the overall sales performance of the Group therefore dropped. Cost of sales and gross profit margin The Group's cost of sales primarily consists of (i) cost of motor vehicles, (ii) cost of spare parts and accessories, (iii) staff costs, (iv) depreciation, and (v) others. Cost of motor vehicles is the main source of cost of sales, accounting for approximately 91.0% for the Reporting Period (Previous Period: approximately 91.6%). For the Reporting Period, the Group's cost of sales amounted to RMB642.5 million, representing a decrease of approximately 24.1% as compared to that of approximately RMB846.2 million for the Previous Period. The decrease was mainly due to the decline in demand of motor vehicles and spare parts, as well as the decrease in staff costs owing to a drop in the total workforce. The Group recorded gross profit of approximately RMB62.5 million for the Reporting Period, representing a decrease of approximately 25.9% as compared to that of approximately RMB84.4 million for the Previous Period. Meanwhile, attributed to the decrease in the sales volume of new vehicles, the incentive rebates provided by automobile manufacturers also decrease accordingly, which also constitute part of the decline of the Group's gross profit. Overall gross profit margin of the Group decreased to approximately 8.9% for the Reporting Period from approximately 9.1% for the Previous Period. The decrease in revenue generated from sales of motor vehicles outweighed the decrease in cost of motor vehicles during the Reporting Period, leading to a decrease in the gross profit margin. 10 Centenary United Holdings Limited MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Other income and gains Other income and gains increased by approximately RMB0.6 million, or 7.9%, from approximately RMB7.6 million for the Previous Period to approximately RMB8.2 million for the Reporting Period, primarily attributable to the increase in advertisement subsidy received from automobile manufacturers for the Reporting Period. Selling and distribution expenses The Group's selling and distribution expenses decreased by approximately RMB4.0 million, or 15.2%, from approximately RMB26.4 million for the Previous Period to approximately RMB22.4 million for the Reporting Period. The decrease in selling and distribution expenses for the Reporting Period was primarily due to the decrease in salary and wages as a result of reducing the number of employees at the sales department as compared to the Previous Period. Administrative expenses Administrative expenses primarily consist of (i) salary and wages of administrative staff; (ii) property repair and maintenance expenses; (iii) listing expenses; (iv) depreciation and amortisation (including depreciation of right-of-use assets); (v) sundry expenses such as utility expenses and telephone expenses; (vi) taxation; and (vii) bank charges. The Group's administrative expenses for the Reporting Period were approximately RMB24.1 million, representing a decrease of approximately RMB9.2 million from the Previous Period. Such decrease was mainly due to the combined effect of (i) the decrease in listing expenses of approximately RMB5.7 million; (ii) the decrease of depreciation and amortisation of approximately RMB0.3 million; (iii) the decrease in salary and wages of administrative staff of approximately RMB1.4 million; (iv) the decrease in repair and maintenance expenses of approximately RMB0.5 million; and (v) the increase in rental reduction of approximately RMB3.1 million. Finance costs For the Reporting Period, the Group's finance costs were approximately RMB8.2 million (Previous Period: RMB8.0 million), representing an increase of approximately RMB0.2 million or 2.5%, which was mainly due to the higher amount of borrowings at the beginning of the Reporting Period, which decreased gradually during the Reporting Period. Please refer to the section headed "Liquidity, Financial Resources and Capital Structure" of page 13. Interim Report 2020 11 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Profit for the period As a result of the foregoing, the Group's profit for the Reporting Period amounted to approximately RMB8.1 million, representing a decrease of approximately RMB7.4 million or 47.7% as compared with that of approximately RMB15.5 million for the Previous Period. The Group's adjusted profit for the period excluding listing expenses is as below: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB million RMB million Profit before income tax 15.8 23.8 Add: non-recurring listing expenses - 5.7 Profit before income tax excluding listing expenses 15.8 29.5 Income tax expense (7.7) (8.3) Profit for the period excluding listing expenses 8.1 21.2 Net profit margin excluding listing expenses 1.1% 2.3% During the Reporting Period, the profit excluding listing expenses decreased by 61.8%, which was resulted from the decrease in the sales volume of the Group during the Reporting Period. Meanwhile, owing to the decrease in the sales volume of new vehicles, the incentive rebates provided by automobile manufacturers also decrease accordingly, which constitute part of the decline of the Group's gross profit. Income tax expenses For the Reporting Period, the income tax of the Group was approximately RMB7.7 million (Previous Period: RMB8.3 million). The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in taxable income. The effective tax rate for the Reporting Period and Previous Period was approximately 48.7% and 34.9%, respectively. The Group's effective tax rate was higher than the PRC statutory tax rate during the Reporting Period and Previous Period. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to the increase in loss generated from the Group's Cayman Islands entity and no deferred tax was recognised in relation to losses arising from certain subsidiaries in the PRC. 12 Centenary United Holdings Limited MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Liquidity, Financial Resources and Capital Structure The Group continues to adhere to the principle of prudent financial management and generally meets its working capital requirements by cash flows generated from its operations and short term borrowings. The Group's gearing ratio, which is total debt divided by total equity, as at 30 June 2020 was approximately 1.0 times (as at 31 December 2019: 1.3 times). Total debt includes interest-bearing bank and other borrowings and amount due to a director. The decrease was mainly due to the repayment of the bank and other borrowings during the Reporting Period. The Group's pledged bank deposits and cash and cash equivalents balances as at 30 June 2020 amounted to approximately RMB94.5 million, representing a decrease of approximately RMB48.6 million as compared to that of approximately RMB143.1 million as at 31 December 2019. The Group's bank and other borrowings as at 30 June 2020 were all denominated in Renminbi. The interest rates ranged from 4.2% to 5.7% per annum. As at 30 June 2020, the Group's interest-bearing bank and other borrowings amounted to RMB243.5 million, representing a decrease of 19.4% as compared to RMB302.1 million of the corresponding period, mainly owing to the growth of the business. The Group had no long term loans and borrowings as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019. The Group's total equity attributable to owners of the parent was approximately RMB248.3 million as at 30 June 2020 (as at 31 December 2019: approximately RMB239.6 million). The capital of the Group mainly comprises share capital and reserves. Capital expenditures and commitments As at 30 June 2020, the capital commitments of the Group in connection with building expenditures was approximately RMB3.0 million (as at 31 December 2019: approximately RMB1.2 million). Foreign exchange The Group mainly operates in the PRC and the majority of the operating transactions such as revenue, expenses, monetary assets and liabilities are denominated in Renminbi. As such, the Directors are of the view that the Group's risk in foreign exchange is insignificant and that the Group should have sufficient resources to meet foreign exchange requirement if they arise. Therefore, the Group did not engage in any derivative contacts to hedge its exposure to foreign exchange risk during the Reporting Period. Contingent Liabilities The Group had no material contingent liabilities as at 30 June 2020 (as at 31 December 2019: nil). Interim Report 2020 13 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Significant investments held The Group had not held any significant investments as at 30 June 2020 (as at 31 December 2019: nil). Subsequent Events after the Reporting Period Save as disclosed, there was no material event which could have material impact to the Group's operating and financial performance after the Reporting Period and up to the date of this report. Future Plans for material investments or capital assets Save as disclosed under the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" in the prospectus of the Company dated 30 September 2019 (the "Prospectus"), the Group did not have any other plans for material investments or capital assets during the six months ended 30 June 2020 and up to the date of this report. Material acquisitions and disposals During the Reporting Period, the Group did not have any material acquisitions and disposal of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures (Previous Period: nil). Pledge of assets As at 30 June 2020, the Group's utilised banking facilities amounting to approximately RMB243.5 million (as at 31 December 2019: RMB302.1 million) were secured by: certain of the Group's merchandised goods amounting to approximately RMB14.0 million as at 30 June 2020 (as at 31 December 2019: RMB112.2 million); the Group's buildings, which had a net carrying amount of approximately RMB8.1 million as at 30 June 2020 (as at 31 December 2019: RMB8.4 million); the Group's right-of-use assets, which had a net carrying amount of approximately RMB10.9 million as at 30 June 2020 (as at 31 December 2019: RMB11.1 million); and no pledged deposit to certain subsidiaries of the Group in respect of any bank and other borrowings as at 30 June 2020 (as at 31 December 2019: RMB24.8 million). the Group's bills payable was secured by pledged deposits of approximately RMB 47.2 million as at 30 June 2020 (as at 31 December 2019: RMB88.3 million). 14 Centenary United Holdings Limited MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS USE OF NET PROCEEDS FROM GLOBAL OFFERING The shares of the Company were listed (the "Listing") on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange on 18 October 2019 by way of Global Offering. The net proceeds from the Listing, after deducting the listing expenses of approximately HK$29.8 million, amounted to approximately HK$105.2 million, which is slightly lower than the estimated net proceeds of approximately HK$107.5 million as disclosed in the Prospectus. The difference of approximately HK$2.3 million has been adjusted in the same manner and in the same proportion to the use of proceeds as disclosed in the section headed "Future Plans And Use Of Proceeds" in the Prospectus. The utilisation of net proceeds raised by the Group from the date of Listing up to 30 June 2020 is as below: Expected timeline of full utilisation Remaining Actual used of the remaining net proceeds net proceeds proceeds from the Adjusted as at 31 for the six Unutilised Global Offering Estimated use use of December months ended up to 30 June as at of proceeds proceeds 2019 30 June 2020 2020 30 June 2020 HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million Organic growth of the Group's expansion network 33.4 32.7 30.2 19.7 10.5 By the end of 2020 Selective acquisition 27.4 26.8 26.8 - 26.8 By the end of 2020 Expansion of the Group's other integrated auto services 30.2 29.6 29.4 0.4 29.0 By the end of 2021 Big data analysis and online marketing 11.0 10.7 10.7 0.2 10.5 By the end of 2020 General working capital 5.5 5.4 - - - N/A Total 107.5 105.2 97.1 20.3 76.8 The remaining unused net proceeds as at 30 June 2020 were held in bank and it is intended that they will be applied in the manner consistent with the proposed allocations as set out in the Prospectus and there was no material change or delay in the use of proceeds. Given the impacts of the COVID-19 on the economy, the Company will continue to evaluate and adopt a prudent and flexible approach for utilising the net proceeds effectively and efficiently for the long-term benefit and development of the Group. The expected timeline of full utilisation is based on the Directors' best estimation barring unforeseen circumstances. Interim Report 2020 15 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS INTERIM DIVIDEND The Board has recommended the distribution of an interim dividend of HK2 cents per ordinary share for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (six months ended 30 June 2019: Nil) to shareholders on the register of members of the Company on Wednesday, 28 October 2020, in aggregate amounting to approximately HK$10 million out of the share premium account of the Company which will be subject to the approval of the Company's shareholders in an extraordinary general meeting to be held on Thursday, 15 October 2020 (the "EGM"). Subject to the approval by the shareholders of the Company, the interim dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders of the Company on or around Friday, 6 November 2020. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS For determining the eligibility to attend the EGM to be held on 15 October 2020, the register of members of the Company will be closed from 12 October 2020 (Monday) to 15 October 2020 (Thursday) (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of the shares of the Company can be registered. In order to qualify for attending the EGM, all transfer of the shares of the Company accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration by not later than 4:30 p.m. on 9 October 2020 (Friday). For determining the entitlement to the proposed interim dividend, the register of members of the Company will be closed from 22 October 2020 (Thursday) to 28 October 2020 (Wednesday) (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of the shares of the Company can be registered. In order to qualify for the interim dividend, all transfer of the shares of the Company accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration by not later than 4:30 p.m. on 21 October 2020 (Wednesday). EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION POLICIES As at 30 June 2020, the Group had a total workforce of approximately 833 employees (as at 31 December 2019: 927). Most of the Group's employees were located in China. The Group offered its staff with competitive remuneration packages. In addition, the Group conducts annual review on salary increment, discretionary bonuses and promotions based on the performance of each employee. The Group values the improvement in the professional quality of staff and provides a comprehensive training system for employees to maintain occupational and professional competitiveness in support of its long-term development. During the Reporting Period, the Group did not experience any significant problems with its employees due to labour disputes nor did we experience any difficulty in the recruitment and retention of experienced staff. The Group maintains a good relationship with its employees. 16 Centenary United Holdings Limited MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The Board has the general power of determining the Directors' remuneration, subject to authorization of the shareholders of the Company at the annual general meeting each year. The remuneration of the executive Directors is subject to review by the Remuneration Committee, and their remuneration is determined with reference to the Directors' qualifications, experience, duties, responsibilities and performance and results of the Group. As for the independent non-executive Directors remuneration, is determined by the Board, upon recommendation from the Remuneration Committee. The Company has adopted a Share Option Scheme as an incentive to Directors and eligible employees. Details of the grant of share option on 21 May 2020 are set in announcement of the Company dated 21 May 2020. Interim Report 2020 17 OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS As at 30 June 2020, the interests and short positions of Directors and the chief executive of the Company in the Shares, underlying Shares and debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporation (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO")) as recorded in the register required to be kept under section 352 of the SFO, or as notified the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code, are as follows: Directors' interests in the Company Number of Shares Long/short Percentage of Name of Director Capacity/nature held/ Interested in position shareholding Mr. Law Hau Kit (Note 1) Interest in a controlled corporation 375,000,000 Long 75.00% Beneficial owner (Note 2) 3,000,000 0.60% 75.60% Directors' interests in associated corporation of the Company Number of Name of associated Shares held/ Long/short Percentage of Name of Director corporation Capacity/nature Interested in position shareholding Mr. Law Hau Kit Chong Kit Limited (Note 1) Beneficial owner 1 Long 100.00% Notes: Chong Kit Limited is wholly owned by Mr. Law. Under the SFO, Mr. Law is deemed to be interested in the same number of Shares in which Chong Kit Limited is interested. The options granted under the Share Option Scheme to subscribe 3,000,000 shares, Mr. Law is deemed to be interested in 0.6% of the Company's issued share capital held by. However, Mr. Law has confirmed that he will not exercise any option if as a result of which the Company will not be able to comply with the public float requirement of the Listing Rules. 18 Centenary United Holdings Limited OTHER INFORMATION (iii) Share options Number of Number of underlying options held/ shares Name of Director Capacity/nature Interested in interested Mr. Law Hau Kit Beneficial owner 3,000,000 3,000,000 Mr. Chen Shaoxing Beneficial owner 1,000,000 1,000,000 Ms. Li Huifang Beneficial owner 1,000,000 1,000,000 Mr. Woo King Hang Beneficial owner 1,000,000 1,000,000 Ms. Yan Fei Beneficial owner 500,000 500,000 Mr. Li Wai Keung Beneficial owner 500,000 500,000 Mr. Hui Chun Tak Beneficial owner 500,000 500,000 Save as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2020, none of the Directors and chief executive of the Company had any interest or short position in the Shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations (as defined in Part XV of the SFO) which were required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange under Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including any interests or short positions which they are taken or deemed to have under such provisions of the SFO) or required to be entered in the register of the Company pursuant to section 352 of the SFO, or required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code. Interim Report 2020 19 OTHER INFORMATION So far as the Directors are aware, as at 30 June 2020, the interest and short positions of the persons, other than a director or chief executive of the Company, in the Shares and underlying Shares as recorded in the register required to be kept under section 336 of the SFO are as follows: Substantial shareholders' interest in the Company Number of Shares held/ Long/short Percentage of Name of shareholder Capacity/nature Interested in position shareholding Chong Kit Limited Beneficial owner 375,000,000 Long 75.00% Mr. Law Hau Kit (Note 1) Interested in a controlled corporation 375,000,000 Long 75.00% Beneficial owner (Note 2) 3,000,000 Long 0.60% 378,000,000 75.60% Ms. Liu Yali (Note 3) Interest of spouse 378,000,000 Long 75.60% Mr. Ho Wing Tim Beneficial owner 27,776,000 Long 5.56% Ms. Ho Lai Wan (Note 4) Interest of spouse 27,776,000 Long 5.56% Notes: Chong Kit Limited is wholly owned by Mr. Law. Under the SFO, Mr. Law is deemed to be interested in the same number of Shares in which Chong Kit Limited is interested. The options granted under the Share Option Scheme to subscribe 3,000,000 shares, Mr. Law is deemed to be interested in 0.6% of the Company's issued share capital held by. However, Mr. Law has confirmed that he will not exercise any option if as a result of which the Company will not be able to comply with the public float requirement of the Listing Rules. Ms. Liu Yali is the spouse of Mr. Law Hau Kit. Under the SFO, Ms. Liu Yali will be deemed to be interested in the same number of Shares in which Mr. Law is interested. Ms. Ho Lai Wan is the spouse of Mr. Ho Wing Tim. Under the SFO, Ms. Ho Lai Wan will be deemed to be interested in the same number of Shares in which Mr. Ho Wing Tim is interested. 20 Centenary United Holdings Limited OTHER INFORMATION Save as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2020, the Directors are not aware of any interests or short positions owned by any persons (other than the Directors or Chief Executive of the Company) in the shares or underlying shares of the Company which were required to be disclosed under Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO or which were required to be recorded in the register of the Company required to be kept under section 336 of the SFO. SHARE OPTION SCHEME The Company adopted a share option scheme (the "Share Option Scheme") on 16 September 2019 and The Group granted share options to Directors and employees on 21 May 2020 to subscribe for a total of 19,500,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.01 per share with the exercise price of HK$0.48 per share. Details of the grant of share option on 21 May 2020 are set out in announcement of the Company dated 21 May 2020. Based on the valuation report of an independent valuer, the aggregate estimated fair value of the options granted on 21 May 2020 under the Share Option Scheme was approximately HK$3,429,000. The measurement date used in the valuation calculations was the date on which the options were granted. As at 30 June 2020, 19,500,000 share options were still outstanding under the Share Option Scheme. Particulars of the Company's Share Option Scheme are set out in note 20 to the condensed consolidated financial statements on page 53. The purpose of the Share Option Scheme is to enable the Company to grant options to selected participants as incentives or rewards for their contribution to the Group. It is expected that grantees of an option will make an effort to contribute to the Group's development so as to bring about an increased market price of the Shares in order to capitalise on the benefits of the options granted. The Board may, at its absolute discretion, grant options pursuant to the Share Option Scheme to any directors or employees of the Company or its subsidiaries and any other persons (including customer, supplier, adviser or consultant of the Group) on the basis of the Board's opinion as to the grantee's contribution to the development and growth of the Group. The total number of Shares which may be allotted and issued upon exercise of all options (excluding, for this purpose, options which have lapsed in accordance with the terms of the Share Option Scheme and any other share option scheme of our Group) to be granted under the Share Option Scheme and any other share option scheme of our Group must not in aggregate exceed 50,000,000 (being 10% of the Shares in issue as at 18 October 2019 when the Shares first commenced dealing on the Stock Exchange) (the "General Scheme Limit"). Subject to the approval of shareholders in general meeting, the Company may renew the General Scheme Limit to the extent that the total number of Shares which may be issued upon exercise of all options to be granted under the Share Option Scheme and any other share options scheme of our Group as renewed must not exceed 10% of the Shares in issue as at the date of approval provided that the options previously granted will not be counted for purpose of calculating the General Scheme Limit as renewed. Interim Report 2020 21 OTHER INFORMATION The maximum number of Shares which may be allotted and issued upon the exercise of all outstanding options granted and yet to be exercised under the Share Option Scheme and any other share option scheme adopted by the Group must not in aggregate exceed 30% of the issued share capital of the Company from time to time. The total number of Shares issued and which may fall to be issued upon exercise of the options granted under the Share Option Scheme and any other share option scheme of our Group (including both exercised, cancelled or outstanding options) to each participant in any 12-month period shall not exceed 1% of the issued share capital of our Company for the time being. The subscription price for Shares under the Share Option Scheme will be a price determined by the Board, but shall not be less than the higher of (i) the closing price of the Shares as stated in the Stock Exchange's daily quotations sheet on the date of the offer of grant, which must be a business day; (ii) the average closing price of the Shares as stated in the Stock Exchange's daily quotation sheets for the five trading days immediately preceding the date of the offer of grant; and (iii) the nominal value of the Shares on the date of grant. The Share Option Scheme will remain in force for a period of 10 years from the date of Listing. The risk free rate is based on the yield of Hong Kong government bonds with maturity matching the contractual option life of the share options obtained from Bloomberg as at the date of grant. At the time when the share options are exercised, the amount previously recognised in share option reserve will be transferred to share premium. When the share options are later forfeited or are still not exercised at the expiry date, the amount previously recognised in share option reserve will be transferred to retained profits/accumulated losses. Please note that the valuation model requires input of subjective assumptions. Change in the subjective input may materially affect fair value estimates. 22 Centenary United Holdings Limited OTHER INFORMATION The following table disclosed movements in the Company's share options during the six months ended 30 June 2020: Closing Movements during the six months price of the ended 30 June 2020 securities immediately before the date on which the Number of Number of Date of Exercise Vesting Exercise options were options at options at grant period period price granted 01/01/2020 Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 30/06/2020 (Note 1) (HK$) (HK$) Directors and Chief Executive Mr. Law Hau Kit 21/05/2020 21/05/2021 to 21/05/2020 to 0.480 0.445 - 1,200,000 - - - 1,200,000 20/05/2025 20/05/2021 21/05/2022 to 21/05/2020 to 0.480 0.445 - 900,000 - - - 900,000 20/05/2025 20/05/2022 21/05/2023 to 21/05/2020 to 0.480 0.445 - 900,000 - - - 900,000 20/05/2025 20/05/2023 - 3,000,000 - - - 3,000,000 Mr. Chen Shaoxing 21/05/2020 21/05/2021 to 21/05/2020 to 0.480 0.445 - 400,000 - - - 400,000 20/05/2025 20/05/2021 21/05/2022 to 21/05/2020 to 0.480 0.445 - 300,000 - - - 300,000 20/05/2025 20/05/2022 21/05/2023 to 21/05/2020 to 0.480 0.445 - 300,000 - - - 300,000 20/05/2025 20/05/2023 - 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 Ms. Li Huifang 21/05/2020 21/05/2021 to 21/05/2020 to 0.480 0.445 - 400,000 - - - 400,000 20/05/2025 20/05/2021 21/05/2022 to 21/05/2020 to 0.480 0.445 - 300,000 - - - 300,000 20/05/2025 20/05/2022 21/05/2023 to 21/05/2020 to 0.480 0.445 - 300,000 - - - 300,000 20/05/2025 20/05/2023 - 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 Interim Report 2020 23 OTHER INFORMATION Closing Movements during the six months price of the ended 30 June 2020 securities immediately before the date on which the Number of Number of Date of Exercise Vesting Exercise options were options at options at grant period period price granted 01/01/2020 Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 30/06/2020 (Note 1) (HK$) (HK$) Mr. Woo King Hang 21/05/2020 21/05/2021 to 21/05/2020 to 0.480 0.445 - 400,000 - - - 400,000 20/05/2025 20/05/2021 21/05/2022 to 21/05/2020 to 0.480 0.445 - 300,000 - - - 300,000 20/05/2025 20/05/2022 21/05/2023 to 21/05/2020 to 0.480 0.445 - 300,000 - - - 300,000 20/05/2025 20/05/2023 - 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 Ms. Yan Fei 21/05/2020 21/05/2021 to 21/05/2020 to 0.480 0.445 - 200,000 - - - 200,000 20/05/2025 20/05/2021 21/05/2022 to 21/05/2020 to 0.480 0.445 - 150,000 - - - 150,000 20/05/2025 20/05/2022 21/05/2023 to 21/05/2020 to 0.480 0.445 - 150,000 - - - 150,000 20/05/2025 20/05/2023 - 500,000 - - 500,000 Mr. Li Wai Keung 21/05/2020 21/05/2021 to 21/05/2020 to 0.480 0.445 - 200,000 - - - 200,000 20/05/2025 20/05/2021 21/05/2022 to 21/05/2020 to 0.480 0.445 - 150,000 - - - 150,000 20/05/2025 20/05/2022 21/05/2023 to 21/05/2020 to 0.480 0.445 - 150,000 - - - 150,000 20/05/2025 20/05/2023 - 500,000 - - - 500,000 Mr. Hui Chun Tak 21/05/2020 21/05/2021 to 21/05/2020 to 0.480 0.445 - 200,000 - - - 200,000 20/05/2025 20/05/2021 21/05/2022 to 21/05/2020 to 0.480 0.445 - 150,000 - - - 150,000 20/05/2025 20/05/2022 21/05/2023 to 21/05/2020 to 0.480 0.445 - 150,000 - - - 150,000 20/05/2025 20/05/2023 - 500,000 - - - 500,000 Total Directors and Chief Executive - 7,500,000 - - - 7,500,000 24 Centenary United Holdings Limited OTHER INFORMATION Closing Movements during the six months price of the ended 30 June 2020 securities immediately before the date on which the Number of Number of Date of Exercise Vesting Exercise options were options at options at grant period period price granted 01/01/2020 Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 30/06/2020 (Note 1) (HK$) (HK$) Employees 21/05/2020 21/05/2021 to 21/05/2020 to 0.480 0.445 - 4,800,000 - - - 4,800,000 20/05/2025 20/05/2021 21/05/2022 to 21/05/2020 to 0.480 0.445 - 3,600,000 - - - 3,600,000 20/05/2025 20/05/2022 21/05/2023 to 21/05/2020 to 0.480 0.445 - 3,600,000 - - - 3,600,000 20/05/2025 20/05/2023 Total Employees - 12,000,000 - - - 12,000,000 Total - 19,500,000 - - - 19,500,000 Note: The options, granted on 21 May 2020, are exercisable from 21 May 2021 to 20 May 2025 (both days inclusive) in the following manner: From 21 May 2021 to 20 May 2025: can exercise no more than 40% of the total Share Options granted; From 21 May 2022 to 20 May 2025: can exercise no more than 30% of the total Share Options granted; and From 21 May 2023 to 20 May 2025: can exercise no more than 30% of the total Share Options granted. Interim Report 2020 25 OTHER INFORMATION PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF LISTED SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries had purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the six months ended 30 June 2020 and up to the date of this report. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES The Company has applied the principles and complied with all code provisions ("Code Provisions") and, where applicable, the recommended best practices of the Corporate Governance Code ("CG Code") as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules throughout the six months ended 30 June 2020, save for the deviations which are explained below: In relation to provision A.2.1 of the CG Code where the roles of the Group's chairman and chief executive officer ("CEO") are both performed by Mr. Law. Provision A.2.1 of the CG Code requires that the roles of chairman and CEO should be separate and should not be performed by the same individual. Mr. Law has been responsible for overall strategic planning and management of the Group since the Group was founded in 1999. The Board considers that vesting the roles of chairman and chief executive officer in the same person is beneficial to the management of the Group. The balance of power and authority is ensured by the operation of the senior management and the Board, both of which comprise experienced and high-calibre individuals. The Board currently comprises three executive Directors (including Mr. Law), one non-executive Director and three independent non-executive Directors, and therefore has a strong independence element in its composition. Save as disclosed above and those disclosed in the corporate governance report in the 2019 annual report of the Company, none of the directors of the Company is aware of any information which would reasonably indicate that the Company has not complied with the code provisions as set out in the CG Code during the Reporting Period. MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions conducted by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as its own Code of Conduct for securities transactions conducted by relevant Directors. All Directors of the Company have confirmed that, following specific enquiry by the Company, they have complied with the required standard set out in the Model Code throughout the six months ended 30 June 2020. 26 Centenary United Holdings Limited OTHER INFORMATION APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND RETIREMENT AND APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS DURING THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 At the Annual General Meeting held on 20 May 2020, Mr. Woo King Hang ("Mr. Woo") was appointed as the vice chairman ("Vice chairman") of the Board and a non-executive Director while Mr. Hui Chun Tak ("Mr. Hui") was appointed as an independent non-executive Director. Mr. Chang Eric Jackson ("Mr. Chang") shall retire from the Board and ceased to be the chairman of the Remuneration Committee, a member of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. Details of the appointment and retirement of directors are set in announcement of the Company dated 20 May 2020. The latest profile of Mr. Woo and Mr. Hui are as follow: Mr. Woo King Hang Mr. Woo, aged 58, has extensive experience in financial and business management. Mr. Woo has been an independent non-executive director of Hans Energy Company Limited (HKEX Stock Code: 554) since June 2019 and assistant to chairman of the Board since February 2020. He was an executive director of Bamboos Health Care Holdings Limited (HKEX Stock Code: 2293) ("Bamboos HCHL") from May 2019 to July 2019, and was previously the general manager of Bamboos Professional Nursing Services Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bamboos HCHL from April 2019 to May 2019. Mr. Woo also worked for Hip Hing Construction Company Limited ("Hip Hing") and NWS Service Management Limited ("NWSSM"), both wholly owned subsidiaries of NWS Holdings Limited (HKEX Stock Code: 659) ("NWSHL"). He was a Project Controller of NWSSM from January 2019 to April 2019 and served as a Financial Controller from February 2006 to June 2010 and an executive director from July 2010 to December 2018 in Hip Hing. He is a fellow member of each of the Institute of the Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Woo holds a Master of Business Administration from Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; a Bachelor of Laws from Peking University; and a Master of Laws from the City University of Hong Kong. Mr. Woo is a member of the panel of assessors and the Health Committee of the Medical Council of Hong Kong, the Chiropractors Council, the Chinese Medicine Practitioners Board of the Chinese Medicine Council of Hong Kong, the Advisory Committee on Admission of Quality Migrants and Professionals and the disciplinary committee of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a council member of the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra and the vice chairman of the Hong Kong PHAB Association. Interim Report 2020 27 OTHER INFORMATION Mr. Woo was a director of Bell Tea Overseas Limited (previously also known as Hip Hing Overseas Limited) ("BTO") from 2 July 2010 to 18 October 2018. BTO was a wholly owned subsidiary of NWSHL and incorporated in the Hong Kong on 13 April 1993 and was principally engaged in the business of construction overseas. On 19 September 2018, a winding up order (the "Order") was granted by the High Court of Hong Kong (the "High Court") on BTO. Mr. Woo confirmed that the Order was in relation to the non-payment for a sum arising from an arbitration case involving contractual dispute relating to the construction works of a building in Dubai which commenced in or about 2007 and was completed in or about 2011 between the petitioner of the Order and a joint venture entity (the "Joint Venture") in which BTO had 30% interests. An award (the "Award") was granted by an arbitration institution in Dubai in favor of the said petitioner, which then enforced the whole amount of the Award in the High Court against, among others, BTO. Mr. Woo further confirmed that he was not involved in any of the matters concerning the operations of the Joint Venture, the construction works or the said arbitration or matters leading to the granting of the Order. Mr. Woo will assist the chairman of the Board in the formulation and development of corporate strategies. It is believed that his Hong Kong local background in education, business management, professional expertise and relationship will supplement the skill sets of the existing executive Directors, forming a more balanced and versatile leadership team of the Group and enhancing the corporate social responsibilities of the Group as well. Upon being appointed as the Vice Chairman and non-executive Director, Mr. Woo ceased to be assistant to the chairman of the Board with effect from 20 May 2020. The Company has entered into a contract of appointment with Mr. Woo, pursuant to which Mr. Woo has been appointed as the Vice Chairman and a non-executive Director for an initial term of three years from the date of the AGM to 19 May 2023, subject to retirement by rotation of directors as set out in the Amended and Restated Memorandum of Association and the Amended and Restated Articles of Association (the "Memorandum and Articles"). Mr. Woo will be entitled to a fee as determined by the Remuneration Committee and to be approved by the Board with the authorisation granted by the Shareholders at the AGM. His emolument of HK$360,000 per annum is determined by the Board having regard to his responsibilities, experience, performance and the prevailing market conditions. Mr. Hui Chun Tak Mr. Hui, aged 56, is currently working as the Administration Director for Transport International Holdings Limited, a leading public transport operator in Hong Kong and Mainland China ("TIH") (HKEX Stock Code 62). 28 Centenary United Holdings Limited OTHER INFORMATION Mr. Hui started his police career as an Inspector in 1986 and had worked in various key command, operational and management posts. As a Superintendent, he was seconded to the office of the Chief Executive of Hong Kong (the "Chief Executive") and served as the Aide-de-Camp to the Chief Executive from 2007 to 2010. He became a directorate officer in 2014 and worked in succession as Chief Superintendent, Police Public Relations Branch; District Commander, Sham Shui Po Police District; Chairman, Chief Inspector to Superintendent Promotion Board; and finally the Assistant Commissioner, Information Systems, in which capacity he retired and received the Police Distinguished Service Medal in 2018. Mr. Hui holds a master's degree in general management from Macquarie University, Australia. He had also undertaken many leadership, command and management programmes at the Chinese Academy of Governance, Tsinghua University and the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, the United States of America. Mr. Hui was appointed Executive Director of Sun Bus Limited ("SBL") from 1 January 2019 to 19 June 2019 and Administration Director of TIH since 1 April 2019. SBL is a wholly owned subsidiary of TIH. It is believed that the experience of Mr. Hui in media relationship, information technology, operations and risk management will enable him to provide valuable contribution to the Board in those areas. The Company has entered into a contract of appointment with Mr. Hui, pursuant to which Mr. Hui has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director for an initial term of three years from the date of the AGM to 19 May 2023, subject to retirement by rotation of directors as set out in the Memorandum and Articles. Mr. Hui will be entitled to a fee as determined by the Remuneration Committee and to be approved by the Board with the authorisation granted by the Shareholders at the AGM. His emolument of HK$120,000 per annum is determined by the Board having regard to his responsibilities, experience, performance and the prevailing market conditions. Further, Mr. Hui was also appointed as the chairman of the Remuneration Committee, a member of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee with effect from 20 May 2020. REVIEW BY AUDIT COMMITTEE The Audit Committee of the Company has reviewed the unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 including the interim report and discussed with the management of the Company and is of the view that such financial information and report have been prepared in compliance with the applicable accounting standards, the Listing Rules and other applicable legal requirements, and that adequate disclosure has been made with no disagreement by the Audit Committee of the Company. Interim Report 2020 29 OTHER INFORMATION SUFFICIENCY OF PUBLIC FLOAT Based on information that is publicly available to the Company and within the knowledge of the Directors of the Company, the Company has maintained the prescribed public float under the Listing Rules of at least 25% of the Company's total number of issued shares which was held by the public. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT We would like to pay tribute to the management and all of our staff for their hard work and dedication, as well as our shareholders for their continuous support to the Group. By Order of the Board Law Hau Kit Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Hong Kong, 27 August 2020 30 Centenary United Holdings Limited INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) REVENUE 4 705,034 930,512 Cost of sales (642,534) (846,152) Gross profit 62,500 84,360 Other income and gains 4 8,196 7,616 Selling and distribution expenses (22,354) (26,439) Administrative expenses (24,132) (33,281) Other expenses, net (248) (479) Finance costs 6 (8,198) (7,957) PROFIT BEFORE TAX 5 15,764 23,820 Income tax expense 7 (7,655) (8,319) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 8,109 15,501 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 8,306 15,501 Non-controlling interests (197) - 8,109 15,501 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT Basic and diluted 9 RMB1.66 cents RMB4.13 cents Interim Report 2020 31 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30 June 2020 For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 8,109 15,501 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) Net other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 91 (34) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 91 (34) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 8,200 15,467 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 8,397 15,467 Non-controlling interests (197) - 8,200 15,467 32 Centenary United Holdings Limited INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 30 June 2020 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 10 126,762 123,060 Right-of-use assets 40,222 44,597 Other intangible assets 407 430 Deferred tax assets 1,121 317 Total non-current assets 168,512 168,404 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 11 269,706 308,481 Trade receivables 12 17,158 5,821 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets 13 132,645 184,189 Amounts due from related companies 22 - 48,163 Pledged deposits 14 48,223 114,140 Cash and cash equivalents 14 46,313 28,967 Total current assets 514,045 689,761 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and bills payables 15 57,460 148,541 Contract liabilities 16 40,560 64,880 Other payables and accruals 17 43,808 53,825 Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings 18 243,455 302,108 Tax payable 20,651 16,250 Total current liabilities 405,934 585,604 Interim Report 2020 33 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 30 June 2020 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) NET CURRENT ASSETS 108,111 104,157 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 276,623 272,561 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liabilities 17 26,567 30,925 Total non-current liabilities 26,567 30,925 Net assets 250,056 241,636 EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 19 4,515 4,515 Reserves 21 243,738 235,121 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 248,253 239,636 Non-controlling interests 1,803 2,000 Total equity 250,056 241,636 Law Hau Kit Chen ShaoXing Director Director 34 Centenary United Holdings Limited INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Attributable to owners of the parent Foreign Share Statutory currency Non- Share Share option Other surplus translation Retained controlling Total capital Premium* Reserve* reserve* reserve* reserve* profits* Total interests equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Note 19 Note 21 Note 20 Note 21 Note 21 At 1 January 2020 (audited) 4,515 109,333 - (44,512) 30,787 (1,198) 140,711 239,636 2,000 241,636 Profit for the period - - - - - - 8,306 8,306 (197) 8,109 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations - - - - - 91 - 91 - 91 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - - 91 8,306 8,397 (197) 8,200 Transfer from retained profits - - - - 1,315 - (1,315) - - - Equity-settled share option arrangements - - 220 - - - - 220 - 220 At 30 June 2020 (unaudited) 4,515 109,333 220 (44,512) 32,102 (1,107) 147,702 248,253 1,803 250,056 Interim Report 2020 35 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Attributable to owners of the parent Foreign Statutory currency Non- Share Other surplus translation Retained controlling Total capital reserve reserve reserve profits Total interests equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Note 21 Note 21 At 1 January 2019 (audited) -** (41,740) 26,114 - 121,396 105,770 5,100 110,870 Profit for the period - - - - 15,501 15,501 - 15,501 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations - - - (34) - (34) - (34) Total comprehensive income for the period - - - (34) 15,501 15,467 - 15,467 Reorganisation# - (32,772) - - - (32,772) - (32,772) Dividend declared (note 8) - - - - (9,080) (9,080) - (9,080) Acquisition of non-controlling interests - - - - - - (3,100) (3,100) Transfer from retained profits - - 2,766 - (2,766) - - - At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) -** (74,512) 28,880 (34) 125,051 79,385 2,000 81,385 These reserve accounts comprise the reserves of RMB243,738,000 in the consolidated statements of financial position as at 30 June 2020.

Less than RMB1,000. The amounts comprise the reserves arising from corporate reorganisation of RMB1,228,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2019, and reserves arising from acquisition of subsidiaries from a director of RMB34,000,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2019. 36 Centenary United Holdings Limited INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit before tax 15,764 23,820 Adjustments for: Finance costs 6 8,198 7,957 Bank interest income 4 (936) (950) Gain on disposal of items of property, plant and equipment 4 (524) (1,054) Depreciation 5 7,539 4,880 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 5 4,607 4,671 Equity-settled share option expense 5 220 - Amortisation of other intangible assets 5 23 8 Impairment of trade receivables 5 114 109 Write-down of inventories to net realisable value 5 2,518 873 37,523 40,314 Decrease/(increase) in inventories 36,257 (5,803) Increase in trade receivables (11,451) (11,011) Decrease in prepayments, other receivables and other assets 51,544 33,507 Decrease/(increase) in amounts due from related companies 48,163 (28,577) Decrease in pledged deposits 65,917 45,000 Decrease in trade and bills payables (91,081) (38,813) (Decrease)/increase in other payables and accruals (9,994) 3,320 (Decrease)/increase in contract liabilities (24,320) 9,495 Cash generated from operations 102,558 47,432 Interest received 936 950 Income taxes paid (4,058) (4,795) Net cash flows from operating activities 99,436 43,587 Interim Report 2020 37 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of items of property, plant and equipment (17,872) (16,309) Purchases of items of other intangible assets - (461) Proceeds from disposals of items of property, plant and equipment 7,155 4,424 Net cash flows used in investing activities (10,717) (12,346) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Interest paid (7,215) (6,905) New bank borrowings 95,634 174,880 Repayments of bank and other borrowings (154,287) (59,000) Decrease in an amount due to a director - (119,762) Acquisition of non-controlling interests - (3,100) Payment for reorganisation - (34,000) Dividends paid - (19,080) Principal portion of lease payments (5,596) (5,041) Net cash flows used in financing activities (71,464) (72,008) NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 17,255 (40,767) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 28,967 50,047 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net 91 (34) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 46,313 9,246 ANALYSIS OF BALANCES OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Cash and bank balances 94,536 51,246 Less: Pledged deposits 14 (48,223) (42,000) Cash and cash equivalents as stated in the statement of financial position 14 46,313 9,246 38 Centenary United Holdings Limited NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 1. CORPORATE AND GROUP INFORMATION The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability on 4 October 2018. Its shares have been listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The address of its registered office is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, PO Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands. The Company is an investment holding company and its subsidiaries are mainly engaged in the sale of motor vehicles and provision of services in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). 2.1 BASIS OF PRESENTATION These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial information of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 has been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange and International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial information are presented in Renminbi ("RMB") and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated. The accounting policies and basis of preparation used in the preparation of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial information are the same as those used in the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, except for the adoption of the new and revised International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") (which also include International Accounting Standards ("IASs") and Interpretations) as disclosed in note 2.2 below. These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial information do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. Interim Report 2020 39 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 2.2 CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial information are consistent with those applied in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, except for the adoption of the following revised IFRSs for the first time for the current period's financial information: Amendments to IFRS 3 Definition of a Business Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and Interest Rate Benchmark Reform IFRS 7 Amendment to IFRS 16 Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions (early adopted) Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8 Definition of Material The adoption of the above revised standards has no significant financial effect on these consolidated financial statements. 3. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION The Group principally engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles in Mainland China. IFRS 8 Operating Segments requires operating segments to be identified on the basis of internal reporting about components of the Group that are regularly reviewed by the chief operating decision-maker in order to allocate resources to segments and to assess their performance. The information reported to the Directors of the Company, who are the chief operating decision makers, for the purpose of resource allocation and assessment of performance does not contain discrete operating segment financial information and the Directors reviewed the financial results of the Group as a whole. Therefore, no further information about the operating segment is presented. Geographical information During the reporting period, the Group operated within one geographical segment because all of its revenue was generated in Mainland China and all of its long-term assets/capital expenditure were located/incurred in Mainland China. Accordingly, no further geographical segment information is presented. Information about major customers No revenue from the sale of motor vehicles or provision of services provided to a single customer amounted to 10% or more of total revenue of the Group during the reporting period. 40 Centenary United Holdings Limited NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 4. REVENUE, OTHER INCOME AND GAINS An analysis of revenue, other income and gains is as follows: Revenue from contracts with customers (i) Disaggregated revenue information For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Types of goods or services Sale of motor vehicles 596,447 810,284 Other integrated auto services 108,587 120,228 Total revenue from contracts with customers 705,034 930,512 Timing of revenue recognition Transferred at a point in time 625,327 846,405 Transferred over time 79,707 84,107 Total revenue from contracts with customers 705,034 930,512 Performance obligations

Information about the Group's performance obligations is summarised below: Sales of goods

The performance obligation is satisfied upon delivery of the merchandised products and payment in advance is generally required. Interim Report 2020 41 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 4. REVENUE, OTHER INCOME AND GAINS (Continued) Revenue from contracts with customers (Continued) Performance obligations (Continued) Provision of services The performance obligation is satisfied over time as services are rendered and payment is generally due upon completion of the service and customer acceptance. The unsatisfied performance obligations are expected to be satisfied within one year. Other income and gains For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Bank interest income 936 950 Government grants released (note (a)) 697 24 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 524 1,054 Others (note (b)) 6,039 5,588 8,196 7,616 Government grant released represented the funds for hosting of vehicle exhibitions and other promotional activities from the PRC government authorities. There were no unfulfilled conditions or contingencies in relation to the grants. Others mainly included commission income from releasing vehicle mortgage for the customers, commission income from third party financing institution for vehicle financing and advertisement support received from automobile manufacturers for the advertising activities. 42 Centenary United Holdings Limited NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 5. PROFIT BEFORE TAX The Group's profit before tax is arrived at after charging/(crediting): For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Employee benefit expense (excluding Directors' remuneration): Wages and salaries 26,456 34,430 Pension scheme contributions 1,502 4,409 27,958 38,839 Cost of inventories sold (note (a)) 590,912 784,623 Cost of services provided 51,622 61,529 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 7,539 4,880 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 4,607 4,671 Equity-settled share option expense 220 - Amortisation of other intangible assets 23 8 Listing expenses - 5,663 Auditor's remuneration 650 355 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (524) (1,054) Impairment of trade receivables (note (b)) 12 114 109 Write-down of inventories to net realisable value 2,518 873 Interest income (936) (950) Inclusive of write-down of inventories to net realisable value. Included in "Other expenses, net" in the consolidated statements of profit or loss. Interim Report 2020 43 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 6. FINANCE COSTS An analysis of finance costs is as follows: For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest on bank and other borrowings 7,215 6,905 Interest on lease liabilities 983 1,052 8,198 7,957 7. INCOME TAX The Group is subject to income tax on an entity basis on profits arising in or derived from the jurisdictions in which members of the Group are domiciled and operate. Pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands ("BVI"), the entities of the Group which were incorporated in the Cayman Islands and the BVI are not subject to any income tax. The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands and accordingly is not subject to income tax. Hong Kong Profits Tax No provision for Hong Kong profits tax has been made as the Group did not generate any assessable profits arising in Hong Kong during the reporting period. 44 Centenary United Holdings Limited NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 7. INCOME TAX (Continued) PRC Corporate Income Tax ("CIT") Pursuant to the CIT Law and the respective regulations, the PRC subsidiaries were subject to income tax at a statutory rate of 25% for the reporting period. CIT of the Group has been provided at the applicable tax rates on the estimated taxable profits arising in Mainland China during the reporting period. For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Current - the PRC Charge for the period 8,459 9,058 Deferred income tax (804) (739) Total tax charge for the period 7,655 8,319 8. DIVIDEND No dividend has been paid or declared by the Company since its incorporation. Dividends of RMB9,080,000 in aggregate have been declared and paid by certain subsidiaries during six months ended 30 June 2019 prior to the completion of the reorganisation. Subsequent to 30 June 2020, on 27 August 2020 the Board of Directors recommended that an interim dividend of HK2 cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2020 which will be payable on or around 6 November 2020 to the shareholders on the register of members of the Company on 28 October 2020, totaling HK$10 million out of the share premium account of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming extraordinary general meeting. The proposed interim dividend has not been recognised as a liability at the end of the Reporting Period, which will be reflected as interim dividend paid for the year ending 31 December 2020. Interim Report 2020 45 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 9. EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT The calculations of basic and diluted earnings per share amounts for both periods are based on the assumption that the Reorganisation and the capitalisation issue have been effective on 1 January 2019. The calculations of the basic and diluted earnings per share amount are based on the profit for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent and the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 500,000,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: 375,000,000) in issue during the period. For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Earnings Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent 8,306 15,501 Share Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period 500,000 375,000 Earning per share: Basic and diluted (RMB cents per share) 1.66 4.13 No adjustment has been made to the basic earning per share amounts presented for the six months ended 30 June 2020 in respect of a dilution as the impact of share options outstanding had an anti-dilutive effect on the basic earning per share amounts presented. The Group had no potentially dilutive ordinary shares in issue for the six months ended 30 June 2019. 46 Centenary United Holdings Limited NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 10. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group acquired assets with a cost of approximately RMB17,872,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB16,309,000). Assets with a net book value of approximately RMB6,631,000 were disposed of by the Group during the six months ended 30 June 2020 (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB3,370,000), resulting in a net gain on disposal of approximately RMB524,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB1,054,000). 11. INVENTORIES 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Vehicles 260,862 298,492 Accessories 8,844 9,989 269,706 308,481 As at 30 June 2020, the Group's inventories with a carrying amount of approximately RMB13,955,000 (as at 31 December 2019: RMB112,201,000) were pledged as security for the Group's bank loans. Interim Report 2020 47 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 12. TRADE RECEIVABLES 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Trade receivables 17,331 5,880 Impairment (173) (59) 17,158 5,821 Trade receivables of the Group represented proceeds receivable from the provision of services. The Group's trading terms with its customers normally require payment in advance, except for certain of provision of services where credit is allowed. Each customer has a maximum credit limit. The Group seeks to maintain strict control over its outstanding receivables and has a credit control management system to minimise credit risk. Overdue balances are reviewed regularly by senior management. In view of the aforementioned, there is no significant concentration of credit risk as at 30 June 2020. Trade receivables were interest-free and unsecured as at 30 June 2020. An ageing analysis of the trade receivables as at the end of the period/year, based on the invoice date and net of loss allowance, is as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Within 3 months 17,158 5,821 The movements in the loss allowance for impairment of trade receivables are as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) At beginning of period/year 59 22 Impairment losses recognised (note 5) 114 37 At the end of period/year 173 59 48 Centenary United Holdings Limited NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 13. PREPAYMENTS, OTHER RECEIVABLES AND OTHER ASSETS 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Advances to suppliers 82,033 121,224 Deposit 2,790 2,206 Value added taxes recoverable 35,193 43,929 Prepayments 1,942 1,069 Other receivables 10,687 15,761 132,645 184,189 The Group seeks to maintain strict control over its outstanding receivables to minimise credit risk. Long ageing balances are reviewed regularly by senior management. In view of the fact that the Group's deposits and other receivables relate to a large number of diversified counterparties, there is no significant concentration of credit risk. The Group does not hold any collateral or other credit enhancements over its deposits and other receivable balances. Other receivables are non- interest-bearing and not secured with collateral. Interim Report 2020 49 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 14. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND PLEDGED DEPOSITS 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash and bank balances 94,536 143,107 Less: Pledged deposits: Pledged for bills payables (47,223) (88,340) Bank loans - (24,800) Others (1,000) (1,000) Cash and cash equivalents 46,313 28,967 At the end of the reporting period, the cash and bank balances of the Group denominated in RMB amounted to approximately RMB90,383,000 (31 December 2019: RMB140,916,000). The RMB is not freely convertible into other currencies, however, under Mainland China's Foreign Exchange Control Regulations and Administration of Settlement, Sale and Payment of Foreign Exchange Regulations, the Group is permitted to exchange RMB for other currencies through banks authorised to conduct foreign exchange business. Cash at banks earns interest at floating rates based on daily bank deposit rates. The bank balances and term deposits are deposited with creditworthy banks with no recent history of default. 50 Centenary United Holdings Limited NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 15. TRADE AND BILLS PAYABLES An ageing analysis of the trade and bills payables of the Group, based on the invoice date, as at the end of the reporting period, is as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Within 3 months 45,200 120,200 3 to 12 months 12,260 28,341 57,460 148,541 The trade and bills payables are non-interest-bearing and are normally settled on a 90 to 180 days' term. The Group's bills payables are secured by the pledged deposits of approximately RMB47,223,000 as at 30 June 2020 (as at 31 December 2019: RMB88,340,000). 16. CONTRACT LIABILITIES The following table provides information about contract liabilities from contracts with customers: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Contract liabilities: Advances from customers 40,560 64,880 The contract liabilities represent the Group's obligations to transfer goods or services to customers for which the Group has received consideration, or for which an amount of consideration is due from the customers. Interim Report 2020 51 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 16. CONTRACT LIABILITIES (Continued) Changes in contract liabilities during the reporting period are as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) At beginning of the period/year 64,880 59,562 Revenue recognised that was included in the contract liabilities at the beginning of the period/year (64,880) (59,562) Increases due to cash received, excluding amounts recognised as revenue during the period/year 40,560 64,880 At end of the period/year 40,560 64,880 Contract liabilities included short-term advances received to deliver goods and render services. 17. OTHER PAYABLES AND ACCRUALS 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Lease liabilities 34,925 39,306 Payroll payable 5,934 8,726 Other taxes payable 1,625 5,235 Others 27,891 31,483 70,375 84,750 Analysed into: Non-current portion 26,567 30,925 Current portion 43,808 53,825 70,375 84,750 Except for the lease liabilities, the above balances are unsecured and non-interest bearing. The carrying amounts of other payables and accruals as at the end of each of the reporting periods approximated to their fair values due to their short term maturities. 52 Centenary United Holdings Limited NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 18. INTEREST-BEARING BANK AND OTHER BORROWINGS 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) 31 December 2019 (Audited) Effective Effective interest interest rate rate (%) Maturity RMB'000 (%) Maturity RMB'000 Current Bank loans - secured 4.75-5.655 July 2020 to 235,800 4.75-5.655 February to 292,770 June 2021 October 2020 Other loans - secured 4.20 October to 7,655 4.20 May to 9,338 December 2020 June 2020 Total 243,455 302,108 Notes: As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the Group's bank and other borrowings are all denominated in RMB. The Group's bank and other borrowings are secured by: certain of the Group's merchandised goods amounting to approximately RMB13,955,000 (note 11) as at 30 June 2020 (as at 31 December 2019: RMB112,201,000); the Group's buildings, which a net carrying amount of approximately RMB8,054,000 as at 30 June 2020 (as at 31 December 2019: RMB8,398,000); the Group's right of use assets, which a net carrying amount of approximately RMB10,851,000 as at 30 June 2020 (as at 31 December 2019: RMB11,103,000); and no pledged deposit to certain subsidiaries of the Group in respect of any bank and other borrowings as at 30 June 2020 (as at 31 December 2019: RMB24,800,000). Interim Report 2020 53 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 19. SHARE CAPITAL Shares 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Authorised: 2,000,000,000 ordinary shares of HKD0.01 each as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 HK$20,000,000 HK$20,000,000 Issued and fully paid: 500,000,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 HK$5,000,000 HK$5,000,000 Equivalent to RMB4,515,000 RMB4,515,000 20. SHARE OPTION SCHEME On 21 May 2020, the Company adopted a share option scheme (the "Scheme") for the purpose of providing incentives and rewards to eligible participants who contribute to the success of the Group's operations and/or to enable the Group to recruit and retain high calibre employees and attract human resources that are valuable to the Group and any invested entity. The following share options were outstanding under the Scheme during the period: Six months ended 30 June 2020 Weighted average exercise Number of price options HK$ per share '000 At 31 December 2019 (Audited) - - Granted during the period 0.48 19,500 At 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) 0.48 19,500 No share options under the Scheme were exercised, cancelled, or lapsed during the six months ended 30 June 2020. 54 Centenary United Holdings Limited NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 20. SHARE OPTION SCHEME (continued) The exercise prices and exercise periods of the share options outstanding as at the end of the reporting period are as follows: As at 30 June 2020 (unaudited) Name and category Number of Exercise price* Grant date of of participants share options per share share option Exercise period '000 HK$ Directors Mr. Law Hau Kit 1,200 0.48 21-5-2020 21-5-2021 to 20-5-2025 900 0.48 21-5-2020 21-5-2022 to 20-5-2025 900 0.48 21-5-2020 21-5-2023 to 20-5-2025 3,000 Mr. Chen Shaoxing 400 0.48 21-5-2020 21-5-2021 to 20-5-2025 300 0.48 21-5-2020 21-5-2022 to 20-5-2025 300 0.48 21-5-2020 21-5-2023 to 20-5-2025 1,000 Ms. Li Huifang 400 0.48 21-5-2020 21-5-2021 to 20-5-2025 300 0.48 21-5-2020 21-5-2022 to 20-5-2025 300 0.48 21-5-2020 21-5-2023 to 20-5-2025 1,000 Mr. Woo King Hang 400 0.48 21-5-2020 21-5-2021 to 20-5-2025 300 0.48 21-5-2020 21-5-2022 to 20-5-2025 300 0.48 21-5-2020 21-5-2023 to 20-5-2025 1,000 Interim Report 2020 55 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 20. SHARE OPTION SCHEME (continued) As at 30 June 2020 (unaudited) (continued) Name and category Number of Exercise price* Grant date of of participants share options per share share option Exercise period '000 HK$ Ms. Yan Fei 200 0.48 21-5-2020 21-5-2021 to 20-5-2025 150 0.48 21-5-2020 21-5-2022 to 20-5-2025 150 0.48 21-5-2020 21-5-2023 to 20-5-2025 500 Mr. Li Wai Keung 200 0.48 21-5-2020 21-5-2021 to 20-5-2025 150 0.48 21-5-2020 21-5-2022 to 20-5-2025 150 0.48 21-5-2020 21-5-2023 to 20-5-2025 500 Mr. Hui Chun Tak 200 0.48 21-5-2020 21-5-2021 to 20-5-2025 150 0.48 21-5-2020 21-5-2022 to 20-5-2025 150 0.48 21-5-2020 21-5-2023 to 20-5-2025 500 Other Employees 4,800 0.48 21-5-2020 21-5-2021 to 20-5-2025 3,600 0.48 21-5-2020 21-5-2022 to 20-5-2025 3,600 0.48 21-5-2020 21-5-2023 to 20-5-2025 12,000 19,500 The exercise price of the share options is subject to adjustment in the case of rights or bonus issues, or other similar changes in the Company's share capital. 56 Centenary United Holdings Limited NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 20. SHARE OPTION SCHEME (continued) The fair value of the share options granted was HK$3,429,000 (equivalent to approximately RMB3,131,000), of which the Group recognised a share option expense of approximately HK$243,000 (equivalent to RMB220,000) for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The fair value of equity-settled share options granted during the six months ended 30 June 2020 was estimated as at the date of grant using a binomial model, taking into account the terms and conditions upon which the options were granted. The following table lists the inputs to the model used: Dividend yield (%) 0.00 Expected volatility (%) 54.61 Risk-free interest rate (%) 0.40 Expected life of options (year) 5 Exercise multiple - Directors 3.34 Exercise multiple - Employees 2.86 The expected life of options is based on the historical data over the past three years and is not necessarily indicative of the exercise patterns that may occur. The expected volatility reflects the assumption that the historical volatility is indicative of future trends, which may also not necessarily be the actual outcome. 21. RESERVES The amounts of the Group's reserves and the movements therein for the current and prior periods are presented in the consolidated statements of changes in equity on page 34 to 35 of this report. Share premium The share premium of the Group represents the capital contribution premium from its then shareholders. Other reserve The balance represented the reserve arising from the corporate reorganisation and the aggregate paid-in capital of the subsidiaries acquired, offset by investment costs in subsidiaries of the Company during the corporate reorganisation. Interim Report 2020 57 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 21. RESERVES (continued) Statutory surplus reserve Pursuant to the relevant laws and regulations in the PRC, the companies registered in the PRC shall appropriate a certain percentage of their net profit after tax (after offsetting any prior years' losses) calculated under the accounting principles generally applicable to the PRC enterprises to the reserve fund. When the balance of this reserve fund reaches 50% of the entity's capital, any further appropriation is optional. The statutory surplus reserve can be utilised to offset prior years' losses or to increase capital. However, the balance of the statutory surplus reserve must be maintained at a minimum of 25% of the capital after these usages. After making the appropriation to the statutory surplus reserve, the companies may also appropriate their profits for the year to the discretionary surplus reserve upon approval by the board of directors or the shareholders in a general meeting. 22. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND BALANCES The Directors are of the view that the following companies are related parties that had material transactions or balances with the Group during the period/year: (a) Name and relationship of a related party Name Relationship Mr. Law Hau Kit Director of the Company Zhongshan New Century Car Rental Co., Ltd.* Controlled by a director of the Company （中山市創世紀汽車租賃有限公司） Zhongshan Dongri Automobile Co., Ltd.* Controlled by a director of the Company （中山市東日汽車有限公司） Zhongshan New Century Pioneering Automobile Controlled by a director of the Company Co., Limited* (中山市創世紀汽車有限公司) Huichuang Financial Leasing (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd.* Controlled by a director of the Company （滙創融資租賃（珠海）有限公司） 58 Centenary United Holdings Limited NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 22. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND BALANCES (continued) Outstanding balances with related parties

As disclosed in the consolidated statements of financial position, the Group had outstanding balances with its related parties as follows:

Amounts due from related parties 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Non-trade Zhongshan New Century Pioneering Automobile Co., Limited* - 15,998 Huichuang Financial Leasing (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd.* - 808 - 16,806 Trade Zhongshan New Century Car Rental Co., Ltd.* - 31,357 - 48,163 The outstanding balances with related parties are unsecured, interest-free and repayable on demand. Transactions with related parties

In addition to the transactions disclosed elsewhere in the financial statements, the Group had the following transactions with its related parties during the reporting periods: Sales of goods to related parties For the six months ended 30 June 20202019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Zhongshan New Century Car Rental Co., Ltd.* - 31,920 The prices for the above sales of goods were determined according to the published prices and conditions offered to other customers of the Group. Interim Report 2020 59 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 22. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND BALANCES (continued) Transactions with related parties (continued) Services provided to related parties For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Zhongshan New Century Car Rental Co., Ltd.* - 22 Huichuang Financial Leasing (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd.* 9 1 9 23 (3) Rental fee paid to related parties For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Zhongshan Dongri Automobile Co., Ltd.* 146 714 Zhongshan New Century Pioneering Automobile Co., Limited* 519 1,616 665 2,330 The prices for the above services were determined according to the published prices and conditions offered to other customers of the Group. During the reporting periods, the Group did not identify any personnel as key management other than the Directors of the Group. The English names of all the above companies represent the best effort made by the Directors to translate the Chinese names as these companies have not been registered with any official English names. 60 Centenary United Holdings Limited NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 23. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BY CATEGORY The carrying amounts of each of the categories of financial instruments as at the end of the reporting period/year are as follows: Financial assets 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Financial assets at amortised costs Trade receivables 17,158 5,821 Financial assets included in prepayments, other receivables and other assets 13,477 17,967 Amounts due from related companies - 48,163 Pledged deposits 48,223 114,140 Cash and cash equivalents 46,313 28,967 125,171 215,058 Financial liabilities 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Financial liabilities at amortised costs Trade and bills payables 57,460 148,541 Lease liabilities 26,567 30,925 Financial liabilities included in other payables and accruals 36,249 39,864 Interest-bearing bank borrowings 243,455 302,108 363,731 521,438 Interim Report 2020 61 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 24. FAIR VALUE AND FAIR VALUE HIERARCHY OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Management has assessed that the fair values of cash and cash equivalent, pledged deposits, trade receivables, financial assets included in prepayments, other receivables and other assets, amount due from related companies, trade and bill payables, amount due to a director, amounts due to related parties, current interest-bearing bank borrowings and financial liabilities included in other payables and accruals approximate to their carrying amounts largely due to the short-term maturities of these instruments. The fair values of the non-currentinterest-bearing borrowings have been calculated by discounting the expected future cash flows using rates currently available for instruments with similar terms, credit risk and remaining maturities. The Group's own non-performance risk for interest-bearing borrowings was assessed to be insignificant. The Group's corporate finance team headed by the finance manager is responsible for determining the policies and procedures for the fair value measurement of financial instruments. Corporate finance team reports directly to the chief financial officer and the audit committee. At each reporting date, the treasury department analyses the movements in the values of financial instruments and determines the major inputs applied in the valuation. The valuation is reviewed and approved by the chief financial officer. 62 Centenary United Holdings Limited This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Centenary United Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 09:24:10 UTC 0 All news about CENTENARY UNITED HOLDINGS LIMITED 05:35a FORM OF PROXY FOR USE BY MEMBERS AT : 30 p.m. on Thursday, 15 October 2020 (or .. PU 05:30a CENTENARY UNITED : Notice of extraordinary general meeting PU 05:25a CENTENARY UNITED : Interim Report 2020 PU 05:25a CENTENARY UNITED : Proposed declaration and payment of interim dividend out of t.. PU Financials CNY USD Sales 2019 2 072 M 306 M 306 M Net income 2019 33,1 M 4,89 M 4,89 M Net Debt 2019 310 M 45,8 M 45,8 M P/E ratio 2019 5,75x Yield 2019 - Capitalization 163 M 24,2 M 24,1 M EV / Sales 2018 - EV / Sales 2019 0,25x Nbr of Employees 833 Free-Float 17,5% Chart CENTENARY UNITED HOLDINGS LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Hau Kit Law Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Hui Fang Li Executive Director & Head-Operations Hua Quan Chen Group Head-Operation Department Shao Xing Chen Executive Director Wai Keung Li Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CENTENARY UNITED HOLDINGS LIMITED -21.05% 24 LITHIA MOTORS, INC. 61.24% 5 414 CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED 195.01% 4 841 GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC. -8.64% 1 606 CHINA HARMONY NEW ENERGY AUTO HOLDING LIMITED -16.07% 668 PENDRAGON PLC -32.38% 159