Centene : SASB Index (PDF)

Centene created the index below to provide stakeholders with disclosures aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Managed Care standard. Disclosures aligned with other relevant Sustainability Accounting Standards were also included for workforce diversity and engagement. All data relates to the year ending December 31, 2020, unless otherwise stated.
DATA PRIVACY & SECURITY
SASB TOPIC
SASB CODE
ACCOUNTING METRIC
CENTENE DISCLOSURE
Customer
HC-MC-230a.1
Description of policies and
Centene Data Privacy & Security Standards
Privacy &
practices to secure
Technology
customers' protected health
Standards
information (PHI) records
and other personally
identifable information (PII)
HC-MC-230a.2
(1) Number of data
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Ofce
breaches, (2) percentage
for Civil Rights
involving (a) personally
identifable information
(PII) only and (b) protected
health information (PHI),
(3) number of customers
afected in each category,
(a) PII only and (b) PHI
HEALTHCARE ACCESS
SASB TOPIC
SASB CODE
ACCOUNTING METRIC
CENTENE DISCLOSURE
Access to
HC-MC-240a.1
Medical Loss Ratio (MLR)
86.2%
Coverage
Centene operates in two segments: Managed Care and
Specialty Services. Our MLR disclosure includes the Managed
Care segment. The Specialty Services segment MLR is
immaterial to the consolidated organization.
HC-MC-240a.2 Total amount of rebates accrued and paid due to non-compliance with the Patient Protection and Afordable Care Act for Medical Loss Ratio (MLR)
Centene accrued MLR rebates of $238 million as of December 31, 2020 and paid MLR rebates of $391 million during the 12 months ending December 31, 2020.
Information is disclosed in accordance with U.S. Title 45: Public Welfare Part 158 - Issuer Use of Premium Revenue: Reporting and Rebate Requirements (U.S. 45 CFR Part 158)
HC-MC-240a.3
Percentage of proposed
100%
rate increases receiving
All of Centene's fled rate increase requests subject to review
"not unreasonable"
designation from Health
as per U.S. Title 45: Public Welfare Part 154 for the period of
and Human Services (HHS)
this report received "not unreasonable" designation from HHS
review or state review
or state review.
HC-MC-000.A
Number of enrollees by
In certain instances, our data aggregation processes are
plan type
established by line of business, as opposed to plan type, based
on the nature of our business. For this metric, we have chosen
to disclose the data by line of business. See December 31, 2020
enrollees by line of business in the 2020 Form 10-K, page 47.
2020 Form 10-K
SASB INDEX
HEALTHCARE QUALITY
SASB TOPIC
SASB CODE
ACCOUNTING METRIC
CENTENE DISCLOSURE
Plan
HC-MC-250a.1
Average Medicare
Member Weighted Rating
Performance
Advantage plan rating for
Reporting Year 2022
each of the following plan
HMO/HMOPOS: 3.91
types: (1) HMO, (2) local
Local PPO: 3.74
PPO, (3) regional PPO, (4)
PFFS: 4.00
PFFS, and (5) SNP
HMO - Health Maintenance Organization Plans
HMOPOS - Health Maintenance Organization - Point of
Sale Plans
Local PPO - Local Preferred Provider Organization Plans
PFFS - Private Fee-for-Service Plans
HC-MC-250a.2 Enrollee retention rate by plan type, including: (1) HMO, (2) local PPO, (3) regional PPO, (4) PFFS, and (5) SNP
Please refer to MEMBERSHIP table in the 2020 Form 10-K, page 47.
2020 Form
10-K
Improved
HC-MC-260a.1
Percentage of enrollees in
Centene's government-sponsored Medicare Advantage and
Outcomes
wellness programs by type:
Medicaid managed care plans develop and ofer a
(1) diet and nutrition, (2)
comprehensive portfolio of programs that build in wellness
exercise, (3) stress
aspects to advance health outcomes for Centene's members.
management, (4) mental
These programs leverage cutting-edge clinical guidelines,
health, (5) smoking or
evidence-based best practices and data science models to
alcohol cessation, or
support whole health for the individual based on their
(6) other
identifed needs. Members are able to access these programs
through a variety of channels including local partners. One
example is our multipronged Fluvention campaign that is
designed to promote vaccination as the key to fu prevention.
By increasing annual infuenza vaccination rates in high-risk
members, health-related complications and excess healthcare
costs are greatly reduced.
ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS ON HEALTH
SASB TOPIC
SASB CODE
ACCOUNTING METRIC
CENTENE DISCLOSURE
Climate
HC-MC-450a.1
Discussion of the strategy
See 2020 Task Force on Climate-related Financial
Change
to address the efects of
Disclosures Report
Impacts
climate change on business
on Human
operations and how specifc
Health
risks presented by changes
in the geographic incidence,
morbidity, and mortality
of illnesses and diseases
are incorporated into risk
models
SASB INDEX
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
SASB TOPIC
SASB CODE
ACCOUNTING METRIC
CENTENE DISCLOSURE
Workforce
SV-PS-330a.2
(1) Voluntary and (2)
Turnover for Centene, excluding International (which
Diversity &
involuntary turnover rate
represents less than 10% of the Enterprise): 18.7% in total,
Engagement
for employees
12.3% voluntary and 6.4% involuntary
SV-PS-330a.3
Employee engagement as
88%
a percentage
Centene continually listens to our employees through
Shaping Centene, a series of ongoing, enterprise-wide
employee surveys that seek our employees sentiment on a
variety of topics, including company culture and engagement,
career development, people leadership efectiveness, and our
approach to a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. Our
company is continually evolving and through strong employee
participation in this initiative it continues to strengthen our
culture of engagement, and create an environment where all
employees feel valued and heard. Centene's employee
engagement survey was administered by Perceptyx. The
Engagement Index is calculated based on responses to four
engagement questions from the survey. The numerator for
each question included those who responded "Agree" and
"Strongly Agree". The denominator for each question was the
number of overall respondents. Overall engagement was then
calculated as the average favorability of the 4 engagement
questions.
Additional information regarding our employee engagement
survey is available on page 21 of our 2020 C-Index Diversity
& Inclusion report:
Centene
C-Index
