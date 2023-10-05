SASB Index
Centene created the index below to provide stakeholders with disclosures aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Managed Care standard. Disclosures aligned with other relevant Sustainability Accounting Standards were also included for workforce diversity and engagement. All data relates to the year ended December 31, 2022, unless otherwise stated.
DATA PRIVACY & SECURITY
SASB TOPIC
SASB CODE
ACCOUNTING METRIC
CENTENE DISCLOSURE
Customer
HC-MC-230a.1
Description of policies and
Centene Data Privacy & Security Standards
Privacy &
practices to secure customers'
Technology
protected health information (PHI)
Standards
records and other personally
identifiable information (PII)
HC-MC-230a.2
(1) Number of data breaches, (2)
percentage involving (a) personally
identifiable information (PII) only
and (b) protected health
information (PHI), (3) number of
customers affected in each
category, (a) PII only and (b) PHI
HEALTHCARE ACCESS
SASB TOPIC
SASB CODE
ACCOUNTING METRIC
Access to
HC-MC-240a.1
Medical loss ratio (MLR)
Coverage
Centene and its subsidiaries report required data breaches to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights. Please refer to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rightswebsite.
CENTENE DISCLOSURE
87.7%
HC-MC-240a.2
HC-MC-240a.3
HC-MC-000.A
In 2022, Centene operated in two segments: Managed Care
and Specialty Services. Our MLR disclosure includes the
Managed Care segment. The Specialty Services segment
MLR is immaterial to the consolidated organization.
Total amount of rebates accrued
Centene accrued MLR rebates of $103 million as of
and paid due to non-compliance
December 31, 2022 and paid MLR rebates of $239 million
with the Patient Protection and
during the 12 months ending December 31, 2022. These
Affordable Care Act for Medical
rebates were refunds paid to policyholders to help defray
Loss Ratio (MLR)
their insurance policy costs.
Information is disclosed in accordance with U.S. Title 45:
Public Welfare Part 158 - Issuer Use of Premium Revenue:
Reporting and Rebate Requirements (U.S. 45 CFR Part 158).
Percentage of proposed rate
100%
increases receiving "not
unreasonable" designation from
All of Centene's filed rate increase requests subject to
Health and Human Services (HHS)
review as per U.S. Title 45: Public Welfare Part 154 for the
review or state review
period of this report received "not unreasonable"
designation from HHS or state review.
Number of enrollees by plan type
In certain instances, our data aggregation processes are
established by line of business, as opposed to plan type,
based on the nature of our business. For this metric, we
have chosen to disclose the data by line of business. See
December 31, 2022 enrollees by line of business in the
2022 Form10-K,page 44.
HEALTHCARE QUALITY
SASB TOPIC
SASB CODE
ACCOUNTING METRIC
CENTENE DISCLOSURE
Plan
HC-MC-250a.1
Average Medicare Advantage plan
Centene's weighted average 2023 Medicare Advantage Star
Performance
rating for each of the following
ratings as released in October 2022:
plan types: (1) HMO, (2) local PPO,
HMO/HMOPOS: 3.0
(3) regional PPO, (4) PFFS, and (5)
Local PPO: 2.5
SNP
PFFS: 3.0
HMO - Health Maintenance Organization Plans
HMOPOS - Health Maintenance Organization - Point of Sale
Plans
Local PPO - Local Preferred Provider Organization Plans
PFFS - Private Fee-for-Service Plans
HC-MC-250a.2
Enrollee retention rate by plan
Please refer to MEMBERSHIP table in the 2022 Form10-K,
type, including: (1) HMO, (2) local
page 44.
PPO, (3) regional PPO, (4) PFFS,
and (5) SNP
Improved
HC-MC-260a.1 Percentage of enrollees in
Outcomes
wellness programs by type: (1)
diet and nutrition, (2) exercise, (3)
stress management, (4) mental
health, (5) smoking or alcohol
cessation, or (6) other
Centene's government-sponsored Medicare Advantage, Marketplace and Medicaid managed care plans develop and offer a comprehensive portfolio of programs that build in wellness aspects to advance health outcomes for Centene's members. These programs leverage cutting edge clinical guidelines, evidence-based best practices, and data science models to support whole health for the individual based on their identified needs. Strategies for preventive services align with U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommendations and focus on reducing the risk of developing chronic conditions, addressing current conditions, and promoting healthy behaviors. Services provided will specifically address national priorities such as smoking cessation, immunizations, and promotion of healthy living through lifestyle choices. 100% of our membership has access to one or more of our programs through a variety of channels including an on-demand health education library, telephonic and digital health coaching/chronic condition management programs and local partners.
HC-MC-260a.2 Total coverage for preventive health services with no cost sharing for the enrollees, total coverage for preventive health services requiring cost-sharing by the enrollee, percentage of enrollees receiving Initial Preventive Physical Examinations (IPEE) or Annual Wellness Visits (AWV)
Centene offers health plans that are designed to include a variety of preventive health services with no member cost share. For our Medicaid, Commercial (including Marketplace) and Medicare Advantage members:
- Approximately $20.1 billion in claims were paid for preventive care services with no cost sharing from members.
- Approximately $3.4 billion in claims were paid for preventive care services which required some form of cost sharing from members.
- Of the total cost of coverage for members, approximately 35.2% was paid for preventive services.
HC-MC-260a.3 Number of customers receiving care from Accountable Care Organizations or enrolled in Patient-Centered Medical Home programs
134,117 total beneficiaries were attributed to Accountable Care Organizations as of December 31, 2022.
ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS ON HEALTH
SASB TOPIC
SASB CODE
ACCOUNTING METRIC
CENTENE DISCLOSURE
Climate
HC-MC-450a.1
Discussion of the strategy to
See2023 Task Force onClimate-relatedFinancial
Change
address the effects of climate
Disclosures Index
Impacts
change on business operations
on Human
and how specific risks presented
Health
by changes in the geographic
incidence, morbidity, and
mortality of illnesses and diseases
are incorporated into risk models
EMPLOYEE PARTNERSHIP & DEVELOPMENT
SASB TOPIC
SASB CODE
ACCOUNTING METRIC
CENTENE DISCLOSURE
Workforce
SV-PS-330a.2
(1) Voluntary and (2) involuntary
Turnover for Centene, excluding International (which
Diversity &
turnover rate for employees
represents approximately 12% of the Enterprise): 17.3% in
Engagement
total, 14.6% voluntary and 2.7% involuntary (excluding
reductions in force)
SV-PS-330a.3
Employee engagement as a
86% in Summer 2022 Pulse Survey
percentage
88% in Fall 2022 Pulse Survey
Centene is continuously listening to our employees through "Shaping Centene," a series of ongoing, enterprise-wide surveys that seek our employees' sentiment on a variety of topics. Each survey measures overall engagement, plus unique theme(s) such as company culture, people leadership effectiveness, and our effort to create a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. Our company is continually evolving and acting on feedback from our employees strengthens our culture of engagement and creates an environment where all employees feel valued and heard. Centene's employee engagement surveys were administered by Perceptyx.
The Engagement Index was calculated based on the responses to three engagement questions from the survey. The numerator is the total count of favorable responses ("Strongly Agree" or "Agree") across all three questions. The denominator is the total count of valid responses across all three questions. Overall engagement represents the percent of responses that were favorable out of all responses received across the three engagement questions.
Additional information regarding our employee engagement survey is available on page 26 of our 2022 C- Index Diversity, Equity & Inclusion report: CenteneC-Index
