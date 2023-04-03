Centene : Proxy Supplement dated April 3, 2023

CENTENE CORPORATION

Centene Plaza

7700 Forsyth Boulevard

St. Louis, Missouri 63105

To our Stockholders:

This is a supplement (this "Supplement") to the proxy statement dated March 24, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement") for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Centene Corporation (the "Company") to be held at 10:00 AM, Central Time, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in the Centene Auditorium at Centene Plaza, 7700 Forsyth Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri 63105.

Except as specifically amended or supplemented by the information contained in this Supplement, all information in the Proxy Statement remains unchanged and should be considered in voting your shares.

APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Effective March 31, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") appointed Frederick H. Eppinger as Chairman of the Board, succeeding H. James Dallas.

COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS

Effective March 31, 2023, in anticipation of the retirement of Orlando Ayala, Richard A. Gephardt and William L. Trubeck from the Board, Wayne DeVeydt has been appointed as the Chairman of the Audit and Compliance Committee, and the Committee membership has been revised as set forth below.

Audit and Compliance Compensation and Governance Value Creation Current Directors Committee Talent Committee Committee Committee Orlando Ayala Jessica L. Blume Kenneth A. Burdick Christopher J. Coughlin H. James Dallas Wayne S. DeVeydt Frederick H. Eppinger Monte E. Ford Richard A. Gephardt Sarah M. London Lori J. Robinson Theodore R. Samuels William L. Trubeck

Chair Member