CENTENE CORPORATION SCHEDULES 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

01/13/2023 | 04:16pm EST
ST. LOUIS, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) today issued a reminder that it will release its 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results at approximately 6 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, and will host a conference call afterwards at approximately 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to review the results.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing 1-877-883-0383 in the U.S. and Canada; +1-412-902-6506 from abroad, including the following Elite Entry Number: 6826970, to expedite caller registration; or via a live, audio webcast on the Company's website at www.centene.com, under the Investors section. 

A webcast replay will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call for the next 12 months or until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at the aforementioned URL. In addition, a digital audio playback will be available until 9 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S., 1-855-669-9658 in Canada, or +1-412-317-0088 from abroad, and entering access code 9175346

About Centene Corporation
Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and value creation as well as the development of its people, systems, and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, https://investors.centene.com/.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centene-corporation-schedules-2022-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-conference-call-301721679.html

SOURCE Centene Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
