    CNC   US15135B1017

CENTENE CORPORATION

(CNC)
04:03:22 2023-04-03 pm EDT
64.67 USD   +2.31%
05:57pCentene : Proxy Supplement dated April 3, 2023
PU
04:58pCentene Appoints Fred Eppinger Board Chairman
MT
04:31pCentene announces changes to board of directors
PR
Centene : Proxy Supplement dated April 3, 2023

04/03/2023 | 05:57pm EDT
CENTENE CORPORATION

Centene Plaza

7700 Forsyth Boulevard

St. Louis, Missouri 63105

To our Stockholders:

This is a supplement (this "Supplement") to the proxy statement dated March 24, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement") for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Centene Corporation (the "Company") to be held at 10:00 AM, Central Time, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in the Centene Auditorium at Centene Plaza, 7700 Forsyth Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri 63105.

Except as specifically amended or supplemented by the information contained in this Supplement, all information in the Proxy Statement remains unchanged and should be considered in voting your shares.

APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Effective March 31, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") appointed Frederick H. Eppinger as Chairman of the Board, succeeding H. James Dallas.

COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS

Effective March 31, 2023, in anticipation of the retirement of Orlando Ayala, Richard A. Gephardt and William L. Trubeck from the Board, Wayne DeVeydt has been appointed as the Chairman of the Audit and Compliance Committee, and the Committee membership has been revised as set forth below.

Audit and Compliance

Compensation and

Governance

Value Creation

Current Directors

Committee

Talent Committee

Committee

Committee

Orlando Ayala

Jessica L. Blume

Kenneth A. Burdick

Christopher J. Coughlin

H. James Dallas

Wayne S. DeVeydt

Frederick H. Eppinger

Monte E. Ford

Richard A. Gephardt

Sarah M. London

Lori J. Robinson

Theodore R. Samuels

William L. Trubeck

Chair Member

VOTING MATTERS

If you have already voted by internet, telephone or by mail, no action is required from you unless you wish to change your vote. The Supplement does not change the proposals to be acted on at the Annual Meeting, which are described in the Proxy Statement.

Important information regarding how to vote your shares and revoke proxies already cast is available in the Proxy Statement under the caption "Information About the Meeting."

OTHER MATTERS

The Company knows of no other matters to be submitted at the Annual Meeting. If any other matters properly come before the Annual Meeting, it is the intention of the persons named in the proxy card to vote the shares they represent as the Board may recommend. Discretionary authority with respect to such other matters is granted by the execution of the proxy, whether through telephonic or internet voting or, alternatively, by using a paper copy of the proxy card that has been requested.

We appreciate your continued support of the Company.

CENTENE CORPORATION

By: /s/ Christopher A. Koster

Christopher A. Koster

Executive Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel

Disclaimer

Centene Corporation published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 21:56:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
