ST. LOUIS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced today that its subsidiary, Meridian in Michigan (Meridian), has been selected by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to continue to serve as a Medicaid health plan for the Comprehensive Health Care Program, which serves nearly 2 million Michiganders statewide. The proposed Medicaid contracts are expected to begin on October 1, 2024, and run through September 30, 2029, with three, one-year optional extensions.

"It's an honor to continue Meridian's decades of serving the people of Michigan," said Centene Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sarah London. "We are grateful to MDHHS for putting our communities and Medicaid members at the center of this process. We look forward to working with our local partners to continue to deliver access to high-quality care while keeping the perspective of our members at the forefront."

Founded in 1997, Meridian has 27 years of experience developing and maintaining a Medicaid network in Michigan. Centene manages Medicaid contracts across 31 states. Meridian was selected to serve 44 counties in the Lower Peninsula and will be one of nine Medicaid managed care organizations providing physical, dental, pharmacy, prescription and transportation services.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to continue supporting the healthcare needs of Medicaid members across the state," said Meridian CEO, Chris Priest. "For 27 years, Meridian has been a leader in Michigan pioneering innovative, equitable care solutions that help our members live better, healthier lives. We look forward to building on our existing efforts and community partnerships to increase access, improve health outcomes and address social needs for members statewide."

The rebidding process and priorities for the Medicaid contract in Michigan were driven by feedback from nearly 10,000 stakeholders across the state, including enrollees and family members, healthcare providers, health plans and other community partners, as part of the MIHealthyLife initiative to provide quality, comprehensive healthcare. As a result of feedback from Michiganders, MDHHS required health plans to commit to and invest in key pillars to "create a more equitable, coordinated, and person-centered system of care." Meridian's contract bid highlighted its past and ongoing commitments in the areas Michiganders said they care about most, including child and whole-person health, health equity, innovation, community impact and operational excellence.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program. The Company also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and value creation as well as the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities and government partners.

About Meridian

Meridian in Michigan provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid (Meridian), Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare), Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MeridianComplete), and the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter from Meridian). Meridian is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of current or historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, forward-looking statements often use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "seek," "target," "goal," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "can," "continue" and other similar words or expressions (and the negative thereof). Centene Corporation and its subsidiaries (Centene, the Company, our or we) intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we are including this statement for purposes of complying with these safe-harbor provisions. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centene-subsidiary-meridian-in-michigan-awarded-michigan-medicaid-contracts-302112296.html

SOURCE CENTENE CORPORATION