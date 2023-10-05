SASB Index

Centene created the index below to provide stakeholders with disclosures aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Managed Care standard. Disclosures aligned with other relevant Sustainability Accounting Standards were also included for workforce diversity and engagement. All data relates to the year ended December 31, 2022, unless otherwise stated.

DATA PRIVACY & SECURITY

SASB TOPIC

SASB CODE

ACCOUNTING METRIC

CENTENE DISCLOSURE

Customer

HC-MC-230a.1

Description of policies and

Centene Data Privacy & Security Standards

Privacy &

practices to secure customers'

Technology

protected health information (PHI)

Standards

records and other personally

identifiable information (PII)

HC-MC-230a.2

(1) Number of data breaches, (2)

percentage involving (a) personally

identifiable information (PII) only

and (b) protected health

information (PHI), (3) number of

customers affected in each

category, (a) PII only and (b) PHI

HEALTHCARE ACCESS

SASB TOPIC

SASB CODE

ACCOUNTING METRIC

Access to

HC-MC-240a.1

Medical loss ratio (MLR)

Coverage

Centene and its subsidiaries report required data breaches to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights. Please refer to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rightswebsite.

CENTENE DISCLOSURE

87.7%

HC-MC-240a.2

HC-MC-240a.3

HC-MC-000.A

In 2022, Centene operated in two segments: Managed Care

and Specialty Services. Our MLR disclosure includes the

Managed Care segment. The Specialty Services segment

MLR is immaterial to the consolidated organization.

Total amount of rebates accrued

Centene accrued MLR rebates of $103 million as of

and paid due to non-compliance

December 31, 2022 and paid MLR rebates of $239 million

with the Patient Protection and

during the 12 months ending December 31, 2022. These

Affordable Care Act for Medical

rebates were refunds paid to policyholders to help defray

Loss Ratio (MLR)

their insurance policy costs.

Information is disclosed in accordance with U.S. Title 45:

Public Welfare Part 158 - Issuer Use of Premium Revenue:

Reporting and Rebate Requirements (U.S. 45 CFR Part 158).

Percentage of proposed rate

100%

increases receiving "not

unreasonable" designation from

All of Centene's filed rate increase requests subject to

Health and Human Services (HHS)

review as per U.S. Title 45: Public Welfare Part 154 for the

review or state review

period of this report received "not unreasonable"

designation from HHS or state review.

Number of enrollees by plan type

In certain instances, our data aggregation processes are

established by line of business, as opposed to plan type,

based on the nature of our business. For this metric, we

have chosen to disclose the data by line of business. See

December 31, 2022 enrollees by line of business in the

2022 Form10-K,page 44.

1

HEALTHCARE QUALITY

SASB TOPIC

SASB CODE

ACCOUNTING METRIC

CENTENE DISCLOSURE

Plan

HC-MC-250a.1

Average Medicare Advantage plan

Centene's weighted average 2023 Medicare Advantage Star

Performance

rating for each of the following

ratings as released in October 2022:

plan types: (1) HMO, (2) local PPO,

HMO/HMOPOS: 3.0

(3) regional PPO, (4) PFFS, and (5)

Local PPO: 2.5

SNP

PFFS: 3.0

HMO - Health Maintenance Organization Plans

HMOPOS - Health Maintenance Organization - Point of Sale

Plans

Local PPO - Local Preferred Provider Organization Plans

PFFS - Private Fee-for-Service Plans

HC-MC-250a.2

Enrollee retention rate by plan

Please refer to MEMBERSHIP table in the 2022 Form10-K,

type, including: (1) HMO, (2) local

page 44.

PPO, (3) regional PPO, (4) PFFS,

and (5) SNP

Improved

HC-MC-260a.1 Percentage of enrollees in

Outcomes

wellness programs by type: (1)

diet and nutrition, (2) exercise, (3)

stress management, (4) mental

health, (5) smoking or alcohol

cessation, or (6) other

Centene's government-sponsored Medicare Advantage, Marketplace and Medicaid managed care plans develop and offer a comprehensive portfolio of programs that build in wellness aspects to advance health outcomes for Centene's members. These programs leverage cutting edge clinical guidelines, evidence-based best practices, and data science models to support whole health for the individual based on their identified needs. Strategies for preventive services align with U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommendations and focus on reducing the risk of developing chronic conditions, addressing current conditions, and promoting healthy behaviors. Services provided will specifically address national priorities such as smoking cessation, immunizations, and promotion of healthy living through lifestyle choices. 100% of our membership has access to one or more of our programs through a variety of channels including an on-demand health education library, telephonic and digital health coaching/chronic condition management programs and local partners.

HC-MC-260a.2 Total coverage for preventive health services with no cost sharing for the enrollees, total coverage for preventive health services requiring cost-sharing by the enrollee, percentage of enrollees receiving Initial Preventive Physical Examinations (IPEE) or Annual Wellness Visits (AWV)

Centene offers health plans that are designed to include a variety of preventive health services with no member cost share. For our Medicaid, Commercial (including Marketplace) and Medicare Advantage members:

  • Approximately $20.1 billion in claims were paid for preventive care services with no cost sharing from members.
  • Approximately $3.4 billion in claims were paid for preventive care services which required some form of cost sharing from members.
  • Of the total cost of coverage for members, approximately 35.2% was paid for preventive services.

HC-MC-260a.3 Number of customers receiving care from Accountable Care Organizations or enrolled in Patient-Centered Medical Home programs

134,117 total beneficiaries were attributed to Accountable Care Organizations as of December 31, 2022.

2

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS ON HEALTH

SASB TOPIC

SASB CODE

ACCOUNTING METRIC

CENTENE DISCLOSURE

Climate

HC-MC-450a.1

Discussion of the strategy to

See2023 Task Force onClimate-relatedFinancial

Change

address the effects of climate

Disclosures Index

Impacts

change on business operations

on Human

and how specific risks presented

Health

by changes in the geographic

incidence, morbidity, and

mortality of illnesses and diseases

are incorporated into risk models

EMPLOYEE PARTNERSHIP & DEVELOPMENT

SASB TOPIC

SASB CODE

ACCOUNTING METRIC

CENTENE DISCLOSURE

Workforce

SV-PS-330a.2

(1) Voluntary and (2) involuntary

Turnover for Centene, excluding International (which

Diversity &

turnover rate for employees

represents approximately 12% of the Enterprise): 17.3% in

Engagement

total, 14.6% voluntary and 2.7% involuntary (excluding

reductions in force)

SV-PS-330a.3

Employee engagement as a

86% in Summer 2022 Pulse Survey

percentage

88% in Fall 2022 Pulse Survey

Centene is continuously listening to our employees through "Shaping Centene," a series of ongoing, enterprise-wide surveys that seek our employees' sentiment on a variety of topics. Each survey measures overall engagement, plus unique theme(s) such as company culture, people leadership effectiveness, and our effort to create a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. Our company is continually evolving and acting on feedback from our employees strengthens our culture of engagement and creates an environment where all employees feel valued and heard. Centene's employee engagement surveys were administered by Perceptyx.

The Engagement Index was calculated based on the responses to three engagement questions from the survey. The numerator is the total count of favorable responses ("Strongly Agree" or "Agree") across all three questions. The denominator is the total count of valid responses across all three questions. Overall engagement represents the percent of responses that were favorable out of all responses received across the three engagement questions.

Additional information regarding our employee engagement survey is available on page 26 of our 2022 C- Index Diversity, Equity & Inclusion report: CenteneC-Index

3

