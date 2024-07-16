Duo Health (“Duo”), a new type of value-based medical group purpose-built to manage chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), announced today it has entered into a strategic partnership with Arizona Complete Health, a company that provides and administers health benefits through individual, Medicaid, Medicare and dual-eligible programs and a Centene Corporation company (NYSE: CNC). This partnership builds on Arizona Complete Health’s existing value-based care nephrology network arrangements and is designed to enhance patient engagement and improve outcomes for Medicare members with CKD and ESKD.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716939308/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Specifically tailored for Arizona Complete Health’s Medicare Advantage program, Wellcare by Allwell, the program targets members with complex care needs due to CKD and ESKD. Through an innovative risk arrangement that pairs interdisciplinary staff with established local providers, Duo will improve quality and value-based clinical outcomes while extending care delivery into patients’ homes and alternative care sites.

"Our partnership with Duo Health exemplifies our unwavering commitment to meet the unique healthcare needs of each Arizonan,” said Arizona Complete Health Plan President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Martha Smith. “We will continue to meet members where they are and work to identify partners that provide comprehensive and specialized support, including for individuals managing CKD and ESKD.”

"We are pleased to partner with Arizona Complete Health to further our efforts in providing accessible and high-quality healthcare services to communities across Arizona,” said Duo Health CEO and Co-Founder Nathan Goldstein. “This relationship underscores our ongoing dedication to innovation and collaboration in providing value-based care. It mirrors our joint pledge to enhance the swiftly evolving healthcare requirements of individuals and families in the areas we serve, prioritizing patient outcomes and satisfaction.”

About Duo Health:

Duo Health (“Duo”) is a new type of medical group designed around the needs of patients with chronic kidney disease and their physicians. Duo’s unique Health Mobilization™ platform partners multidisciplinary care teams with community nephrologists and activates all the other clinicians, facilities, and community organizations necessary to treat the whole patient on their own terms. The Duo Health team is comprised of leaders in value-based health care, technology and behavioral science who share a vision for advancing health equity one relationship at a time. For more information visit www.duohealth.com.

About Arizona Complete Health

Arizona Complete Health, a Centene Corporation company, provides and administers health benefits through individual, Medicaid, Medicare and dual-eligible programs. Arizona Complete Health offers two Medicaid programs – Arizona Complete Health-Complete Care Plan serving Southern and Central Arizona and Care1st Health Plan serving Northern Arizona – as well as Medicare Advantage coverage through its Wellcare program and Marketplace coverage through Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health. For more information on Arizona Complete Health, please visit the company's website at www.azcompletehealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716939308/en/