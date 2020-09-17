Centenary United : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 0 09/17/2020 | 05:30am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. CENTENARY UNITED HOLDINGS LIMITED 世 紀 聯 合 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1959) NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of Centenary United Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Room A, 9/F, Hong Kong Trade Centre, 161-167 Des Voeux Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Thursday, 15 October 2020 at 3:30 p.m., for the following purposes: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS As ordinary business to consider and, if thought fit, pass, with or without modification the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions: 1. (a) the declaration and payment of an interim dividend of HK2 cents per ordinary share (the "Shares") out of the share premium account of the Company (the "Interim Dividend") to shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on the record date fixed by the board of Directors (the "Board") for determining the entitlements to the Interim Dividend be and is hereby approved; and any Director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to take such action, do such things and execute such further documents as the Director may at his absolute discretion consider necessary or desirable for the purpose of or in connection with the implementation of the payment of the Interim Dividend. We are taking precautions to minimize the risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19"), but we cannot eliminate that risk. The Company hereby reminds the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") not to attend the EGM if they have infected or are suspected to have infected by COVID-19 or are subject to quarantine or self-quarantine in relation to COVID-19 or have been in close contact with anybody who has infected or is suspected to have infected by COVID-19. - 1 - For the health and safety of Shareholders, the Company would like to encourage Shareholders to exercise their right to vote at the EGM by appointing the Chairman of the EGM as their proxy and to return their forms of proxy by the time specified above, instead of attending the EGM in person. Subject to the development of COVID-19, the Company may be required to change the EGM arrangements or implement further precautionary measures at short notice. Shareholders should check the Company's website at www.car2000.com.cnand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hkfor further announcements and updates on the EGM arrangements. By order of the Board Centenary United Holdings Limited Law Hau Kit Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Hong Kong, 18 September 2020 Registered office Principal place of business in Hong Kong: Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive Unit 1426, 14/F., Solo Building P.O. Box 2681 41-43 Grand Cayman Carnarvon Road KY1-1111 Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon Cayman Islands Hong Kong Notes: Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his behalf. In order to be valid, a form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarial certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours (i.e. 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 13 October 2020) before the time for holding the EGM. Completion and return of a form of proxy will not preclude a member from attending and voting in person if he is subsequently able to be present and in such event the form of proxy shall be deemed revoked. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorized in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorized. - 2 - Where there are joint registered holders of any Share, any one of such persons may vote at any meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the Register in respect of such Share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. For the purposes of holding the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 12 October 2020 to Thursday, 15 October 2020 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the EGM scheduled to be held on Thursday, 15 October 2020. The record date will be Thursday, 15 October 2020. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 9 October 2020. 6. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 22 October 2020 to Wednesday, 28 October 2020, (both days inclusive), for the purpose of determining the entitlement to the proposed interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The record date will be Wednesday, 28 October 2020. In order to qualify for the proposed interim dividend the six months ended 30 June 2020, all transfer forms accompanied by relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 21 October 2020. 7. If Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above, or a "black" rainstorm warning is in effect any time after 11:30 a.m. on the date of the EGM, the EGM will be postponed. The Company will publish an announcement on the website of the Company at www.car2000.com.cnand on the HKEXnews website at https://www.hkexnews.hkto notify shareholders of the Company of the date, time and place of the rescheduled meeting. 