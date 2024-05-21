Transforming the Health of
the Communities We Serve,
One Person at a Time
By delivering better health outcomes at lower costs
Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500® company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. Through our portfolio of government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, Centene provides affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation.
Centene's core philosophy is that quality healthcare is best delivered locally. Through local brands and local teams, we provide fully integrated, high-quality and cost-effective services to Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans), as well as individuals and families serviced by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program.
CENTENE'S SUCCESS IS DRIVEN BY OUR COMMITMENT TO:
Focus on the Individual
Whole Health
Active Local Involvement
HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS FOR:
• Temporary Assistance for
Needy Families (TANF)
• Medicaid Expansion
• Children's Health Insurance
Program (CHIP)
• Aged, Blind, or Disabled (ABD)
• Long-Term Services and
LOCAL APPROACH WITH
CULTURAL SENSITIVITY
We employ approximately 59,900* people, many of whom work in our local health plan organizations across the United States. Our hiring practices reflect the composition of our membership and the local communities we serve. Equally important, our staff training focuses on the impact of culture on healthcare decisions, the impact of poverty on health and the importance of providing appropriate resources for members with disabilities or linguistic barriers.
CLINICAL INTERVENTIONS
AND PROGRAMS
Centene utilizes evidence-based clinical programs that target specific conditions and disease states such as diabetes, asthma, heart disease and obesity. In addition, Centene develops solutions that respond to the complex health needs of a diverse range of individuals, including lower- income pregnant women, newborns, persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities, children in foster care and migrant workers.
Supports (LTSS)
• Dual Demonstrations
• Intellectually/Developmentally
Disabled (IDD)
• Foster Care
• Medicare Advantage
• Medicare Special Needs Plan
• Medicare Supplement
• Medicare Prescription Drug
Plan (PDP)
• Health Insurance Marketplace
• Commercial Insurance
• Federal Services
• Behavioral Health Services
*As of March 31, 2024
28.4
million members*
1in15 Individuals across all 50 states
Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in
15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program.
Today, Centene is the largest Medicaid managed care organization in the country, and a leader
#1 carrier in the nation
in California, Florida, New York and Texas, four of the largest Medicaid states. Centene is also the
on the Health Insurance Marketplace
national leader in managed LTSS and managed care services for the foster care population.
$37.5B
$137.0B
59,900
#25
#60
in cash and investments*
2024 expected premium
employees*
FORTUNE
FORTUNE GLOBAL
and service revenues
500® (2023)
500® (2023)
ADDRESSING MEMBER NEEDS THROUGH INNOVATION
Advanced Technology Systems and Tools
Centene's leading-edge technology and modern digital infrastructure is designed to help close the gap between health and care to deliver real-time results. Our state-of-the-art systems provide members, healthcare providers and caregivers secure access to health information and treatment history. This includes prescription drug use, immunization history, reported allergies, past doctor visits, behavioral health history, laboratory tests and vital signs.
Personal Member Outreach and Support
Centene's commitment to whole health is guided by industry- leading insights into the social, behavioral and environmental drivers that impact the health of the most vulnerable populations. Our data-driven approach is designed to empower members to make more well-informed decisions along their care journeys. Personalized outreach programs like MemberConnections® help members navigate the healthcare system and access valuable community-based resources.
Incentives for Healthier Living
Incentive programs like My Health Pays® encourage healthy activities, such as regular check-ups and routine screenings, to strengthen the relationships between members and their providers while promoting personal healthcare responsibility.
Helping Mothers and their Babies
Start Smart for Your Baby® is an extensive, award-winning education, care management, and outreach program for pregnant members, new moms, and their babies - helping to lower the risks of premature births and admissions to neonatal intensive care units.
QUALITY means going above and beyond to make sure our members get appropriate preventive care to stay healthy, and that they receive the right care in the right place. As a part of our commitment to the highest quality care for our members, we pursue accreditation by independent organizations such as Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) and the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for our programs and health plans across the country, wherever eligible.
URAC ACCREDITATIONS
CASE MANAGEMENT, DISEASE MANAGEMENT, HEALTH UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT, HEALTH NETWORK, SPECIALTY PHARMACY, PHARMACY SERVICES- DRUG THERAPY MANAGEMENT, OPIOID STEWARDSHIP
NCQA ACCREDITATIONS
CREDENTIALS VERIFICATION ORGANIZATION CERTIFICATION, HEALTH PLAN, LTSS DISTINCTION, MEDICAID MODULE, MULTICULTURAL HEALTH CARE/ HEALTH EQUITY, UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT, CREDENTIALING, MANAGED BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATION
For more information on our programs, partnerships, accreditations and awards, please visit: centene.com
*As of March. 31, 2024
