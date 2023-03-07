Centene : 2022 DEI Annual Report

Contents INTRODUCTION TALENT AND COMMUNITIES WITH PURPOSE COMMITMENTS SUPPORTING OUR MEMBERS PROCUREMENT OUR 2023

FROM OUR CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

As I reflect on my first year as CEO of Centene, I recognize what a meaningful year it was for our company. Together, we faced change and challenges, but we also produced many hard-won successes.

Through it all, one thing remained constant: our central mission to transform the health of our local communities.

Fundamental to this mission is our dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). To this end, I am pleased to share Centene's 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Annual Report.

At Centene, DEI is intrinsic to who we are and a vital part of how we support our members and our communities.

Today, we provide Medicaid, Medicare and Marketplace coverage to 1 in 15 individuals across the country - many of whom come from various backgrounds and experiences and face tremendous challenges beyond the doctor's office.

As a company that exists to serve a diverse population across this nation's patchwork of local communities, we recognize our employees' varied insights and experiences are critical to our success. Diversity not only fosters an environment where all ideas are welcomed and encouraged; it enables us to relate to and connect with people from all backgrounds.

I am pleased to report that in 2022, Centene established its long-term strategic plan, which included at the center a continued focus on diversity. Our leaders are responsible for implementing our DEI strategy through their words and actions by fostering a diverse workforce, ensuring representation of diverse vendors and suppliers, advancing DEI