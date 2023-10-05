have chosen to disclose the data by line of business. See

Centene and its subsidiaries report required data breaches to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights. Please refer to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rightswebsite.

Centene created the index below to provide stakeholders with disclosures aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Managed Care standard. Disclosures aligned with other relevant Sustainability Accounting Standards were also included for workforce diversity and engagement. All data relates to the year ended December 31, 2022, unless otherwise stated.

Of the total cost of coverage for members, approximately 35.2% was paid for preventive services.

Approximately $3.4 billion in claims were paid for preventive care services which required some form of cost sharing from members.

Approximately $20.1 billion in claims were paid for preventive care services with no cost sharing from members.

Centene offers health plans that are designed to include a variety of preventive health services with no member cost share. For our Medicaid, Commercial (including Marketplace) and Medicare Advantage members:

HC-MC-260a.2 Total coverage for preventive health services with no cost sharing for the enrollees, total coverage for preventive health services requiring cost-sharing by the enrollee, percentage of enrollees receiving Initial Preventive Physical Examinations (IPEE) or Annual Wellness Visits (AWV)

Centene's government-sponsored Medicare Advantage, Marketplace and Medicaid managed care plans develop and offer a comprehensive portfolio of programs that build in wellness aspects to advance health outcomes for Centene's members. These programs leverage cutting edge clinical guidelines, evidence-based best practices, and data science models to support whole health for the individual based on their identified needs. Strategies for preventive services align with U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommendations and focus on reducing the risk of developing chronic conditions, addressing current conditions, and promoting healthy behaviors. Services provided will specifically address national priorities such as smoking cessation, immunizations, and promotion of healthy living through lifestyle choices. 100% of our membership has access to one or more of our programs through a variety of channels including an on-demand health education library, telephonic and digital health coaching/chronic condition management programs and local partners.

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS ON HEALTH

SASB TOPIC SASB CODE ACCOUNTING METRIC CENTENE DISCLOSURE Climate HC-MC-450a.1 Discussion of the strategy to See2023 Task Force onClimate-relatedFinancial Change address the effects of climate Disclosures Index Impacts change on business operations on Human and how specific risks presented Health by changes in the geographic incidence, morbidity, and mortality of illnesses and diseases are incorporated into risk models EMPLOYEE PARTNERSHIP & DEVELOPMENT SASB TOPIC SASB CODE ACCOUNTING METRIC CENTENE DISCLOSURE Workforce SV-PS-330a.2 (1) Voluntary and (2) involuntary Turnover for Centene, excluding International (which Diversity & turnover rate for employees represents approximately 12% of the Enterprise): 17.3% in Engagement total, 14.6% voluntary and 2.7% involuntary (excluding reductions in force) SV-PS-330a.3 Employee engagement as a 86% in Summer 2022 Pulse Survey percentage 88% in Fall 2022 Pulse Survey

Centene is continuously listening to our employees through "Shaping Centene," a series of ongoing, enterprise-wide surveys that seek our employees' sentiment on a variety of topics. Each survey measures overall engagement, plus unique theme(s) such as company culture, people leadership effectiveness, and our effort to create a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. Our company is continually evolving and acting on feedback from our employees strengthens our culture of engagement and creates an environment where all employees feel valued and heard. Centene's employee engagement surveys were administered by Perceptyx.

The Engagement Index was calculated based on the responses to three engagement questions from the survey. The numerator is the total count of favorable responses ("Strongly Agree" or "Agree") across all three questions. The denominator is the total count of valid responses across all three questions. Overall engagement represents the percent of responses that were favorable out of all responses received across the three engagement questions.

Additional information regarding our employee engagement survey is available on page 26 of our 2022 C- Index Diversity, Equity & Inclusion report: CenteneC-Index

