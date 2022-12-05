Advanced search
    CNC   US15135B1017

CENTENE CORPORATION

(CNC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-12-05 pm EST
86.35 USD   +0.65%
CENTENE CORPORATION TO HOST INVESTOR DAY ON DECEMBER 16, 2022

12/05/2022 | 05:58pm EST
ST. LOUIS, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) today announced that it will host an investor day, including a question-and-answer session, on Friday, December 16, 2022. Sarah London, Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the Centene management team, will host the event, which will also be webcast live from the New York Stock Exchange. The event will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. EST (Eastern Standard Time).

In-person attendance is by invitation only. All others are invited to participate in the investor meeting via live webcast on the Company's website at www.centene.com, under the Investors section, or directly via the following link at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1584203&tp_key=4237d69e19.

About Centene Corporation
Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and value creation as well as the development of its people, systems, and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, https://investors.centene.com/.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centene-corporation-to-host-investor-day-on-december-16-2022-301695144.html

SOURCE Centene Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
