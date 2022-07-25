Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Centene Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNC   US15135B1017

CENTENE CORPORATION

(CNC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-07-22 pm EDT
90.94 USD   +0.48%
07:45aCentene Agrees to Sell Spanish, Central European Businesses to Vivalto Sante
MT
07:34aCentene to sell some Europe-based hospital businesses to Vivalto Santé
RE
07:10aCentene to sell some Europe-based hospital businesses to Vivalto Santé
RE
Centene to sell some Europe-based hospital businesses to Vivalto Santé

07/25/2022 | 07:34am EDT
July 25 (Reuters) - Centene Corp said on Monday it has agreed to sell its Spanish and Central European businesses to French private hospital company Vivalto Santé, as the health insurer streamlines its portfolio.

Last year, Centene said it was evaluating strategic alternatives for its international business as well as looking to divest non-core assets to up its profit margin.

The company in May divested two of its pharmacy businesses for about $2.8 billion, in line with the heath insurer's strategy to exit the pharmacy benefit management space.

Financial details of the deal with Vivalto were not disclosed, but Centene said it intends to use the majority of the net proceeds from the sale to repurchase stock and the balance to reduce debt.

The transaction, likely to close by the end of the year, is expected to be neutral to Centene's adjusted diluted earnings per share in the 12-month period post-closing.

Vivalto will acquire healthcare providers Torrejón Salud and Ribera Salud, as well as Pro Diagnostics Group, which provides radiology and other services.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
