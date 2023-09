Centene Corporation specializes in health services. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - development of health insurance programs (96.2%): primarily for children, pregnant women, blind and disabled persons; - specialized services (3.8%): pharmaceutical services (claims processing, pharmacy network management, mail order sales, home delivery, analysis and clinical consulting services, etc.), health care services by education and empowerment (behavioral orientation programs and welfare, nursing advice, etc.), eye and dental care services, home care services, development of health care management solutions, etc.

Sector Managed Healthcare