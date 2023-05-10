Centene : 2023 Q1 Fact Sheet

ADDRESSING MEMBER NEEDS THROUGH INNOVATION

Advanced Technology Systems and Tools

Centene's leading-edge technology and modern digital infrastructure is designed to help close the gap between health and care to deliver real-time results. Our state-of-the-art systems provide members, healthcare providers, and caregivers secure access to health information and treatment history. This includes prescription drug use, immunization history, reported allergies, past doctor visits, behavioral health history, laboratory tests, and vital signs.

Personal Member Outreach and Support

Centene's commitment to whole health is guided by industry- leading insights into the social, behavioral, and environmental drivers that impact the health of the most vulnerable populations. Our data-driven approach is designed to empower members to make more well-informed decisions along their care journeys. Personalized outreach programs like MemberConnections® help members navigate the healthcare system and access valuable community-based resources.

Incentives for Healthier Living

Incentive programs like My Health Pays® encourage healthy activities, such as regular check-ups and routine screenings, to strengthen the relationships between members and their providers while promoting personal healthcare responsibility.

Helping Mothers and their Babies

Start Smart for Your Baby® is an extensive, award-winning education, care management, and outreach program for pregnant members, new moms, and their babies - helping to lower the risks of premature births and admissions to neonatal intensive care units.