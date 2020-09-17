Form of Proxy for use by members at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, 15 October 2020 (or any adjournment thereof) 0 09/17/2020 | 05:35am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields (Note 3) or (Note 1) in the issued share capital of Centenary United Holdings CENTENARY UNITED HOLDINGS LIMITED 世 紀 聯 合 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1959) FORM OF PROXY For use by members at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, 15 October 2020 (or any adjournment thereof) Number of Shares to which this form of proxy relates (Note 1) (Note 2) I/We of being the registered holder(s) ofShare(s) Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint the chairman of the meeting of as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf as directed below at the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company to be held at Room A, 9/F, Hong Kong Trade Centre, 161-167 Des Voeux Road Central, Central, Hong Kong at 15:30 on Thursday, 15 October 2020 (or at any adjournment thereof). Please tick ("") the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast on a poll (Note 4). ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR(Note 4) AGAINST(Note 4) 1. (a) the declaration and payment of an interim dividend of HK2 cents per ordinary share out of the share premium account of the Company (the "Interim Dividend") to shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on the record date fixed by the board of Directors for determining the entitlements to the Interim Dividend be and is hereby approved; and any Director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to take such action, do such things and execute such further documents as the Director may at his absolute discretion consider necessary or desirable for the purpose of or in connection with the implementation of the payment of the Interim Dividend. Signature(Note 5) Date Notes: Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . If any proxy other than the chairman of the meeting is preferred, please strike out the words "the chairman of the meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint more than one proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK (" ") THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ("") THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". If no direction is given, your proxy will vote or abstain at his discretion. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorized. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE

INITIALED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. In case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company. In order to be valid, this completed form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM if you so wish, but the appointment of the proxy will be revoked if you attend in person at the meeting. The full text of the proposed resolution appears in the notice of the EGM of the Company. PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the EGM of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to Tricor Investor Services Limited at the above address. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

