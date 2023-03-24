Centene : 2022 ESHG Report to the Community

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500® company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach - with local brands and local teams
to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government- sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers high- quality, affordable products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation.
LETTER FROM OUR CEO AND OUR CHAIRMAN
While 2022 was a year of change for Centene, our approach to environmental, social, health, and governance (ESHG) remained firmly rooted in our mission of helping people live healthier lives.
As a leader in government-sponsored healthcare, Centene is uniquely positioned to address the environmental, social, and health barriers that impact our country's most vulnerable populations. Removing those barriers and transforming the community's whole health continues to be an essential element of how we care for our members and their communities. In fact, since its founding and long before social determinants of health (SDoH) was a widely recognized issue, Centene understood the impact that factors such as education, gainful employment, and food security could have on an individual's health and well-being. This is why Centene remains committed to addressing SDoH barriers and advancing health equity, including through community investments to strengthen initiatives focused on health care access, education, and social services for our members.
We believe that our local approach enables us to provide accessible, high- quality, culturally sensitive healthcare coverage to our communities.
We further invest in our communities' future by continuing to build the workforce needed to best serve our members, focusing on diversity of talent, community impact, supplier diversity, and stakeholder collaboration. Our transition to a hybrid workforce with the majority of our
team members working remotely and taking advantage of our talent hubs has reduced our office footprint and energy usage, while maintaining our local approach to live, work, and engage in the communities we serve.
In 2022, Centene also made significant enhancements to the Company's governance structure to ensure we have the right perspectives and processes to drive our long-term strategy.
Centene remains a mission-driven,solutions-oriented partner committed to addressing some of the world's most complex and systemic issues. In the pages that follow, we look forward to demonstrating how our ESHG strategy and governance create long-term value for all of our constituents.
Sarah London
H. James Dallas
Chief Executive Officer
Chairman of the Board
DRIVEN BY OUR
COMMITMENT TO HEALTH
Transforming the health of the community is about more than treating physical health. It includes having a determined approach and an essential role in all the areas that strengthen our communities, including healthcare for individuals and families, solid environmental consciousness, a commitment to social responsibility, and sound governance in how we operate.
For nearly 40 years, we have dedicated our efforts to the actions that make our communities thrive, like providing high-quality care to our members, understanding environmental impacts, embracing our responsibility as a leader in our communities and society, and holding ourselves to high standards in how we do business. We rigorously hold to these principles because by doing so we can help shape a better world of healthcare.
To meet the health and development needs of our millions of members and our communities, we will continue proudly investing resources, time, and innovation into addressing our changing environment, our society, and into how we conduct our business. And in doing so, we will keep our eye always on the health and wellbeing of those we serve. That is why we do what we do every day.
Each of these commitments is powered by our company's dedication to better health, and in maintaining that focus we can fulfill our purpose of transforming the health of the
