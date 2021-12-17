Centene : SASB Index (PDF)

HC-MC-240a.2 Total amount of rebates accrued and paid due to non-compliance with the Patient Protection and Afordable Care Act for Medical Loss Ratio (MLR)

Centene accrued MLR rebates of $238 million as of December 31, 2020 and paid MLR rebates of $391 million during the 12 months ending December 31, 2020.

Information is disclosed in accordance with U.S. Title 45: Public Welfare Part 158 - Issuer Use of Premium Revenue: Reporting and Rebate Requirements (U.S. 45 CFR Part 158)