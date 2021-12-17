Log in
    CNC   US15135B1011

CENTENE CORPORATION

(CNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Centene : SASB Index (PDF)

12/17/2021 | 03:29pm EST
SASB INDEX

Centene created the index below to provide stakeholders with disclosures aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Managed Care standard. Disclosures aligned with other relevant Sustainability Accounting Standards were also included for workforce diversity and engagement. All data relates to the year ending December 31, 2020, unless otherwise stated.

DATA PRIVACY & SECURITY

SASB TOPIC

SASB CODE

ACCOUNTING METRIC

CENTENE DISCLOSURE

Customer

HC-MC-230a.1

Description of policies and

Centene Data Privacy & Security Standards

Privacy &

practices to secure

Technology

customers' protected health

Standards

information (PHI) records

and other personally

identifable information (PII)

HC-MC-230a.2

(1) Number of data

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Ofce

breaches, (2) percentage

for Civil Rights

involving (a) personally

identifable information

(PII) only and (b) protected

health information (PHI),

(3) number of customers

afected in each category,

(a) PII only and (b) PHI

HEALTHCARE ACCESS

SASB TOPIC

SASB CODE

ACCOUNTING METRIC

CENTENE DISCLOSURE

Access to

HC-MC-240a.1

Medical Loss Ratio (MLR)

86.2%

Coverage

Centene operates in two segments: Managed Care and

Specialty Services. Our MLR disclosure includes the Managed

Care segment. The Specialty Services segment MLR is

immaterial to the consolidated organization.

HC-MC-240a.2 Total amount of rebates accrued and paid due to non-compliance with the Patient Protection and Afordable Care Act for Medical Loss Ratio (MLR)

Centene accrued MLR rebates of $238 million as of December 31, 2020 and paid MLR rebates of $391 million during the 12 months ending December 31, 2020.

Information is disclosed in accordance with U.S. Title 45: Public Welfare Part 158 - Issuer Use of Premium Revenue: Reporting and Rebate Requirements (U.S. 45 CFR Part 158)

HC-MC-240a.3

Percentage of proposed

100%

rate increases receiving

All of Centene's fled rate increase requests subject to review

"not unreasonable"

designation from Health

as per U.S. Title 45: Public Welfare Part 154 for the period of

and Human Services (HHS)

this report received "not unreasonable" designation from HHS

review or state review

or state review.

HC-MC-000.A

Number of enrollees by

In certain instances, our data aggregation processes are

plan type

established by line of business, as opposed to plan type, based

on the nature of our business. For this metric, we have chosen

to disclose the data by line of business. See December 31, 2020

enrollees by line of business in the 2020 Form 10-K, page 47.

2020 Form 10-K

CENTENE CORPORATION

1

SASB INDEX

HEALTHCARE QUALITY

SASB TOPIC

SASB CODE

ACCOUNTING METRIC

CENTENE DISCLOSURE

Plan

HC-MC-250a.1

Average Medicare

Member Weighted Rating

Performance

Advantage plan rating for

Reporting Year 2022

each of the following plan

HMO/HMOPOS: 3.91

types: (1) HMO, (2) local

Local PPO: 3.74

PPO, (3) regional PPO, (4)

PFFS: 4.00

PFFS, and (5) SNP

HMO - Health Maintenance Organization Plans

HMOPOS - Health Maintenance Organization - Point of

Sale Plans

Local PPO - Local Preferred Provider Organization Plans

PFFS - Private Fee-for-Service Plans

HC-MC-250a.2 Enrollee retention rate by plan type, including: (1) HMO, (2) local PPO, (3) regional PPO, (4) PFFS, and (5) SNP

Please refer to MEMBERSHIP table in the 2020 Form 10-K, page 47. 2020 Form 10-K

Improved

HC-MC-260a.1

Percentage of enrollees in

Centene's government-sponsored Medicare Advantage and

Outcomes

wellness programs by type:

Medicaid managed care plans develop and ofer a

(1) diet and nutrition, (2)

comprehensive portfolio of programs that build in wellness

exercise, (3) stress

aspects to advance health outcomes for Centene's members.

management, (4) mental

These programs leverage cutting-edge clinical guidelines,

health, (5) smoking or

evidence-based best practices and data science models to

alcohol cessation, or

support whole health for the individual based on their

(6) other

identifed needs. Members are able to access these programs

through a variety of channels including local partners. One

example is our multipronged Fluvention campaign that is

designed to promote vaccination as the key to fu prevention.

By increasing annual infuenza vaccination rates in high-risk

members, health-related complications and excess healthcare

costs are greatly reduced.

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS ON HEALTH

SASB TOPIC

SASB CODE

ACCOUNTING METRIC

CENTENE DISCLOSURE

Climate

HC-MC-450a.1

Discussion of the strategy

See 2020 Task Force on Climate-related Financial

Change

to address the efects of

Disclosures Report

Impacts

climate change on business

on Human

operations and how specifc

Health

risks presented by changes

in the geographic incidence,

morbidity, and mortality

of illnesses and diseases

are incorporated into risk

models

CENTENE CORPORATION

2

SASB INDEX

DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION

SASB TOPIC

SASB CODE

ACCOUNTING METRIC

CENTENE DISCLOSURE

Workforce

SV-PS-330a.2

(1) Voluntary and (2)

Turnover for Centene, excluding International (which

Diversity &

involuntary turnover rate

represents less than 10% of the Enterprise): 18.7% in total,

Engagement

for employees

12.3% voluntary and 6.4% involuntary

SV-PS-330a.3

Employee engagement as

88%

a percentage

Centene continually listens to our employees through

Shaping Centene, a series of ongoing, enterprise-wide

employee surveys that seek our employees sentiment on a

variety of topics, including company culture and engagement,

career development, people leadership efectiveness, and our

approach to a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. Our

company is continually evolving and through strong employee

participation in this initiative it continues to strengthen our

culture of engagement, and create an environment where all

employees feel valued and heard. Centene's employee

engagement survey was administered by Perceptyx. The

Engagement Index is calculated based on responses to four

engagement questions from the survey. The numerator for

each question included those who responded "Agree" and

"Strongly Agree". The denominator for each question was the

number of overall respondents. Overall engagement was then

calculated as the average favorability of the 4 engagement

questions.

Additional information regarding our employee engagement

survey is available on page 21 of our 2020 C-Index Diversity

& Inclusion report: Centene C-Index

CENTENE CORPORATION

3

Disclaimer

Centene Corporation published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 20:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
