Centene : 2022 DEI Annual Report

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500® company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The company takes a local approach - with local brands and local teams - to provide fully integrated, high-quality and cost-effective services to government- sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation.
As I reflect on my first year as CEO of Centene, I recognize what a meaningful year it was for our company. Together, we faced change and challenges, but we also produced many hard-won successes.
Through it all, one thing remained constant: our central mission to transform the health of our local communities.
Fundamental to this mission is our dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). To this end, I am pleased to share Centene's 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Annual Report.
At Centene, DEI is intrinsic to who we are and a vital part of how we support our members and our communities.
Today, we provide Medicaid, Medicare and Marketplace coverage to 1 in 15 individuals across the country - many of whom come from various backgrounds and experiences and face tremendous challenges beyond the doctor's office.
As a company that exists to serve a diverse population across this nation's patchwork of local communities, we recognize our employees' varied insights and experiences are critical to our success. Diversity not only fosters an environment where all ideas are welcomed and encouraged; it enables us to relate to and connect with people from all backgrounds.
I am pleased to report that in 2022, Centene established its long-term strategic plan, which included at the center a continued focus on diversity. Our leaders are responsible for implementing our DEI strategy through their words and actions by fostering a diverse workforce, ensuring representation of diverse vendors and suppliers, advancing DEI
activities across the company, and supporting providers in delivering culturally sensitive care across our entire patient population.
And we are seeing progress.
Today, 77% of our workforce identify as women, 48% identify as people of color, and 11% identify as individuals with disabilities. Further, women make up 66% of employees at the supervisor or above level, and 18% of our employees participate in at least one of the company's ﬁfive Employee Inclusion
Groups.
I am also incredibly proud of the profound acts of human caring we saw among our employees following the recent tragedies in Buﬀffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas. These events were unfortunate reminders of how racism and violence continue to devastate communities.
Following these events, Centene team members acted immediately to volunteer at the local level to support our members and communities. We held town hall meetings to enable open dialogue, oﬀffered onsite counseling, and held a company-wide event featuring presenters from the Urban League to discuss racism's threat to the health of our communities.
Beyond the workplace, Centene also recognizes the importance of contracting with a diverse network of suppliers and medical providers. We understand patient satisfaction and health outcomes are improved when providers and their patients have similar racial, ethnic and language backgrounds.
SARAH LONDON
Chief Executive Oﬃfficer
"As a company that exists to serve a diverse population across this nation's patchwork of local communities, we recognize our employees' varied insights and experiences are critical to our success. Diversity not only fosters an environment where all ideas are welcomed and encouraged; it enables us to relate to and connect with people from all backgrounds."
Centene Corporation published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 14:03:04 UTC.