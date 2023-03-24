Centene : 2022 ESHG Report to the Community

While 2022 was a year of change for Centene, our approach to environmental, social, health, and governance (ESHG) remained firmly rooted in our mission of helping people live healthier lives.

As a leader in government-sponsored healthcare, Centene is uniquely positioned to address the environmental, social, and health barriers that impact our country's most vulnerable populations. Removing those barriers and transforming the community's whole health continues to be an essential element of how we care for our members and their communities. In fact, since its founding and long before social determinants of health (SDoH) was a widely recognized issue, Centene understood the impact that factors such as education, gainful employment, and food security could have on an individual's health and well-being. This is why Centene remains committed to addressing SDoH barriers and advancing health equity, including through community investments to strengthen initiatives focused on health care access, education, and social services for our members.

We believe that our local approach enables us to provide accessible, high- quality, culturally sensitive healthcare coverage to our communities.

We further invest in our communities' future by continuing to build the workforce needed to best serve our members, focusing on diversity of talent, community impact, supplier diversity, and stakeholder collaboration. Our transition to a hybrid workforce with the majority of our