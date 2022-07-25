Centene to sell some Europe-based hospital businesses to Vivalto Santé

July 25 (Reuters) - Centene Corp said on Monday it
has agreed to sell its Spanish and Central European businesses
to French private hospital company Vivalto Santé, as the health
insurer streamlines its portfolio.
Last year, Centene said it was evaluating strategic
alternatives for its international business as well as looking
to divest non-core assets to up its profit margin.
The company in May divested two of its pharmacy businesses
for about $2.8 billion, in line with the heath insurer's
strategy to exit the pharmacy benefit management space.
Financial details of the deal with Vivalto were not
disclosed, but Centene said it intends to use the majority of
the net proceeds from the sale to repurchase stock and the
balance to reduce debt.
The transaction, likely to close by the end of the year, is
expected to be neutral to Centene's adjusted diluted earnings
per share in the 12-month period post-closing.
Vivalto will acquire healthcare providers Torrejón Salud and
Ribera Salud, as well as Pro Diagnostics Group, which provides
radiology and other services.
