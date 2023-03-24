Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Centene Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNC   US15135B1017

CENTENE CORPORATION

(CNC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:13 2023-03-24 pm EDT
64.05 USD   +2.35%
05:48pCentene : 2022 ESHG Report to the Community
PU
03/21Wells Fargo Adjusts Centene Price Target to $71 From $79, Maintains Equal Weight Rating
MT
03/17Insider Buy: Centene
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Centene : 2022 ESHG Report to the Community

03/24/2023 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500® company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach - with local brands and local teams

  • to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government- sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers high- quality, affordable products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation.

2

Contents

HEALTH

RESILIENCE

COMMUNITIES

VALUES

INTRODUCTION

POWERING BETTER

ADVANCING ENVIRONMENTAL

SERVING OUR

LIVING OUR

APPENDICES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

2

Letter from our CEO and our Chairman

4

Driven by our Commitment to Health

5

Our Approach to Corporate Sustainability

6

Stakeholder Engagement

7

POWERING BETTER HEALTH

8

Healthcare Quality

9

Health Equity and Wellness

10

Healthcare Access & Affordability

13

Social Determinants of Health

16

Research and Development

19

Public Policy Strategy

20

ADVANCING ENVIRONMENTAL RESILIENCE

21

Environmental Sustainability

22

Environmental Impacts on Health

25

Benefiting the Environment Through Partnerships

26

Stepping Up When Disaster Strikes

27

SERVING OUR COMMUNITIES

28

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

29

Team Member Health and Career Development

33

Community Engagement, Investment, and Outreach

35

LIVING OUR VALUES

38

Governance and Accountability

39

Ethics and Compliance

41

Data Privacy and Security

44

Centene's ESHG Leadership

45

Board of Directors

46

APPENDICES

47

ESHG REPORT TO THE COMMUNITY

3

Contents

HEALTH

RESILIENCE

COMMUNITIES

VALUES

INTRODUCTION

POWERING BETTER

ADVANCING ENVIRONMENTAL

SERVING OUR

LIVING OUR

APPENDICES

LETTER FROM OUR CEO AND OUR CHAIRMAN

While 2022 was a year of change for Centene, our approach to environmental, social, health, and governance (ESHG) remained firmly rooted in our mission of helping people live healthier lives.

As a leader in government-sponsored healthcare, Centene is uniquely positioned to address the environmental, social, and health barriers that impact our country's most vulnerable populations. Removing those barriers and transforming the community's whole health continues to be an essential element of how we care for our members and their communities. In fact, since its founding and long before social determinants of health (SDoH) was a widely recognized issue, Centene understood the impact that factors such as education, gainful employment, and food security could have on an individual's health and well-being. This is why Centene remains committed to addressing SDoH barriers and advancing health equity, including through community investments to strengthen initiatives focused on health care access, education, and social services for our members.

We believe that our local approach enables us to provide accessible, high- quality, culturally sensitive healthcare coverage to our communities.

We further invest in our communities' future by continuing to build the workforce needed to best serve our members, focusing on diversity of talent, community impact, supplier diversity, and stakeholder collaboration. Our transition to a hybrid workforce with the majority of our

team members working remotely and taking advantage of our talent hubs has reduced our office footprint and energy usage, while maintaining our local approach to live, work, and engage in the communities we serve.

In 2022, Centene also made significant enhancements to the Company's governance structure to ensure we have the right perspectives and processes to drive our long-term strategy.

Centene remains a mission-driven,solutions-oriented partner committed to addressing some of the world's most complex and systemic issues. In the pages that follow, we look forward to demonstrating how our ESHG strategy and governance create long-term value for all of our constituents.

Sarah London

H. James Dallas

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman of the Board

ESHG REPORT TO THE COMMUNITY

4

Contents

HEALTH

RESILIENCE

COMMUNITIES

VALUES

INTRODUCTION

POWERING BETTER

ADVANCING ENVIRONMENTAL

SERVING OUR

LIVING OUR

APPENDICES

DRIVEN BY OUR

COMMITMENT TO HEALTH

Transforming the health of the community is about more than treating physical health. It includes having a determined approach and an essential role in all the areas that strengthen our communities, including healthcare for individuals and families, solid environmental consciousness, a commitment to social responsibility, and sound governance in how we operate.

For nearly 40 years, we have dedicated our efforts to the actions that make our communities thrive, like providing high-quality care to our members, understanding environmental impacts, embracing our responsibility as a leader in our communities and society, and holding ourselves to high standards in how we do business. We rigorously hold to these principles because by doing so we can help shape a better world of healthcare.

To meet the health and development needs of our millions of members and our communities, we will continue proudly investing resources, time, and innovation into addressing our changing environment, our society, and into how we conduct our business. And in doing so, we will keep our eye always on the health and wellbeing of those we serve. That is why we do what we do every day.

Each of these commitments is powered by our company's dedication to better health, and in maintaining that focus we can fulfill our purpose of transforming the health of the

community, one person at a time.

ESHG REPORT TO THE COMMUNITY

5

Disclaimer

Centene Corporation published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 21:47:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CENTENE CORPORATION
05:48pCentene : 2022 ESHG Report to the Community
PU
03/21Wells Fargo Adjusts Centene Price Target to $71 From $79, Maintains Equal Weight Rating
MT
03/17Insider Buy: Centene
MT
03/17Health Net Providing Special Assistance to Members Affected by Winter Storms
PR
03/16What the Fed will do next week is anybody's guess
MS
03/16Analyst recommendations: Centene, FedEx, Foot Locker, Motorola....
MS
03/14Transcript : Centene Corporation Presents at Barclays Global Healthcare Confe..
CI
03/13Centene - Report Highlights Commitment to Advancing DEI for Workforce, Members and Comm..
AQ
03/10Health Net Providing Special Assistance to Members Affected by Winter Storms
PR
03/09Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Centene to $94 From $103, Maintains Overweight R..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTENE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 140 B - -
Net income 2023 2 935 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 141 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 34 498 M 34 498 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 74 300
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart CENTENE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Centene Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTENE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 62,58 $
Average target price 89,49 $
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sarah McGinty London Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth J. Fasola President
Andrew Lynn Asher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
H. James Dallas Chairman
Brian P. LeClaire Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTENE CORPORATION-23.69%34 498
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.-11.37%438 354
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.-13.00%105 977
CIGNA CORPORATION-22.56%76 213
HUMANA INC.-4.07%61 406
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-20.15%15 364
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer